Antenori: 'Snowflake' Sen. Wadsack weaponizes Pima GOP vs. perceived party enemies

Frank Antenori, a U.S. Army veteran, is a former member of the Arizona State House of Representatives (2008-2010) and State Senate (2010-2013). He served as majority whip while in the Senate, and ran for the U.S. Congress in the 2012 special election.

My fellow Republicans, it pains me to write this, but I have been left with no other choice.

Like many of you, I've been watching congressional Republicans fighting against the weaponization of government. The politically powerful have created a framework of government and non-government agencies, organizations and media outlets to attack their critics — iIn many cases with intent to destroy reputations and economic livelihoods, crushing them with legal fees, ruining their business or getting them fired.

Meanwhile, right here in Arizona, and now specifically Pima County, a fragile snowflake of a state senator, who seems incapable of receiving any kind of criticism without throwing a tantrum, has now weaponized the Pima County GOP to exact revenge on her perceived enemies.

It all started a few months ago when Ray Ihly, the 1st vice chair of the Pima County Republican Party, started questioning legislation proposed by state Sen. Justine Wadsack. He posted several of her bills on Facebook and other GOP forums and asked for an explanation of why, as a Republican, she would propose such clearly progressive policy bills. His concern was that many of her proposed bills violated basic Republican Party principles and were not, by any means, conservative in nature.

The various bills included language that would dramatically increase spending by expanding government entitlements, create new government agencies and significantly grow the size and scope of others, and give them the ability to assess more fees/taxes.

Several of her bills would have increased the tax burden on Arizonans, shifted property and water rights from private property owners to an unelected government agency, infringed and trampled upon the right to free speech and the right to assemble.

One of her bills even attacked motorcyclists by trying to repeal a law that gave motorcycles the freedom to position their bikes alongside stopped cars so they didn't get rear ended or sandwiched between two cars because some idiot was texting on their phone.

Ihly's posts quickly gathered a trove of commenters from the oblivious followers of Sen. Wadsack and the senator herself. Did they address his concerns? Nope, they relentlessly attacked Ihly for simply raising the questions. A Wadsack surrogate, Bob Dohse, even deliriously proclaimed Ihly was cyber-stalking and attacking her, for daring to question her motivations to propose such bills.

When Ihly then posted a true statement that Wadsack was the sole Republican in the entire Legislature to vote in lockstep with Democrats to kill a Republican water bill, and when he later successfully educated the PCs in another legislative district that a censure of the Republicans who voted to oust Liz Harris (Wadsack's bestie) was bad for our Republican majority (more on this later), Wadsack went into orbit.

When Ihly clearly demonstrated he would not be silenced by the mob or intimidated by Dohse, Wadsack quickly shifted to another method to "get Ray": weaponizing the Pima County GOP.

She solicited the help of her Legislative District 17 chairman, Brook Doty, and the chairman of the Pima County Republican Party, Dave Smith (also from LD17), to bully and silence Ihly by threatening to remove him as vice chair. Essentially, weaponizing the local GOP to deprive Ihly of his guaranteed U.S. constitutional right to petition an elected official for a redress of grievances, his free speech, and to violate his rights under the Arizona Constitution, Article 2, Section 6 which simply states: "Every person may freely speak, write, and publish on all subjects, being responsible for the abuse of that right."

Doty quickly drafted a resolution that was specifically designed to silence Ihly. What's in that resolution is astonishing and frightening. Doty actually states that you do not have a 1st Amendment right if you are a member of the Pima County Republican Party because the Pima GOP is not the government, and they can expel you for what you say publicly, if THEY don't like what you say.

The resolution is clearly intended to punish by expulsion from party leadership any member who dare say anything negative about a Republican elected official (insert Justine Wadsack here), and gives the Pima GOP the power to expel them based solely on public statements and not actual wrong doing.

Based on that resolution, the Pima GOP chairman, — who ran on a promise to "Unite the Party," follow the bylaws and bring transparency to the Pima GOP — organized an executive committee meeting on July 20, where he stated for some reason there would be no Zoom link for "this" meeting. Then at the meeting motioned for an "executive session" which was not listed in the call or agenda for the meeting.

After getting his motion approved, he then entered into executive session, swore the attendees to secrecy and then proceeded to attack Ihly, in clear violation of the Pima GOP bylaws and Robert's Rules of Order (Sections 62-63), which state Ihly should have been formally noticed in advance of the "alleged" charges against him, and be allowed to prepare and present a defense. Instead, Ihly was politically ambushed, all in the name of Sen. Wadsack (which was made clear by attendees of the secret meeting afterward in emails and chat rooms when asked why they went after Ray).

I now speak directly to the Pima GOP chair: Mr. Smith, as a former police officer, I'm sure you are aware of the "Blue Wall of Silence" that was used to silence good cops from exposing bad cops. I know you would consider such a policy to protect bad cops in a police department abhorrent. Why in your right mind would you and Doty try to implement a "Red Wall of Silence" in the GOP to protect what may be bad politicians from critical review by our Republican base?

This in not Republican behavior and most of all, its un-American behavior.

I guarantee you I could find emails, social media and chat room posts from pretty much all of you, where you criticize John McCain, Martha McSally, Doug Ducey, Juan Ciscomani and other Republicans.

You are all hypocrites for proposing this idiocy. Everyone that voted for this should be ashamed of themselves, as Republicans and as Americans; so should anyone that defends such behavior. The Republican Party prides itself on protecting individual liberty not working to take it away, that's the other party.

Mark my words: by providing top cover and not correcting the behavior of Sen. Wadsack, by insulating her from reasonable, constructive criticism from her constituents and fellow Republicans, you all, along with her, will be solely responsible for losing our slim majority in the state Senate and eventually, as collateral damage, the state House as well.

Democrats statewide have already latched on to this behavior as seen in the article posted Tuesday morning by the Arizona Mirror. Reasonable and responsible Republicans have noticed this behavior as well, and it will cost us dearly if we don't fix it. Democrats are already actively working to recall her, and by encouraging her behavior, you are actually helping the Democrats with the political ammo they need to get rid of her.

Sen. Wadsack, with her egomaniacal and tyrannical behavior, and lack of self-control, has brought this on herself, but the damage will not be limited to just her. We will all suffer immensely when Katie Hobbs gets a Democratic Legislature because you let it go on unchecked (the whole purpose of the 1st Amendment and the grassroots). Arizonans will vote for good conservatives, who propose sound conservative policies, but they won't vote for tyrants that trample on the U.S. and Arizona constitutions and ignore and abhor their constituents' opinions.

Mr. Smith and Mr. Doty, you need to right this wrong. Protect the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and Article 2 Section 6 of the Arizona Constitution. You also need to educate Sen. Wadsack and her followers, and reinforce the principles of this party to protect individual liberty, promote limited government, free markets, free and fair trade, tax cuts, reduced government spending, privatization, and the reduction of government run welfare programs in favor of private-sector nonprofits and encouraging personal responsibility.

In modification of then-Gen. George Washington's famous words: "When we assumed the soldier, we did not lay aside the citizen." I would submit, when we assumed the role of leaders in the Republican Party we did not set aside our rights as citizens either.