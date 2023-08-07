Big mining takes dead aim: The real threats to public health & safety in Southern Az

In "Setting the Record Straight", published by the Tucson Sentinel on July 28, South32 CEO Pat Risner touts his company's dedication to trust and transparency when referring to its mining plans for the Patagonia Mountains and Santa Cruz County in general. Area residents, however, only have the legacy of the mine's previous owner, AMI, to evaluate the toxic legacy of mining in our mountains.

Now come the vast proposals of the current owner, Australia-based South32, and its record in other parts of the globe.

On July 16, "Residents: Mining in Patagonia Mountains would be an imminent danger", the authors noted that local residents should realize that "critical minerals" for the emerging electric vehicle world don't have to be mined in a ground water-deprived and biodiversity-rich area in order to address the needs of the U.S. market. Moreover, please consider the fact that the Hermosa Mine has not demonstrated its cost competitiveness with sources located in nearby free trade nations such as Canada.

On May 8, in a South32 report to shareholders, ears were perked here in Southern Arizona when we learned about South32's plans for a so-called "battery-grade manganese facility" with Santa Cruz County being anointed as the preferred location. Keep in mind, if this comes to fruition, the South32 manganese business is claimed to last for the next 60 years before reserves are depleted.

In plain language, South 32 is actually proposing the construction of a chemical plant that processes Hermosa Mine manganese ores into high purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM), a highly toxic manganese compound. This material is useful for some EV battery types — but not all — and is derived from liquid solutions that contain highly dangerous and environmentally unfriendly chemicals. As shown during its July 18 meeting to the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, the rendering of this "facility" also includes a large tailings storage pile right next to this plant, similar to those used to store zinc and lead waste materials in perpetuity, such as at the Hermosa Mine site.

This, and the spreading of even more difficult to control HPMSM dust particles during transport, makes most manganese mines, including the ones already operated by South32 in Australia and South Africa for a long time, decide to export part of their ore to China for purification into HPMSM. But if South 32 has its way, manganese mining and purification are coming to a Santa Cruz County location in the very near future.

Risner promises that the plant will operate "with strict operational controls and regulatory oversight". One only has to review the video by investigative media outlet Carte Blanche of South Africa on how, for a long time, South32 witnessed the spreading of a devastating nerve disease, called "manganism", among miners and the neighboring population along mine-to-harbor transportation routes. In a report in the Washington Post on June 8, medical experts commented on the neuro-toxicology effects of manganese compounds. They remark clearly about the state of flux regarding acceptable exposure levels to manganese.

The authors therefore strongly encourage residents to speak up during upcoming Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meetings that hopefully will scrutinize — in the interest of public health and safety — the still vaguely defined but already highly controversial industrial manganese activities being pursued by South32. Attend the South32 open house meeting announced for August 17 in Rio Rico and ask questions on subjects such as outlined above.