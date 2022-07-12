Sponsored by

Opinion

Comic:

Hellertoon: Seeing stars with the Webb Telescope

Share

The out-of-this-world images released by NASA on Tuesday should make us all pause for a moment and consider our place in the universe.

While James Webb himself may have been "problematic," as the kids say, the results of the years of work on the space telescope that bears his name are extraordinary indeed.

Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Categories

news, sci/tech, opinion, comics, Hellertoons, nation/world, breaking

Read more about

astronomy, james webb, james webb space telescope, nasa, ua,

Related stories

More by Joe Heller

TucsonSentinel.com publishes analysis and commentary from a variety of community members, experts, and interest groups as a catalyst for a healthy civic conversation; we welcome your comments. As an organization, we don't endorse candidates or back specific legislation. All opinions are those of the individual authors.