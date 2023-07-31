Aussie miners bearing gifts to Santa Cruz County

California political boss Jesse Unruh put it plainly: "If you can't take their money, drink their whiskey, (date) their women, take their money and vote against 'em anyway, you don't belong in professional politics."

Well, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday to accept $110,000 from Australian mining company South32 to offer some education programs. We'll see what happens next. Mining companies simultaneously can be good corporate citizens and utterly dominate a community — only to leave it for dead.

The money would go through the County Superintendent of Schools' Office, and breaks down like this: The company would give $51,500 for an elementary robotics school program, another $22,000 for the Technolochicas LiFT program to get girls into science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, and $22,000 for continuing education.

It's something nice for the county, provided by the mine. Right? What's the problem? It's only $110,000... this time.

The Board of Supervisors doesn't get to approve South32's Hermosa Mine. That's a federal matter. The board's support for the project will be expressed in approval of projects related to the mine as it begins to fire up operations and needs stuff off-site. The Aussies would prefer a positive relationship with local elected officials.

Parts of the community are providing loud opposition to the project, though.

So the relationship between Santa Cruz County supervisors and the mining company is crucial and fraught.

As a guy who once lived in and reported on a mining community, I can say this relationship is going to be tricky. Mines don't exist as that thing over there that people only occasionally pay attention. Mines work their way into the civic fabric. The local economy orients toward mining. Businesses start up to service the mine. Homebuilders throw up houses where miners can live. Merchants cash the checks the miners spend at their place of business.

Then the price of the mined commodity drops and – boom – the whole town shudders through layoffs and reduced output.

The company swears it will never leave. It will remain a part of the community. Then one day, they up and leave. "So long. Thanks for all the Manganese. Sorry about the slag heaps."

Workers get severance checks, maybe, and instructions directing them to the unemployment insurance program on the Arizona Department of Economic Security website.

On the other hand, this mine will produce battery-grade metals. The Biden administration has fast-tracked it as a vital element in the gearing-up alternative energy machine.

The Board of Supervisors are caught in the middle, here. They'll clearly take the money. Will they then stand up to the mine should the time come?

Stay tuned.

A.S. Who?

The town of Marana has negotiated a deal to give employees a 10 percent break in tuition at... Arizona State University and Grand Canyon University.

They realize both are in the monstrosity known as "The Valley," right? Tucson doesn't call it that. To us it's all just "Phoenix."

Base tuition at ASU runs $11,308 and at GCU it costs $8,250 so move the decimal over one and the math is done.

The deal is supposed to add an incentive to get people to come work at the town and give existing staff a chance to fluff up their educational bona fides. All local governments are trying to improve compensation to compete with the private sector, also forced to provide better wages and benefits during the Great Resignation.

It's gotta be odd for "take-this-job-and-love-it" employers around Tucson. Turns out, maybe leaving snow shovels behind isn't worth $30,000 a year in psychic income.

The town council is set to approve the agreement during its Tuesday meeting.

There's also more proof the housing boom is continuing in Pima County.

The council will vote on giving the "all-clear" on three agreements with three different developers to start construction on 260 new homes in Dove Mountain and Tortolita Mountain Estates. All these projects have received their subdivision plats but those planning deals came with conditions, which developers have met.

And then there's a water-wheeling agreement with a couple properties in the Twin Peaks area.

I wrote about this water-wheeling agreement about a year and a half ago and still have PTSD, so there's no reason to reinvent... the... uhhh .. yeah, wheel.

I remember this took me hours to pin down and I had to talk to a couple experts on a subject about which I claim no deep knowledge. Allow me to use the wording I slaved over in Dec. 2021.

The Central Arizona Project has a policy that meant to prohibit the CAP’s water distribution system from being used for distributing non-CAP water. The policy is meant to protect groundwater. The city of Tucson and the town of Marana have entered into an agreement to let Tucson Water provide the town with CAP water. As part of that deal, developments within Marana town limits must be hooked up to Marana Water. Any waiver must be approved by both Tucson Water and Marana Water. There's one developer who was in negotiations for such a waiver while that inter-municipal deal was being hammered out. Marana town staff is giving a nod to the deal, assuming the project can win support from Tucson Water.

The parties have worked out their agreement with the Tucson Water and are now ready for approval by Marana's council.

During its meeting Tuesday, the South Tucson City Council will cast a final vote on its $7.5 million 2023-24 budget.

Police will get an extra $293,000 and the city projects a year-end balance of $1.4 million in the budget. That's about, oh, $1.4 million more than last year.