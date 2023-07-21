Ciscomani: Arizonans need copper-mining projects

Reps. Juan Ciscomani and Dan Newhouse are Republican members of Congress:

Arizonans deserve energy independence, lower prices, and security in their futures. Yet federal bureaucrats have forced them to forgo all of the above in favor of relying on America’s adversaries for critical resources that are right in their own backyards.

Over the past two years, Arizonans have experienced higher prices in almost every aspect of their lives. From car prices to the cost of household goods, there has been no shortage of pain felt. It doesn’t have to be this way, though. If we tap in to the vast resources that are – literally – under our feet, we can reduce these costs while creating thousands of jobs for hardworking Arizonans, from construction to full-time employment. Historically, jobs related to copper mining have been a major economic boost for Arizonans. So, why would we limit these opportunities and possibilities?

Unfortunately, these projects, like many across the country, have been put on hold due to unnecessary litigation, increased regulation and red tape, and endless grandstanding from certain groups who would rather see Americans at the mercy of foreign adversaries for critical minerals and resources than good-paying jobs and reduced costs right here at home. The average length of time it takes to get these projects off the ground is four and a half years, with 25 percent of projects taking more than six years, according to the Department of Energy. For every month these projects are delayed, costs increase by thousands, and sometimes millions of dollars. And if they are not completed, Arizona, and the United States as a whole, lose out on a great source of economic vitality and energy independence we enjoyed just three years ago.

For far too long, projects such as these have faced intense scrutiny and backlash from bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.

Copper is one such resource; it’s needed for everything from military vehicles to batteries in TVs, phones, and computers – and it’s one ofArizona’s Five C’s.

From the early days of statehood, the 5 C’s represented the economic backbone of the state’s economy. They include Copper, Cattle, Cotton, Citrus, and Climate.

And as the number one producer of our domestic copper supply today, Arizona is blessed to have such an abundant source of material – letting it sit untouched only places our nation, and our local communities, at a further disadvantage. Energy policy should work for the American people, and lawmakers should be focused on ensuring our abundant resources are properly utilized.

We simply cannot afford to sacrifice American’s livelihoods in blind pursuit of an unattainable ideological goal. As members of the Congressional Western Caucus, a group of over 100 members of Congress from across the country who advocate for rural America, we will continue to do our part in supporting these projects and others like it that seek to expand American energy independence, create jobs and opportunity, and reduce costs in everyday life.

Arizonans shouldn’t have to choose between cooling their homes or paying for groceries – especially in Arizona’s triple digital heat – and by unlocking the resources we have, such as our copper ore, they won’t have to.