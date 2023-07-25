Join us Thursday for the Unretirement Party: Nintzel returns to reporting

He's back! Jim Nintzel has again picked up his pen and notebook, returning to journalism as the new Government & Political Impact reporter for the Tucson Sentinel. Please join us Thursday evening to celebrate his "unretirement," learn more about what Nintzel and the rest of the Sentinel team are working on, and support Tucson's authentically local independent source of real reporting.

Along with an inside look at local news, we'll have some tasty treats, and the Shanty always has cold drinks. Hoist one with us as we toast the future of our free press!

We'll see you there, 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, at 401 E. 9th St. — you can RSVP on Facebook, so we'll know how many mini chimis to lay out.

Support Jim Nintzel's Government & Political Impact reporting!

You can support Jim's work here in Tucson — and the Sentinel's project of building an authentically local new way of reporting on and representing Southern Arizona — by becoming a member of the Watchdog Club.

The Sentinel's newest journalist will have a portion of his fulltime salary covered by funding from Report for America, but the remainder must be paid with financial contributions from readers like you, to our independent nonprofit newsroom. You can become a member of the Watchdog Club, and help fund this new reporting position, our bilingual IDEA & Community Values desk, and all of the Sentinel's vital independent journalism.

Tucson Sentinel's independent nonprofit newsroom learns from and informs Southern Arizonans about the community challenges and unique culture of our Borderlands.

Through watchdog reporting, local commentary and expert analysis, the Sentinel inspires residents to be meaningfully engaged with our community, promotes transparency and understanding, seeks solutions that empower, and holds the powerful accountable.

"There's a reason we've seen such deep cuts in all of the for-profit newsrooms," Nintzel said. "Good journalism costs money. The chains would rather reap profits. So if you believe in the importance of local reporting on the Tucson City Council, state lawmakers and members of Congress — or if you've ever just wanted to buy me a beer — please support the Sentinel's mission."