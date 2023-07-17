City Council looks to create open space at Randolph Park

The Tucson City Council is scheduled to tackle making open space available for general public use at the Randolph Golf Complex. Sadly, there are no tigers involved.

I'm the columnist who remembers what it was like to dare suggest that Barnum Hill wasn't a major loss to neighboring Gene C. Reid Park.

Voters approved a zoo expansion at the park, and building a bigger tiger paddock meant slicing out parts of the open space.

Ka-boom. The activists energized and there was much protesting.

The issue had been settled when voters approved expanding the zoo. The hill looks a lot like what you get when you dig a hole for a pond and pile the excavated dirt into a mound and then call it something.

Suffice it to say "readers disagreed."

I (and a majority of the Sentinel editorial board) still think a good option would be to nix the tiger enclosure entirely and just let the big cats roam free next door at the Randolph Golf Complex. Don't stop golfing. Just add tigers to the experience. Let golfers show off their testosterone and add a bit of excitement to the game. Don't keep golfers defenseless. In honor of golf's Scottish heritage, hand out claymore swords at the first tee. It's 200-pound golfer versus quarter-ton felines.

Claymores and tigers. Anyone taking bets?

Well, Councilmember Steve Kozachik went and ruined my fun. He worked with concerned citizens and has come up with an idea to convert parts of Randolph into open space.

The proposal is only in the conceptual phase, Basically, the open space would cut between Randolph North course and the Dell Urich courses on the south side of the complex. Dozens of unusable acres could be converted into pocket parks.

Meanwhile, the city would develop the Randolph North course into a championship arrangement of tees, greens and sand traps.

I guess that's another way to go.

Clap. Clap. Clap. Clap. Clap. Clap.

I want to cover that first because I know what readers want. So the greatest challenge facing Tucson looks to be resolved and then some. Activists can take a breather because nothing else is left to do of any real importance.

In other business, the City Council will take up how to act locally and keep catastrophic climate change from destroying organized civilization on planet Earth.

Councilmembers will decide whether to take a series of action steps to get its Resilient Together plan up and running. Among the first decisions the Council will have to make is whether to establish an "action team" to turn the plan into policy.

OK, technically the Council is the action team. However, its' not a bad idea to establish some oversight of climate policy to keep it moving.

The first series of staff recommendations include creating the team, establishing a heat mitigation plan, working with Tucson Electric Power to create new clean energy options and improve "net zero" transportation options like bike paths and pedestrian walkways.

The city staff has 14 priorities it wants the hypothetical action teams to get started on, so there is a to-do list ready to go.

RTA getting clearer

The Regional Transportation Authority continues to motor toward another county-wide referendum. A working group of government staffers from around the Tucson area have developed a draft plan to give to the RTA Citizens Advisory Committee.

The $2.3 billion project list includes $1.1 billion in intermodal roadway work and $510 million in transit work. Key to the plan is an agreement to spend $230 million on projects from the 2006, 20-year plan that aren't going to be completed as part of the original project list.

The city of Tucson has been concerned about being duped on this because many of the promised projects that never happened were planned inside the city's limits. For the city to stay a part of the program, RTA Next leaders had to include that unfinished business.

These projects include:

Adding bike lanes and drainage on First Avenue from Orange Grove Road to Ina Road.

Widening Houghton Road from East Broadway to East Tanque Verde Road.

Widening Silverbell Road between West Camino del Cerro to West Ina Road. The plan is also to include bike lanes, pedestrian paths and drainage infrastructure.

Reconstructing East 22nd Street from Interstate 10 to South Kino Parkway, with grade separation at the railroad tracks and adding bike, pedestrian and drainage stuff.

The project list isn't just a bunch of roads widening out to 18 lanes. A lot of the work includes things like bike and pedestrian avenues to offer up other ways to move people around. The City Council should like that. The city and the RTA got crossways because the 2006 plan called for a whole bunch of road widening. However, times changed and demands on the system changed. So just blowing out lane miles seemed less wise than broadening options for different modes (multi-modal) of getting around.

But, y'know... best-laid plans...

For multi-modal and transit to work, the community is going to have to get its arms around land-use planning at the very moment a housing shortage has birthed a homelessness crisis. More growth is needed and it needs to be well-planned. Put 5,000 homes at the end of a two-lane road and traffic will gnarl.

It's a hard mix.

Water on tap in agenda

Something that'll be important in the decades to come will get just scant public attention during Tuesday's meeting: water. There's an executive session item, slated to last 20 minutes, about the city's deals with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation "and other parties" for conserving Colorado River water. Whatever gets talked about behind closed doors is sure to result in some brief, dry public instruction to staff to "proceed as directed" during that exec session.

What that actually means will take longer to drip out.

Mile High, Arizona

The Council will also take up during the study session whether to move ahead with three sales tax rebate packages that are meant to foster economic development.

The city is calling it "Project Mile High" because economic development likes to run in stealth mode so no one knows what business is doing what to whom. So a memo from City Manager Mike Ortega is mum on the name and an economic development firm refers only to "the company."

The applicant for the sales tax breaks calls itself Microstar Logistics (which lists itself on city documents as out of "Denver, Arizona." The Googles say there's no such place. The ZIP code matches Denver, Colo. I'm going to go with that). It warehouses and refurbishes kegs for beer.

According to an economic impact study provided to the city, Microstar promises 243 jobs by 2028 and a payroll of $13.4 million. So that's over $50,000 a year per job and up to $1.9 million in sales tax revenues.

The sales tax abatement is $483,000. So it seems like a no-brainer if, if, iffffff ... those jobs materialize. They don't always. "Up to" is an upper limit. It's not a promise.

These jobs pay well enough to be primary sector gigs. They will add jobs elsewhere in the economy because workers will spend their money around the community and create a demand that must be supplied.

The other two are a bit tricky and both are only at the early stage of the application process for receiving sales tax break on the property's construction. No economic analysis has been done on either. But if the Council goes through with them, the city would be "dumbing down" the idea of a primary sector job.

There's Project Rita, which is a destination 100,000 square-foot, destination retail business promising 79 part-time jobs making as little as $18,720 a year, plus 49 full-time jobs making up to $58,207.

The top end doesn't seem that toppish. More to the point, these are also supposed to be primary jobs. I don't see how barely cracking minimum wage while cracking a corporate whip qualifies for primary jobs.

The site already has a Walmart and a Costco.

Meanwhile, Home Depot is also asking for this primary jobs sales tax abatement. It's a 107,000-square foot project and a 28,216-square foot garden center planned for South Houghton and Old Vail Road.

Far out. Who doesn't like a good Home Depot with a garden center, when they are pretending they have money? But should this be "economic development?"

However, I think they are fudging their numbers. The stated salary range starts at $38,480 and increases to $68,640. Then they list the average as $53,560. That's the midpoint. That's not the average.

If you have one manager making $68,640 and 20 employees in a department making the lower end, the average is not the midpoint.

Also, the application says the store would hire 50 full-time workers and 60 part-time. So the lowest-paid part-time workers is earning 58 percent of highest-paid full-time worker?

Only a maximum of 25 of the jobs are slated to pay over $54,932 a year. The number could be as low as 14. Now I'm no theoretical mathematician. But 14 jobs paying over $54,932 a year out of 110 total and 60 of those are part time, ain't going to land you on an average of $53,560.

An independent analysis would hopefully catch this.

The city shouldn't be working off full-time equivalent here. Two part-time workers making $19,000 per year is not the same as one full-time worker making $38,000. Two part time workers are really struggling and might need public social services.

Part-time workers should not be considered to be primary jobs, ripe for economic incentives.

Good lord, bring back call centers.

Neither company is going to invest $40 million if they don't think they'll pull $50 million out of Tucson. The fate of a six-figure sales tax abatement probably won't be a deal-breaker.

Help out the police

Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government wants to work with the city of Tucson to innovate how select 911 calls are handled.

The Council will vote on establishing an agreement with Harvard's Government Performance Lab. The idea is to work with the El Rio Clinic to assist police by treating some emergency calls as health crises, rather than law enforcement matters.

Fellows from the school will work alongside emergency workers to come up with different approaches to certain calls and then write up a study based on what they learn. The idea is to help Tucson police officers, not defund them.

The city wouldn't pay any of these workers because they would be working under the crimson banner of high-fallutin' crowd in Cambridge, Mass.

Highest and best use

The Arizona State Land Department wants to create a planned area development between Colossal Cave Road and South Houghton Road along the north frontage of Interstate 10.

So the city is looking to annex three parcels of state trust land as part of a 2,162 acre rezoning. The Arizona Land Department is not the developer of this property but does have a fiduciary obligation to sell property it oversees for the "highest and best use."

It wants this land rezoned and the city is always looking to annex property to bring growth into the city's tax base. Why not? People who live, work and shop within that growth are certain to draw on city services.

Usually, a rezoning requires an actual plan to build something, however the Land Department can ask for a rezoning to improve the value of the land and then auction it off as a more valuable commodity.

Two public hearings are required prior to an annexation.

Another rezoning battle is heating up in Santa Cruz County.

Plans are in the works to build a massive new spate of projects along Interstate 19, that add up to more than 3,500 acres. The proposal was up for a rezoning this week at the board of supervisors but opposition has grown and supervisors pushed the vote back.

On the other hand, South32 will provide information about off-site plans for its Hermosa Mine, in the works in Santa Cruz County.

Residents are concerned the rezoning is meant to directly benefit the manganese and zinc mine, which has been expedited with Congress creating the FAST-41 program to speed up the approval of projects helping with clean energy.

The mine would provide the country with battery-grade materials, and opposition is growing among area residents.

A lot of the enviros didn't think about mining when they started pushing to get the country off fossil fuels to cope with climate change. Well, here comes the disruption.

Actually, no. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey did think through the community effects of a change over from one kind of energy to another. They called the idea Green New Deal and it was roundly mocked.

South Tucson flush (kinda)

The South Tucson City Council will vote on its fiscal year 2023-24 budget, which includes a $1.4 million ending fund balance on a $7.5 million budget. That's kinda good considering the city was operating on a razor-thin margin a year ago.

Not bad for a "dying" city.

Police will get another $293,000 in this year's budget. The city projects receiving $356,000 more this fiscal year than last in state shared revenue.

The Oro Valley Town Council has a tiny agenda with just a couple small land-use items on it.

The council will vote on approval of a 2.6-acre "drive-thru" and office building after a tussle with the council, staff and planning and zoning commission.

The developers added 90-feet to a right-hand turn lane, included more detail in their architectural design and went into more detail about how the project meets the town's general plan.

The project was put on hold during a March meeting.

Also, the council will hold it's first of two public hearings on a 36-acre annexation at La Canada and W. Moore Road. The property owner could develop 10 homes on the parcel.

The Nogales City Council will be discussing how to bring back the shuttered Palo Duro Golf Course, how to better sponsor community events and possible funding for the 2023 Fiestas Patrias. These are patriotic holidays and no, Cinco De Mayo isn't one of them.

Each item has been suggested by a council member who provided no further details on how or what they want done.