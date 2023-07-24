Pima Supes to fill Cano's state rep seat; reclassify employees

Summer now languishes in the doldrums and the heat is too hot because the days are too long, so Tucson bureaucrats just inch along until school starts.

This is another way of typing: Local government meeting agendas aren't at all involved this week.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote on replacing state Rep. Andrés Cano, who fled the Legislature for the Yahd and Hahvahd because he's smart enough to get into the Kennedy School.

State law outlines the process for selecting a replacement for a vacant seat in the Legislature. The Board of Supervisors must pick a Democrat because Cano is a Democrat.

Legislative District 20's Democratic precinct committeepersons voted on their picks to replace Cano and the three top finishers have been submitted to the board: Betty Villegas, Lourdes Escalante and Elma Alvarez. The supervisors will select one of the three to be the new state lawmaker, who'll serve out the rest of the two-year term.

The LD committee needed two swipes to get the vote done, after failing to comply with Arizona's Open Meeting Law earlier this month.

Villegas runs the South Tucson Housing Authority and served for a few months on the Board of Supervisors in 2020, replacing Richard Elias after his death. She seems kinda like a favorite for the position as supervisors already selected her to serve as a colleague. She also worked for the county as a housing program coordinator.

Pascua Yaqui Tribal Chairman Peter Yucupicio threw the board a bit of curve ball, endorsing Escalante, a community activist in charge of Alianza Indigena Sin Fronteras (Alliance Without Borders).

Villegas got the most votes among precinct committeemembers and Escalante finished just ahead of third-place finisher Elma Alvarez, a former teacher at the Tucson Unified School District.

Do the supes listen to one of the oft-forgotten tribal recommendations? Do they just go with the highest vote-getter among party apparatchiks (says a former apparatchik)?

Then again, the Pascua Yaqui occupy a tiny corner of the legislative district, which is why Yucupicio makes such a deal out of how many tribal members live outside of the reservation. His was the only letter of endorsement submitted to the board, so his is the only voice on the record.

LD 20 runs from Casino Del Sol, up to South Tucson, around the University of Arizona and up to Flowing Wells and swinging west of the Tucson Mountains.

These appointment processes remind me of an old saying out of the Vatican: "He who enters the conclave a pope, leaves a cardinal."

Going into the appointment process as the favorite isn't always the best place to be.

New classes

The supervisors are also set to vote on a new salary schedule for county employees.

County Administrator Jan Lesher has been working to make the county a destination workplace – where people want to punch a clock.

That's important because the county experienced 22 percent turnover in 2021-22 and 21 percent in 2022-23.

Her latest move is reclassifying the job titles on the county payroll and she's using a salary survey by local consulting firm CBIZ to do it. Of course, the move comes with raises that will cost the county $9.5 million, once other expenses associated with each employee are added.

The study was commissioned in 2022 and found 81 percent of county jobs paid below market rates. The consultant crafted a new pay scale for each job based on those rates, and a third of county workers are now making less than the minimum salary in the new grading system.

Here's how these scales work. A groundskeeper, animal care specialist or voter registration specialist has a job classified at pay grade 3. The minimum salary would be $36,118, while the midpoint of the range would be $42,439 and the grade would top out at $48,759.

Clearly (Snark alert! Snark alert!) voter registration specialists are part of a global cabal of elites. One can tell because they make less than half to a third the salary as the Superior Court's deputy finance director. That job is at the top of the county pay scale at grade 19, which earns someone between $102,213 and $153,320.

The county actually began looking at raises for employees under previous county administrator, Chuck Huckelberry. In a classic Huckelberry move, he exempted county probation officers from his wage plan because the Arizona Legislature stopped kicking in for those workers. He was always trying to "F-Me? F-you!" the Legislature.

Lesher's plan does include those workers.

Also, the county administration wants to establish a deferred compensation plan for public safety workers.

Deferred compensation is pay a worker postpones receiving until they leave employment. The pay they defer counts as a contribution to the system.

Historic problems with the state pension has meant lawmakers banned new enrollees from getting deferred compensation through the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. Any employee enrolled prior to Sept. 24, 2022, is still in the system but won't be able to continue to participate. So their money is in there but they can't add to it.

The county wants to pick up the slack and work with the state system to allow 75 public safety employees caught in this netherworld to continue to receive the benefit.

Waking up Sleepy Hollow

The board will also vote on letting the County Industrial Authority issue $18 million in bonds to refurbish 44 units at Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Estates, 615 W. Alturas St., to provide moderate to low-income housing.

The industrial authority is a nonprofit corporation provided for by state law. It issues bonds for various public projects to be run by private corporations and the county has to sign off on the authority's new debt.

A lot of these bonds move through the county without comment or controversy. The exact mechanics escape me and I promise to re-learn what they do so forgive my failure to geek out on their nature.

The bulk of the board's agenda – by space alone – is devoted to handing out $3.6 million to outside agencies.

These are nonprofit groups like Catholic Community Services, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and the Pima Council on Aging to provide support services. They work in areas like emergency shelter, job training, senior assistance, diaper banks and the operation of community health centers.

The county outsources much of its social services to these outside agencies. The assumption is that they can provide faster and more flexible assistance to people who need it. Pima Council on Aging only deals with senior issues and is better positioned to understand how to best spend the money.

By and large, the grants are in the $20,000 to $40,000 range.

The county establishes an outside agency budget for two years and this is the second year of the current set of agreements.

TUSD is having some issues finding school bus drivers.

The district set out with a goal this year to hire and train 110 new drivers by the start of the school year.

They've managed to train just 16.

The district was hoping to receive 400 applications for the positions. TUSD received just 41.

Considering airlines are having a hard time finding pilots, it's not shocking that school districts are struggling to find bus drivers. Then again, it doesn't cost $100,000 to learn how to drive a bus and it's not the most glamorous position in the world.

The district's staff will present an update on the driver shortage during the school board's meeting Tuesday.

The board will also discuss the results of an audit that found a couple problems with how the district does business. TUSD has agreed the findings are legit and isn't arguing "no fair." Administrators have agreed to address the issues the auditor discovered.

The audit was conducted by Minnesota-based CliftonLarsenAllen and found four areas needing corrective action.

The district was hit by a cyberattack earlier this year and lost some key records. The auditor wants staff to do a table-top exercise to plan how to handle emergencies like hackers wreaking mischief. The auditor also recommends steps are taken to back up documents so they aren't lost ('cuz everyone wants to hear "did you hit save?").

For some reason, the district hasn't been sure to follow Davis-Bacon, which is odd. It may seem odd that I think it's odd. Trust me, it's odd.

The Davis-Bacon Act is a federal law that requires any government federally funded project awarded by the district must pay prevailing wages. Apparently, the district was issuing contracts covered by Davis-Bacon without a clause in the contract requiring that provision be met.

The district should know this. Well, TUSD isn't arguing and has agreed to fix it.

Finally, TUSD must do a better job of tracking whether former workers ever got certifications in what they were supposed be certified in. It's just staying on top of information and the district says "fine."

The Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board will vote on approving the district's "Safe and Orderly Student Handbook."

It could also be called: "The following is a 68-page list of of things that you could be indicted for, Mr. Fourth Grader."

Basically, the handbook details infractions and their corresponding category of punishment, while insisting that not all student misdeeds require the presence of law enforcement.

One of them that stands out to me is gambling is not allowed in elementary schools. Now, I bet Debbie George in 3rd grade a stick of gum that Jimmy Carter would beat Jerry Ford in 1976 presidential election and won. She paid up. No principals were involved, let alone the vice squad.

If some 9-year old is running a successful gambling racket out of back of an elementary school, please advance them immediately to the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management.

I don't mean to downplay or joke about school violence or bullying but "Horseplay that leads to injuries" was always just "play." Any amount of play could lead to an injury. Now it's a "level-four violation." I mean if the district is actually talking about horses, then, yeah. I get it.

The Tanque Verde Unified School District Governing Board will vote, during its Wednesday meeting, on a mission and set of values. I'll try to turn the outline of the major goals into an actual mission statement.

"TVUSD will provide a student-centered education and professional learning community, that clearly communicates excellence and high expectations, while practicing respect, affirmation and inclusion."

That will be $20,000, please.

Vail Unified School District's governing board will vote on whether to hire an architectural firm to design a planned elementary school.

Local firm Swaim and Associates beat out three others during a "request for qualifications" process, which allows governments to pick the best applicant for the job and negotiate prices later. These RFQs are typically set aside for professional services like engineering, architectural and law firms.

The district is also looking to add a new title to its high school reading list. "We Have Always Lived in the Castle" is a gothic novella that includes, violence, the occult and arsenic poisoning – but no drag queens or mention of Jackie Robinson. There's nothing to upset students other than violence, the occult or arsenic poisoning. Hell, quadratic equations would have done it for me.

Finally, the Vail Charter School board will meet and elect its officers. It's a rare appearance of a charter school board, so it's worth noting.

Flowing Wells Unified School District's governing board will vote on a policy change to allow parents to "notify" administrators if a child is going to be absent for the day. The policy now specifically states parents should "call" the district.

The board will also vote on two new Advanced Placement textbooks: "Fabric of a Nation: A Brief History with Skills and Sources" and "Chemistry: The Central Science, 15th Edition."

Both textbooks have been posted for a 60-day public review and no one griped.

The Amphitheater Unified School District Governing Board is basically meeting to approve the district's monthly expenses and has little else happening.

If I'm forced to read up on air conditioning filters and lunch prices that won't change, I'm not going to ask that presses be stopped (were TucsonSentinel.com to have presses).

Rio Nuevo revs up Volvo project

The Rio Nuevo Multipurpose District Facilities Board will discuss the future of the Volvo site at East Broadway and North Tyndall Avenue at their Tuesday meeting.

Prior to the pandemic, the former car lot was on track to be redeveloped into retail space and hotel, plus improvements to the Welcome Diner. Rio Nuevo had agreed to put $2.1 million into the project.

Everything stalled when COVID-19 hit.

Now it's "moving again" (it's so cool to read vernacular in agendas) and the board will get an update on the project. Based on what boardmembers hear, they might decide to take action on the development. The project has qualified for tax abatements and to have its property tax bill converted into an excise tax, which will save money. It's called a GPLET (government property lease excise tax) and the developers are ready to take the final steps to secure that break.

The board will also get a status update on the Tabu Bar project in the storefront at 128 E. Congress. The district has already given the project's owners $300,000 for a libation and live music venue. The board may take action on the project after a presentation but they're not promising anything.

Rio Nuevo has joined up with Tucson Foodie to promote restaurants and bars downtown and along the Sunshine Mile. The board will hear about the progress of that project, as well.