Residents: Mining in Patagonia Mtns would be an imminent danger

The best-kept secret in Arizona is the impending mining catastrophe in the Patagonia Mountains. Touted by its Australian owner, South 32, as the largest economic development project in Santa Cruz County history, it would come with huge costs.

They would include:

• De-watering the Patagonia Mountains at a rate of over 6 million gallons of water per day would mobilize metal pollution along Harshaw Creek which feeds the Sonoita Creek aquifer — the only source for the town’s drinking water and yhe Nature Conservancy preserve further downstream.

• Dangerous roads throughout the greater Patagonia-Sonoita area as over 190 large concentrate-laden trucks would move each day up and down scenic roads SR82 and SR83 on their way north through the four corners in Sonoita and then to some unnamed terminal along the Interstate 10 corridor east of Tucson.

• Erosion-prone scars across public National Forest land by new mine roads and tall, high voltage power line corridors from the Santa Cruz River Valley near Rio Rico up to the mine, all along Flux Canyon south of town, which is a unique wildlife habitat.

Compare this kind of "progress" with the new economy that has been built assiduously in the greater Patagonia-Sonoita area over the past 40-plus years following the last mining disaster where a mining company that went bankrupt in the 1970s left a hollowed-out local economy in its wake. That "legacy" left enormous toxic waste piles and mine tailings that still leak dangerous pollutants every day into the local watersheds.

The water threat

As it is, rainfall transports soils and sediments downstream through Harshaw Creek thereby leaching residual toxic metal compounds from any air-exposed, mineralized materials. Add to that the "controlled flood" that the Australia-based South 32 plans for Harshaw Creek in order to extract minerals from its deep-shaft mines.

Keep in mind that this intermittent creek joins the Sonoita Creek watershed and feeds the town’s drinking water wells, Nature Conservancy preserve, Patagonia Lake State Park, and ultimately, the Santa Cruz River watershed that flows north through Green Valley and Tucson, recharging the aquifers serving hundreds of thousands of residents and businesses.

The "metal mobilization" phenomena in this area have been extensively studied by the U.S. Geological Survey for more than 20 years and documents the accumulation of toxic metals in soils and vegetation across the Patagonia Mountains. South 32’s proposed man-made "flood" will very likely create a vigorous flush through a delicate waterway.

An aquifer protection permit already granted by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will allow South 32 to add to the metals that already have entered the food chain of living species, as extensively reported in a 2012 thesis from a University of Arizona scholar, augmented by contributions from USGS scientists.

South 32 failed to reference this publicly available information as "site specific factors" in its original permit application with ADEQ. South 32 instead presented modeling data by its external contractors. While an appeal to an administrative law judge for the state’s Water Quality Appeals Board confirmed issuance of the permit, that decision is now on appeal in Maricopa County Superior Court .

‘Goodbye’ to state scenic roads

To date, South 32 has generated only confusion regarding the route to transport mining concentrates and related process chemicals from and to its mine site. Harshaw Road, an "improved" dirt road, will carry the big trucks from the Hermosa Mine to a new road that cuts northwest across a new "park" to SR82. South 32 purchased that land and convinced Santa Cruz County supervisors to accept it as a park with a 30-year easement back to South 32 for use by all its truck traffic. The Arizona Department of Transportation now is poised to rule on the ingress/egress request from South 32 on to SR82.

South 32’s concentrate-laden trucks will move 24-7 along SR82 up to the four corners of Sonoita adjacent to the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds and then north on the SR83 past the east side of the Santa Rita Mountains to I-10. Beware those who will get stuck behind slow moving trucks for tens of miles on those winding roads that have been designated by ADOT as "scenic" and "not recommended for trucks" for good reason.

South 32 also promises construction of a permanent route south of the Patagonia Mountains through Flux Canyon. How will this civil engineering marvel be completed… and when? Where will the concentrate-laden trucks go? Through the Port of Nogales to a transfer port at Mexico’s Pacific coast or up to Interstate 19 for a circuitous trip to Tucson?

How will explosive materials, toxic mine concentrates, and other hazardous materials be transported in a safe manner? The recent Interstate 10 and national railroad chemical spills have shown that lack of regulations and enforcement, even on major regional transportation routes, can lead to serious public health disasters on an increasingly frequent basis.

Some basic mineral economics

South 32, by its own public admission, is rushing to finalize its "pre-feasibility study" this year in order to raise needed billions in investment capital.

Consider that in its 2023 Mineral Commodity Summaries, the USGS designated the United States as a net exporter of zinc ores and concentrates but depended on imports for 76 percent of its refined zinc metal.

This reality results from the massive production capacity of the Canadian-owned Red Dog Mine in Alaska. This mine uses its own smelter, located in Canada. It would be far more accurate for South 32 to confirm that there is a shortage of U.S. smelters rather than ore-producing mines. FAST-41 agency participants should take particular note of this and realize that the needed metals are and will remain available from Canada courtesy of our North American Free Trade Agreement.

The South 32-owned Hermosa Mine in the Patagonia Mountains is therefore not only redundant but also non-competitive on the economics. South 32 has not demonstrated that it is as competitive as the Red Dog Mine whose much higher grade ores come from an open pit rather than from the deep tunnels at the Hermosa Mine site. Red Dog also uses private roads and ports for the transport of its toxic concentrates.

Note also that South 32 deftly has switched its focus to the extraction of manganese, claiming it produces battery-grade quality manganese at a time when electric batteries are heralded as a major way to power our way from fossil fuels.

Extensive purification needs to take place before battery-grade manganese, typically called High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate, is obtained. South 32 has now announced it plans to start HPMSM production "somewhere" in Santa Cruz County adding to the woes of chemical transports and depletion of already declining groundwater.

In recognition of the need to be more independent of China — a dominant producer of HPMSM — several new production facilities have been started across the world, especially near large manganese mines that have the far preferable high-grade, carbonate ores, like those located in nearby New Brunswick/Canada. Again, with a free trade agreement in place already for decades, there is no need to start a non-competitive mine anywhere in the U.S.



Last but not least, as Tesla has shown already with its adoption of manganese-free, iron phosphate-based lithium batteries, innovation proceeds at a very fast pace and what is needed now may not be needed tomorrow.

Then there’s that magical manganese

South 32 wants to make its mark with manganese … let this video do the talking when it comes to the health effects of manganese … and the results on humans. And for collateral reading, a Washington Post article weighs in with the medical effects.

A new path forward

This new economy that has been built — also called the "Nature-Based Restorative Economy" — combines the work of ranchers, wine producers, and a wave of new restaurant and lodging proprietors. It is buttressed by the tourism dollars of hunters, bird watchers, trail bikers, hikers and campers, art lovers, and retirees.

The University of Arizona has documented the benefits of this new economy: $53.7 million per year in GDP for Santa Cruz County; over 1,200 jobs; $121.7 million in business sales; and almost $5 million in state and local tax revenues. This is an economy that does no harm.

Holding government accountable

Do not be dissuaded by assertions that the South 32 project is unstoppable because it rests on so-called patented (private) land.

Only through heightened public awareness and citizen pressure can this massive and dangerous project be considered fully and in the light of day, particularly as the FAST-41 process proceeds with its expedited review process.

Contact both federal and state elected officials now to compel their attention and forthrightness. Use the full array of government tools to consider and act in the public interest.