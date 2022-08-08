The FBI has raided Mar-a-Lago. We learned this from Trump himself who made a very whiny post about it on his joke of a social media platform, Truth Social. He’s partly upset the FBI didn’t give him, a guy with a habit of flushing evidence, advance notice of their raid.

This is big news and it’s unprecedented for a president’s home to be raided by the FBI. But everything about Donald Trump’s presidency (sic) has been unprecedented. The crimes of this president (sic) are unprecedented.

Mar-a-Lago is a golf club and a resort. It’s also Donald Trump’s legal residence. He’s not a resident of New York City anymore. He lives in Palm Beach, Florida. But, he doesn’t spend a lot of time in Florida during the summer because it’s hot. Nobody wants to see a hot and sweaty Trump. It’s icky. He was actually at Trump Tower in the city when the raid occurred Monday morning.

Trump posted about the raid in order to get ahead of the story. Getting ahead of the story is a great way for Trump to play the victim. He said, they even “broke into” his safe. He said such an “assault” could only occur in a “third-world country” and it’s being inflicted by “radical left Democrats” who don’t want him to run for president in 2024. Dude, if the people who most don’t want you to run for president were behind the raid, it would have been Republicans.

This president (sic) who attempted a coup says this act resembles something done in a third-world country. Oh, really? He compared it to the Watergate break-in, though that was committed by Republican criminals without warrants.

The raid is being done because Donald Trump took at least 15 boxes of classified information with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. This also occurred on the same day Maggie Haberman of the New York Times posted photos of classified documents with Trump’s handwriting on them in toilets. Apparently, Trump was supposedly cooperating with the FBI but he was probably faking it. Hence the raid.

There’s a high bar for this sort of stuff. Former presidents don’t get raided by the FBI, even orange racist baby presidents (sic). In addition to having to convince a federal magistrate judge there was more than probable cause to grant a search warrant, the agents would need the attorney general to sign off on it. The attorney general has to sign off on warrants investigating members of Congress so you know Merrick Garland was the final signature on this. And President Joe Biden most likely had no idea this was going to happen as they’d want him as far away from it as possible. He wouldn’t want to know beforehand either.

This isn’t “political persecution” as Donald Trump claims. I know there was enough evidence to conduct this raid if a federal judge and the Attorney General had to sign off on this. The ironic thing is that while he was president (sic), Donald Trump tried to get his Justice Department to go after his enemies and he fired members of the department who were investigating his goons. Trump’s rules are that using the Justice Department to go after his political enemies should be allowed, but it shouldn’t be done to him. Good news. It’s not.

Donald Trump now joins Roger Stone and Rudy Giuliani who were also raided by the FBI. Being a former president (sic) shouldn’t put anyone above the law.

Someone’s going to jail.

Clay Jones is the 2022 recipient of the RFK Human Rights Journalism Award in Editorial Cartooning. He was a finalist for the Herblock Prize in 2019 and a finalist for the National Headliner Award in 2020. See more award-winning editorial cartoons from him at Claytoonz.com.

- 30 -