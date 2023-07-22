South32 president: 'Setting the record straight on mining co's plans in Rio Rico'

Pat Risner is president of the South32 Hermosa Project, based near Patagonia, Ariz.

South32 is committed to the well-being of Southern Arizona residents and understanding community concerns throughout the development of the Hermosa Project, a critical minerals project in a historic mining district in the Patagonia Mountains. Because trust and transparency are central to our approach, I want to address some public misconceptions around a local land developer’s 3,550-acre Rio Rico rezoning proposal currently before Santa Cruz County. I also shared this information at the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on July 18.

First and foremost, South32 will not be mining in Rio Rico. We do not own mineral claims in the Rio Rico area and also will not be conducting mineral exploration there.

Second, we are not involved in the rezoning proposal and have no contractual relationship with the landowner proposing it.

As part of our commitment to maximize Hermosa project benefits to Santa Cruz County, South32 does have an interest in locating two of our future offsite facilities at undetermined locations within the county. Both facilities remain in study and planning stages, and South32 is not seeking county approval for anything at this time, but I’d like to share more about them:

Integrated Remote Operating Center

This facility would be a commercial facility no larger than five acres to accommodate employees and technology required for their work. Picture lots of large screens, monitors, and special workstations allowing remote operating of some of the underground equipment at our distant project site.

An IROC can enhance safety and productivity, reduce commuter traffic, and enable a more diverse workforce. It can also help us deliver on our target of hiring 80 percent of our employees from Santa Cruz County. Local hiring reflects our view that the community should not only benefit from mineral development here but also be spared strains to their tax-supported local services that an influx of new workers could create.

From consulting with local leaders, we see a shared preference to put this facility along the I-19 corridor near the population center, for local employment and economic development. However, community sentiment is a key factor, and additional locations outside of Rio Rico and Santa Cruz County can be evaluated. Furthermore, should South32 continue to focus on siting this facility in Rio Rico, any construction plans would be developed with community consultation and aligned with County-led planning goals.

Battery-grade manganese facility

Separately, we are evaluating several potential locations for a facility where we can sustainably convert the natural manganese ore found at Hermosa into a highly purified, small-batch product used for making electric vehicle batteries. The only part of the world where this conversion process currently occurs is China. Still in early stages of study, Hermosa’s state-of-the-art facility is envisioned as requiring fewer than 250 acres.

We would prefer to locate this facility within the county to create local jobs and increase local supplier opportunities. While we are not as far along in this site selection process, it is important to note that it will feature leading-edge technology designed to ensure all materials are handled safely and securely—including sealed-container transport and enclosed storage—with strict operational controls and regulatory oversight.

Any new construction for Hermosa off-site facilities would need to occur on undeveloped land. Within the Intestate 19 corridor in Santa Cruz County, that naturally means evaluating areas within the Rio Rico rezoning proposal. But to be clear, these are not the only areas where we are conducting baseline evaluations, and South32 has no dependency on locating anything there for Hermosa to progress. And again, we are not involved in the proposal and have not begun or progressed any land acquisitions for any sites being evaluated.

Based on interest and questions heard at recent public presentations, we will be hosting a public open house in Rio Rico at the high school gym on August 17 from 5-7 p.m. We do listen to our stakeholders to understand what’s important to them and will continue to work together to create shared value. Many Hermosa employees live and work here too, and we know our families, friends, and neighbors are counting on us to do things right.