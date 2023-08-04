Road to ruin: RTA board, Tucson City Council must iron out differences

Thank God for Ted Maxwell and saner heads who prevailed at the Regional Transportation Authority Board. The former F-16 pilot put out a couple of helmet fires before the entire "RTA Next" process turned into nothing but hair, teeth and eyeballs – for now at least.

I'll get to Ted later but this is an old-school column about conflicting interests and agendas, rather than good v. evil. But, one side is about to come at the other with political fire.

The Tucson City Council can still torch the whole idea of area jurisdictions working together to build new roads, and their view of RTA Next has not improved since tempers bubbled up in 2021 and nearly throttled any thoughts of extending the project.

That's bad because the Regional Transportation Authority would continue to guide how people move around the Tucson area. I'm talking expanding some main drags, modernizing others with sidewalks and bike lanes, and augmenting mass transit.

The current 20-year, $1.7 billion RTA plan funded with a half-cent sales tax expires in 2026. Voters must approve a new plan – stylized as RTA Next – and nine different jurisdictions have been working for going on three years to come up with a new proposal to rally around.

Tucson is not ready to throw in with their RTA partners – not yet at least.

The Council in 2021 and 2022 insisted on more than just one vote out of nine on a county-wide board overseeing the project, because Tucson has 55 percent of the county's population.

The RTA kept Tucson on board for another round by giving the city more weight on its Technical Management Committee of professional transportation planners. The idea was to front-load Tucson's interests and they would be served. Maxwell came up with that compromise, too.

Well, the process is on the verge of kicking out a draft project list and City Council members are far from convinced they aren't about to be screwed. The big thing they want is mass transit. So far, it's not in there. They want that money restored, and a of couple Council members want Pima Association of Governments Executive Director Farhad Moghimi fired because he – shocker – follows the majority of his board of directors. Tucson is often in the minority. Aside: In my experience every member of a board minority wants the top executive fired.

At some point in the near future – I would argue by Dec. 7 – the whole RTA Board should have a public confab with the City Council and remove all fuzz. What's it gonna take to get the Council members? What do they gotta have? What can't they do? Figure it out and deliver.

And the Council vote had best be close to unanimous. I'm talking 6-1, maybe.

If the RTA Board doesn't get the Council, then the project will have a hole the size of Tucson in the Tucson-area regional transportation plan. Sure, technically it could go to the voters still, but try passing a county-wide "yes" vote on a road tax without strong support from Tucson hippies, who are not nearly as freaked about taxes as suburban voters.

Meanwhile, Tucson is free to do its own thing with its own tax for roads that meets residents' liking. It's not the best option because transportation planning should be done regionally and it leaves each smaller jurisdiction on its own.

"If any of us feel that Tucson is getting somehow the short end – if it feels that way – you are going to see support from this body drop a little at a time," said Councilman Paul Cunningham at a Council meeting in July.

He was underselling it. The danger is that RTA Next gets so far away from Tucson's elected leaders that a U-turn would be damned hard to pull off.

I'm thinking a vote right now, would leave Councilmen Kevin Dahl and Steve Kozachik on the "no" side of the ledger. Kozachik has the ear of pragmatists, Republicans turned-Democrats, and "fix-is-in" Democrats. That's the coalition that just took down the city's franchise agreement with Tucson Electric Power at the ballot box in April.

Dahl has a direct line to activate Tucson environmentalists toward the "no" side. They'd be vital for approval.

And for God's sake, if the RTA loses Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz, the coalition against the RTA would be insurmountable even if it got to the voters. Here's a real quick gauge reading: RTA Next is doomed if Cruz and her former Democratic primary opponent Miguel Ortega both campaign against it.

I know the objections. The RTA board shouldn't just hold a meeting with one jurisdiction. One government can't hold the whole project hostage. The process is designed around majority rule and it's not fair for one city to hold up the whole thing.

Two points: One government is about to hold the whole process hostage. And the process is... well, let's take a look at the process before we call it sacrosanct. The process itself has been a bit of a mess.

Driven to distraction

For starters, the RTA is a multi-jurisdictional body. So its process is going to wobble.

Had this been a normal county project, the Board of Supervisors would have appointed a citizens committee to work with county staff and they'd work together to come up with a single (one, uno) list of projects a 20-year half-cent sales tax could buy.

Progress would have been integrated: Transpo nerds working with concerned citizens to develop a plan.

That's not how the RTA Next process has worked.

The RTA is is made up of Tucson, Pima County, three incorporated suburbs, two tribal communities, the State Transportation Board and the city of South Tucson. Professional staff from these jurisdictions stock the Technical Management Committee. Then there's a Citizens Advisory Committee selected to represent the whole community.

So the municipal and county engineers were supposed to be feeding the concerned citizens the technical information required to come up with a list of recommendations with a deadline of July 1.

Yet somehow the process kicked out two proposals, which means they were competing against themselves.

First, two committees created a third. An ad hoc committee got thrown together including members of the TMC and CAC and they came up with a half-cent sales tax plan that didn't include rapid mass transit, a must-have for Tucson. It also forced Tucson to reduce the scope of other projects.

Then the full CAC came up with its own plan. It restored Tucson's projects, included the mass transit component and raised the sales tax to .6 percent.

Then, the technical committee refused to endorse the citizen's plan and sent its own to the full RTA Board. This is a strange move. Professional staff doesn't generally just cut out the citizen volunteers guiding a planning process.

So PAG is over there, the Technical Management Committee is over here throwing together ad hoc committees (because everything is better in Latin) and somehow lined up against against a bunch of citizens, who's only crime was that they didn't come into the process knowing how to design and build a six-lane arterial with signalized intersections, flanked by intermodal and safety components.

Who does?!

To their credit, the CAC did try to hold a meeting to resolve these issues but that meeting got cut short when they lost a quorum (someone left and insufficient members remained to legally continue) before the July meeting.

CAC Chairman Tom McGovern was left to hem and haw in front of the RTA board last week, reduced to arguing the equivalent of "well, we tried."

The board was about to elbow citizens out of the process in favor of "bureaucrats" over a missed deadline.

Guys, there's an election at the end of this. Somehow, the various players were losing the object of the game.

It's not like modern politics is rife with conspiracy mongers convinced that government isn't somehow out to get the people in the service of the bureaucracy.

The pilot takes over

Enter Gen. Maxwell, who saw the red lights on the instrument panel and worked them methodically.

1. What deadline? The July 1 deadline was set in the hopes of having a ballot measure ready by 2024, something that's not going to happen.

2. So, it's time to set a new deadline that works back from a firm election date. He proposed spring of 2025 to take the plan to the voters and a deadline for the new plan by the end of January.

3. Stick with the half-cent sales tax for now and if it has to change later, that will be the RTA board's call.

His recommendations were turned into a motion by County Supervisor Rex Scott that moved up the deadline to Dec. 7.

Work together. Play nice. Come up with a plan by Pearl Harbor Day.

OK, fine.

Problem No. 4 (a doozy)

Maxwell brought up item four, which is the bigger problem.

Even if it was possible to slam together a plan for the spring, the new cost estimates are coming at as much as twice what was forecast. So the $2.3 billion list could be a $4.6 million list but the RTA's revenue forecast isn't doubling. The amount expected to be pulled in by the sales tax over 20 years is staying put.

So the final list may be cut in half and the price of getting the Tucson City Council's buy-in will probably be a light-rail component and an emphasis on urban modernization. The former will be pricey. The latter won't be any more so.

I know how people feel about "rail components" and I've been with them. However, if a $100 million interchange is suddenly becoming a $200 million road project, then a $70 million mass rapid transit project doesn't seem so pricey. See how much it costs out before saying no.

Also, the RTA is working on revenue projections that are awfully low. The 2006-2026 plan forecast $2 billion in revenues. The RTA Board is using worst-case scenario projections based on University of Arizona's Eller College of Management forecasts.

I get not going with the Rosy Scenario. But do we have go with Davey Downer? The 2006 projections proved incorrect because the county didn't see the Great Recession coming. That plan was predicated on an average 2 percent growth in sales tax revenues. Apparently, those predictions were off $300 million.

From 2006 to 2011, the revenues fell from $184 million to $159 million. But then Tucson's sales tax revenues increased to $292 million in 2023. That's more than 5 percent annual growth.

If the RTA just used baseline projections based on UA's numbers, it would have an extra $350 million. That's more than what the City Council wants to see added.

I'm saying, there may be more money, and so was City Manager Mike Ortega when he suggested treating the sales tax estimates the way the city does during its budget.

"When we go through our analysis for our sales tax we usually use (baseline) projections, but we do it in a way that is scalable," Ortega said. So if we go after the pessimistic level but revenues come in better, then we can scale it up or the other way around. If we use (higher estimates) we need to be able to scale it back.”

The trick, as he pointed out, is turning scalability into a ballot question: Look we can do List A even if a comet hits Phoenix, but if we have pretty good economic years ahead then we can add List B.

Add points for creativity and lose points for potentially confusing the voters.

City Hall looms

In 2021, Marana Mayor and RTA Board Chairman Ed Honea big-footed Tucson's efforts to get proportional voting.

The political watcher in me still admires the move. It was a thing of beauty.

Honea pointed out that changing the RTA's one-jurisdiction, one-vote rule would require approval by the Legislature. Honea informed the board he had contacts with the Legislature and would be on the phone voicing his opposition to giving weighted votes to Tucson.

Implied here was Honea telling Tucson Mayor Regina Romero that if she had strong relationships with the Legislature's right-wing majority, then she could place her own call. The highly liberal Romero had none of those relationships.

Well, Ed, turnabout is a motherpuffer.

The RTA has been busy righting its own inner workings but it's not getting any closer to wooing Tucson and that's likely fatal if unaddressed.

Legally, the power resides with the smaller towns and tribes because they have more votes on the RTA. The politics of the situation is a different matter.

Romero is about to hold four aces. Anyone who thinks she's not completely aware of it hasn't been watching her lately. She's not just growing into the job, she's growing into a strong mayor. That's a trick because Tucson's City Charter doesn't give mayors much hard power. Romero is getting there through savvy, persistence and a good read of the landscape.

For now, she's going along to get along, which is smart. She accepted the Maxwell/Scott proposal and is biding her time a little bit.

Soon she'll be able to put her foot down and the tone in her voice at the July meeting said to me she was fully aware.

By that time, egos may be wrapped up too much in not giving Tucson what its Council members say they have to have.

RTA Next can't escape inevitability and right now it leads straight to Tucson City Hall.

Some day, Gen. Maxwell may run out of moves.