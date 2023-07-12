Rothschild: Paul Cunningham builds consensus on Tucson City Council

As Tucson’s former mayor, I like to think I understand the challenges Tucson faces. When I first took office in 2011, we faced a deficit, crumbling streets, and a Downtown revitalization project that needed to be completely retooled. One person I could count on in helping our city tackle those challenges was Paul Cunningham.

I’m proud that during my time as mayor we erased a $60 million deficit and experienced record employment. Even today, post-pandemic, the employment numbers are encouraging. As of June of this year there are more Tucsonans cashing paychecks than ever before.

Success doesn’t happen by accident, and I know from experience that Paul puts in the work. He also brings a creative voice to the City Council and is what I would call an outside-the-box thinker. Over the years he has come up with innovative ways to address some of Tucson’s biggest challenges. Recently, when rising homelessness reached a boiling point, Paul created a first-of-its kind paid staff position in his office to work with the community to find innovative solutions to one of our most difficult and pressing issues.

He also leads by example, devoting every Friday to community service by leading neighborhood cleanups, park improvements, and visiting homeless encampments offering services.

I can say from experience, Paul does a tremendous job working with his fellow Council members. Paul builds consensus with his colleagues to adopt solutions to the problems we face. His energy, enthusiasm, and willingness to be a team player are an asset to the council and our city.

Paul grew up in Tucson and understands what the East Side is all about. Throughout his years in office he has always fought for Ward 2, making sure that all of the parks have been renovated, and that every major street has been resurfaced.

Paul is a proud, lifelong Democrat who isn't afraid to reach out to Tucsonans of all backgrounds to get things done. More importantly he's a public school teacher, a youth sports coach, and a former social worker. I believe that his experience, service to our city, and Ward 2 specifically have earned him another term on the city council.