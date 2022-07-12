The out-of-this-world images released by NASA on Tuesday should make us all pause for a moment and consider our place in the universe.

While James Webb himself may have been "problematic," as the kids say, the results of the years of work on the space telescope that bears his name are extraordinary indeed.

Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.

- 30 -