Photos: Nintzel's 'unretirement party'; return to reporting at Tucson Sentinel

More than 120 people crowded into the Shanty bar on Thursday evening, to toast the return of Jim Nintzel to journalism and raise money for the nonprofit Tucson Sentinel.

Current and recovering politicians, judges, community activists, journalists and government workers and plenty of Sentinel readers joined in an evening of conversation about Southern Arizona civic life and the need to help the Sentinel's growing newsroom.

Editor and Publisher Dylan Smith offered a public welcome to Nintzel, who joined the nonprofit news outlet this month as the Government and Political Impact reporter.

"Folks, we hope you're just as excited about the Sentinel being able to bring Jim Ninztel off the bench as we are," he said.

The publication's newest reporter — and one of its most experienced, with three full decades of covering Tucson for the Tucson Weekly under his belt — told the crowd that he was "honored" by the opportunity. Nintzel resigned as the Weekly's editor in June 2022.

"I really never imagined someone who would pay me to do this again," told the audience, who turned the 4th Avenue pub into a standing-room-only venue as they munched on mini chimis and quaffed cold beer.

Judge Ray Carroll, a former Republican Pima County supervisors who now serves as a justice of the peace in Green Valley, praised the Sentinel's work and noted how important it was to support the nonprofit newsroom that brought Nintzel back to fulltime reporting.

Former U.S. Rep. Ron Barber also appealed to those gathered for the party to back the Sentinel, urging them to pick up an envelope and make a contribution, or donate online and become members of the Watchdog Club.

Among those celebrating Nintzel's new position were former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, former Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier, Councilman Paul Cunningham, Councilman Kevin Dahl, ex-City Councilwoman Nina Trasoff, Judge Charlene Pesquiera, former mayoral candidate Randi Dorman, Diamond Ventures VP Priscilla Storm, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Associate Director Ethan Orr, Arizona Daily Star veteran Tony Davis and former Star editorial cartoonist David Fitzsimmons, ex-Tucson Citizen opinion editor Mark Kimble, and Mari Herreras, Nintzel's predecessor as an editor of the Weekly.

The Sentinel's newest journalist will have a portion of his fulltime salary covered by funding from Report for America, but the remainder must be paid with financial contributions from readers like you, to our independent nonprofit newsroom. You can become a member of the Watchdog Club, and help fund this new reporting position, our bilingual IDEA & Community Values desk, and all of the Sentinel's vital independent journalism.

Tucson Sentinel's independent nonprofit newsroom learns from and informs Southern Arizonans about the community challenges and unique culture of our Borderlands.

Through watchdog reporting, local commentary and expert analysis, the Sentinel inspires residents to be meaningfully engaged with our community, promotes transparency and understanding, seeks solutions that empower, and holds the powerful accountable.

"There's a reason we've seen such deep cuts in all of the for-profit newsrooms," Nintzel said. "Good journalism costs money. The chains would rather reap profits. So if you believe in the importance of local reporting on the Tucson City Council, state lawmakers and members of Congress — or if you've ever just wanted to buy me a beer — please support the Sentinel's mission."