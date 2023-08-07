City Council preps biz water rate hike; sewer troubles plague Tanque Verde

Tucson Water's business customers may end up paying more soon.

The Tucson City Council will vote on a "notice of intent" to raise water rates and "increase the conservation signal." That just means the Council wants to charge more for commercial and industrial service to encourage conservation, so they're considering a pair of proposed schedules.

Today, the city sets a winter base rate of $3.49 per hundred cubic feet between November and April. In the summer, the price climbs $1.10 for water usage up to 145 cubic feet beyond the base amount. Usage above that costs an additional 31 cents per hundred cubic feet.

One alternative the Council will consider is to maintain the rates but start the peak usage window in February and run it through October, extending premium rates by two months.

A second idea Tucson Water is proposing would supercharge rates by maintaining the expanded peak service window and increase premium summer charges to 75 cents per hundred cubic feet for usage between 145 percent and 215 percent of the base amount and then adds a third tier of a $1 per hundred cubic feet beyond 215 percent of winter water use.

The staff doesn't endorse one alternative over the other. It will let the members of the Council decide.

Of course, behind all this is concern about the long-term depletion of Lake Mead. El Nino and "atmospheric rivers" of rain have filled up the lake some. Its depth at the damn is more than 1,060 feet. Good news. The bad news is that the depth is still below any month in 2021.

The lake is 20 feet above its 2022 low but 60 feet below what's considered "full pool." The drought continues to drain this pivotal water supply from the Southwest.

I made the decision to lead this roundup with an increase in water rates, which is kind of like a tax increase (shudder the thought) and take full responsibility for burying this monster news: the City Council will also vote on the final plan to expand the Reid Park Zoo and save Barnum Hill. That's right: save Barnum Hill.

The grassy artificial mound with some trees on it became a passionate cause of Tucson activists a couple years back and I scoffed. Now, I actually want it gone. "Blade Barnum Hill ... and those little ducks, too."

Voters approved zoo improvements and a tiny tax increase to pay for it back in 2019. Turned out, those improvements involved getting rid of the hill and part of the duck pond to the south. People got pissssssed and a compromise was reached saving both "landmarks."

The new plan will expand the zoo's Pathway to Asia exhibits north, clear up to the Hi Corbett parking lot and leave alone the hill and pond.

A study of animal welfare was also included in the redesign.

Another plan in the works is to add open space to the adjacent Randolph Park Golf Complex. So the powers that be are addressing the central gripe among the opposition. They want more open space in Tucson parks.

Congratulations to those who demanded this change and don't say "You can't fight City Hall. Nothing changes. Democracy sucks. We might as well live under an autocratic regime so I no longer have to hurt the thinkin' part of my brain considering public policy."

Don't say that.

Get small

The Council has a couple other kinda interesting things on their study session agenda, including some protections for drivers who get their vehicles towed and anyone interested in the "tiny home" phenomenon.

Today, towing companies are free to charge what they want inside the city. However, the council is looking at following Phoenix-area cities and limit the cost of getting cars out of impound lots.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, Tucson's electeds will review an ordinance capping impound fees at $185 for the first day and $25 per day after that. By comparison, Phoenix has a $105 cap on the first day and subsequently allows $10 a day.

However, the city would not require payment up front to release a vehicle. Then again, neither does Phoenix.

City staff bounced the proposal off local towing companies and they had a bunch of gripes about being regulated in this manner. The city listened. The result is a proposed fee that matches the Arizona Department of Public Safety charge for storing towed vehicles and not the tougher restrictions placed on Phoenix-area impound lots.

The ordinance would also forbid certain actions like charging more for moving cars to a second location before taking it to the ultimate lot.

The proposed ordinance also requires heightened security on the lot and that police be notified when a vehicle is towed. This way, when a vehicle owner sees their vehicle is gone, maybe they can call the police and find out what happened to it. They wouldn't have to search lots to see if their car or truck got towed or stolen – not that a certain columnist has any experience there.

This is one of those areas where one would think state law would prevent this kind of restriction on business, given the Legislature's proclivity to keep towns and cities from regulating anything to do with businesses. However, the Arizona Revised Statutes specifically allow it.

State lawmakers tend to be more lenient about driving. Some of them attach to their plates frames that proclaim their elected office. I could see a couple of them trying to park illegally with the attitude "Can't tow me, I'm a very important person." Then they find out their vehicle is behind a couple old Saturns in an impound lot and, holy repo! It costs what to get it back?

"Why, there oughta be a law," Sen. Justice T. Huffenpuff would snarl. "Oh, wait. I know just the guy. Me."

It's the same reason "tough-on-crime" Republicans hate photo radar. They intend to break the speed limit and don't want to be caught.

Last month, the City Council held a robust discussion about tiny homes, how they were defined and where they should be allowed in Tucson.

Turns out, tiny homes are covered by the International Building Code, which the Council has adopted. So they are allowed on residential lots right now, depending on zoning restrictions.

Site-built "tiny homes" are defined as having a full kitchen and bathroom but coming in at less than 400 square feet. They can be pretty spiffy. These homes aren't just small. They are designed 90 ways to perdition and really maximize space.

Anyone who's been in their aunt and uncle's summer fifth-wheel knows that smaller doesn't necessarily mean worse.

When builders try to get real small is when problems start in Tucson.

A tiny home on wheels – and some of these are less than 100 square feet – is restricted to mobile home parks in Tucson. There are also a good amount of restrictions on microshelters used primarily to get the homeless under a roof. They tend to be little more than a bed and a place to stand up but they do the trick.

So the Council will discuss how to loosen up mobile home park restrictions and microshelter restrictions without drawing the fangs of neighborhood groups. The idea being floated would allow them in some commercially zoned areas and maybe some microshelters at Fire Station 8 could serve as a pilot program.

The Council is still in the talking phase and no ordinance is ready to go but these are conversations worth having. The whole idea of a 2,500 square-foot house for everybody is only a conceit of the last 30 years. How many Baby Boomers were raised in mass-built suburban homes a third that size? A lot.

Plus, there's a homelessness problem in Tucson. Can't fix that without shelters of some sort.

My landfill... my sustainability campus... my landfill ...

The City Council will also get an update on a grant application to turn Tucson into an energy technology hub.

The grant is run by the U.S. Economic Development Administration and is one of the last remaining vestiges of President Joe Biden's larger Build Back Better plan that got scuttled by a Republican filibuster neither Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema nor her West Virginia buddy Joe Manchin would break.

A scaled-down version was passed in 2022 and it included a number of climate change initiatives.

The Southern Arizona Coalition for Climate Action and Resiliency wants a piece of that pie and will present its grant application during Tuesday's study session.

The coalition is made up of a variety of interest groups out of Pima and Santa Cruz counties. Turning Tucson into a tech hub for climate projects has been a part of its economic development efforts and the coalition would work to regionally coordinate those actions.

The focus would be on: Environmentally sensitive solid waste processing at the landfill; clean fuel and carbon composites; as well as battery production for clean energy.

The landfill thing is a bit tricky. At the Los Reales Landfill... sorry, "Sustainability Campus"... the city isn't exactly laying down rubber in making the change from burying trash to taking the vanguard of sustainable chemical recycling, waste conversion and other climate buzz terms.

Not that there's anything wrong with that. The city knows where it wants to go but doesn't really seem like it knows how to get there, where the landfill – (damnit) sustainability campus – is involved.

In fact, the city was thinking about turning trash into energy, but then decided not to, before talking to a company that might pursue something like trash to energy as the city zips its lips about the idea.

City spokesman Andrew Squire, a smart guy, sent this particular email in response to Tucson Sentinel's Daniel Shailer's request that the city explain what's up with this agenda item.

"We are not able to discuss this prior to the Study Session item with Mayor and Council and we are also signatory to a non-disclosure agreement with the applicants at this time so we may not have too much that we can say after the item is discussed," Squire wrote.

I would be a little bit annoyed if I thought the city knew exactly what it was doing other than wild-guessing plans for the landfill. Landfills aren't easy, are incredibly expensive and environmental messes. If they've got improvements in mind, whatever.

Maybe some grant money will help.

Councilmembers Lane Santa Cruz and Paul Cunningham want to hold a discussion about fraudulent sober living homes.

Apparently, there are such things and the councilmembers contend a proliferation of the bad kind has been preying on people.

They want to talk about what can be done about it.

Finally, there will be another study session update on Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (a.k.a. PFAS), an umbrella term for a host of industrial detergents that have contaminated water supplies, including Tucson's.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is on course to have new PFAS regulations in place by the end of the year.

Tucson isn't waiting.

The city is planning to build a water treatment facility to deal with PFAS and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is pledging $25 million to help clean up efforts throughout the delivery system and at the Tucson Airport Remediation Site.

PFAS was used to wash down jets. Why does pollution always involve planes? Asks a guy who once wrote about TCE.

If it merits action

Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher has a bit of a power play in mind to present the Board of Supervisors, although it's restricted to rules involving the county merit system committee's role in reviewing disciplinary actions against county employees.

In May, a Superior Court judge ruled the Pima County Merit System Commission has the sole discretion to decide whether to uphold firings or other disciplinary actions.

Fine. Lesher is now proposing the rules be changed to revoke the "sole discretion" standard and replace it with a standard that prevents the county acting with arbitrariness and caprice.

The board will vote on the new standard during its Tuesday meeting.

Supervisors have been in a tug-of-war with the commission for a while now – like, 30 years.

Merit systems exist to protect employees from abuse and political interference. The county should have a professional work force that does its job without some guy in accounting wondering if he has a majority of supervisors supporting him in that job (that's Lesher's thing).

We don't want a corrupt "spoils system" that rewards political loyalty to elected officials over on-the-job effectiveness.

On the other hand, the county would like the authority as an employer to discipline and fire workers without the Merit Commission overruling administrators for political reasons.

So it's a constant back and forth.

With the 2023 state Legislative session finally freaking over, the Board of Supervisors will get Lesher's rundown of what should be the county's 2024 legislative agenda.

The county wants to protect the Pima Early Education Program, which serves about 1,300 kids in and around Tucson. The program gets a subsidy from the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Lesher wants PEEPS to continue.

Lesher is also asking the county to include on its state to-do list a push for red-flag laws involving gun owners who may be showing signs that they are a danger to the public. Good luck with that one at the Arizona Legislature. Guns are sacred to the members.

While the county has received its share of $150 million in state funds for emergency rental assistance, that money is nearly spent. So the agenda Lesher is suggesting the board adopt includes a request for more cash to fight homelessness.

The Highway User Revenue Fund is in a crisis that's been masked by flush dollars in the state's general fund used to offset gas tax revenues that aren't keeping up with needed road improvements around the state.

Gas taxes are charged a flat rate of 18 cents per gallon. However, because the tax isn't collected as a revenue on sales, it's not keeping up with inflation. Inflation is hitting the road construction business hard.

Various jurisdictions that make up the Pima County Regional Transportation Authority are coming up with a project list for the RTA Next plan and they are finding road construction costs doubling.

So all that's needed is for Arizona lawmakers to raise the gas tax. This is usually when I'd write something that needles the Legislature but I can't. Name a Democratic Legislature interested in raising the gas tax. Good luck.

Speaking of Republicans not being crazy. Supervisor Steve Christy is at it again.

He voted in July to raise county employee pay.

He will ask the board to reconsider the $14.5 million salary increase, which is his prerogative as he was on the winning side of a 4-0 vote.

He wants to bring it back to $9.5 million. That's how much is needed to realign pay to keep it in line with public and private competition.

However, the pay raise the county voted on included an extra $5 million be put toward an immediate second round of pay increases.

Christy is going to give this a shot, even though he may not have the three votes. It's not a horrible idea to hold off and see where the economy bounces in the coming months before upping salaries.

It's the kind of ultra-rational thing Supervisor Sharon Bronson might go for and she was absent when the measure got approved.

Something stinks at Emily Gray

Actual Emily Grays are not implicated in this subhead.

However, the Tanque Verde Unified School District has a $177,000 problem it needs state help addressing.

There's this matter of a sewer line. It started to back up almost as soon as the new school opened in 2022 and things got bad in a hurry. So the district worked with the contractor who built the school and tried to fix the problem.

Sewer lines clog all the time in Tucson. Root intrusions are usually to blame. So the contractor and the district started looking for the blockage.

That took 'em another four months but they found it, alright. It wasn't roots.

In a revelation that will only set clean energy back in the area about five years, the workers discovered that a contractor installing solar panels in 2011 dropped a caisson through the outflowing sewer line and created a dead end that blocked the outflow.

So a good chunk of the school was without sewer service for much of last year and the construction firm was off the hook. They didn't do it.

Unfortunately, the district has been unable to collect the warranty from the solar company. The budget for the tiny district can't really take a $177,000 hit without other priority contracts suffering and so the plan is to ask the Arizona School Facilities Board for cash.

Assuming the school board goes along with the request.

Getting students back, getting them fed

Coming out of summer, the school district governing boards are getting back to their meeting schedules – slowly. Their agendas are short on action items and long on informational presentations that require no action.

The Tucson Unified School District Governing Board will be getting rundowns on efforts to keep students in school and a subversive new meal plan.

TUSD has a number of paths to get students who have fallen behind or are in danger of dropping out through to graduation.

A credit recovery program, in particular, helped 1,433 high school seniors get back on track during the 2022-23 school year. There's another plan for teen parents, designed to meet their needs and get them graduated. Also, there's Tucson Virtual Academy, which offers both self-paced and teacher-led curriculums.

Monitoring not just the successes of these programs, but failures too, will be vital in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Test scores are continuing to recover from prolonged school closures and learning at home.

The district also has plans to emphasize fresh and not processed food for school meals.

Who are they with? The terrorists? The communists? The vegans?

Apparently, they aren't clear about how school meals are supposed to work. Take a soy bean disc, put it in a warming machine, top it with a slice of cheze fuude produkt and slap the shebang between two halves of a generic white bun. It's a cheeseburger, everybody. Pass the steak sauce and the savings along to the taxpayers.

Everyday at middle schools, they're going to have things available things like super pretzels, fresh-made pizza, burritos, submarine sandwiches and – get this – salads. Yes, salads. The meal plan people at TUSD either hate America or maybe, just maybe, they are trying to transition to healthier menus so kids aren't on a sugar high all day.

By the way, the salads coming to the high school, look like real salads. They're not just debris from a pulverized head of iceberg lettuce.

Mary, quite contrary

God Bless Mary Kamerzell.

In a world where it's hard to get school superintendents to disclose any metrics of accountability, let alone call their shots, the Catalina Unified School District superintendent annually sets out her goals for the new year. The whole public can see them.

During their Tuesday meeting, the school district's governing board will get a presentation detailing her plans for the next school year.

I think every top executive in the public sector should do this. It would be a pain for people like me to read them all but it's good to see someone reveal how the people should judge her performance.

Kamerzell's plans aren't padded with fluff like "I will continue to monitor" or "we will continue to foster."

No, she's got actual work to do.

For instance, she pledges to start a two-year large-scale revision process for K-12 world language education. She's going to create the standards and goals for early childhood education. And she plans to update career and technical education programming at the Catalina Foothills High School.

Good on her and the school board.

Paying attention, Bobby Robbins?

The Amphitheater Unified School District Governing Board will get a thorough update on their curriculum, including a work in-progress to establish, early next year, a new social studies and history learning plan for students.

The presentation this week won't so much focus on changes to the curriculum, as much as the particulars about how its taught with testing and how resources are distributed to help students learn.

New course material will be required next year for third-grade students learning social studies but fourth graders will continue to keep their Arizona history textbooks.

School board members will also hear about how teachers are working to fully implement lessons teaching to Arizona standards with an emphasis on agreed-to priorities and testing to determine how the students are doing.

The English Language Development instructors have a new English immersion program out of the state to put in place. They have to realign investments, tests and standards to comply.

The Vail Unified School District Governing Board is usually pretty busy. This week, they are getting together to – I don't know – have snacks?

They are voting again on a book for senior English class called "We Have Always Lived in a Castle," which deals with the occult and includes violence but not transgender squirrels. Eye roll.

Then there's a policy briefing from the Arizona School Board Association that gets at problems experienced around the state fitting local policy to state law. For instance, approving new textbooks requires compliance with the Arizona Open Meeting Law. Some districts blew that off. VUSD did not.