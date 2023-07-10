Vail Inc.: Pima Supes to allow incorporation drive; accept big broadband grant

Welcome to Vail.

Population: 20,953.

Incorporated: 2023? Maybe? Possibly?

Let the fur fly.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors is set to vote to allow proponents to circulate petitions, which will test residents' appetites to establish a new town.

The supes will also vote Tuesday to establish a map of the proposed town, in another mandatory rubber stamp after organizers hammered out their proposal to set up the Town of Vail.

Petition-gatherers need 1,537 valid signatures to get the issue on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Technically, the group calling itself Incorporate Vail AZ! has 180 days to submit a sufficient number of signatures. Clever math sleuths will do the counting, adding and subtracting (remembering to carry the 4) and realize that 180 days from the is early Jan. 2024, which is after Nov. 2023.

The supervisors aren't voting to legally incorporate the town. They're not even voting in favor of doing so. They're following a required procedure (what the attorney folks reverently call "ministerial") in response to the request to have an initiative to create the town. So, if enough people sign petitions to put it on the ballot, residents of the possible town-to-be will be able to vote yea or nay in November.

Anyway, Pima County elections folks have kindly asked (I'm assuming it was kindly) the Incorporate Vail AZ Exclamation Point people to have their stuff turned in by Aug. 8 so the supervisors can place the item on the Aug. 21 meeting agenda.

That's the final call for Nov. 7 ballot measures.

I get that exclamation points are standard in some languages for imperative statements but a ballot measure is, by its very nature, interrogative. Would you like to incorporate? So the exclamation point seems a bit bossy, given the context.

Incorporation has had a rocky go in the latter portion of Tucson's history. Casas Adobes and Tortolita are not towns near Tucson, though they tried to be. Voters even approved 'em. Then the Tucson City Council exercised its option to object to any incorporations within six miles of the city limits. The plan was to annex those northwest side areas, which hasn't worked out either.

So the towns never got off the ground.

Under new management, the city of Tucson is not objecting. I seriously doubt the City Council wants to annex those areas. They have nearly 16,000 voters and my guess is about 14,000 of them are Republicans. I'm not sure Nikki Lee or Paul Cunningham are eager to add them to their East Side wards. Double that with ward-only elections constantly flying around looking for an opportunity to land.

On the other hand, I'm not sure the people of Vail will want to incorporate. The move would require 47 plus neighborhoods more autonomy over their affairs and means more state shared taxes come back to the area. It's also more people telling them what they can't do and might go over about as well as new taxes.

A Vail incorporation push failed in 2013, losing 54-46 at the polls. That's a loss but it's not a decisive one.

Meanwhile, the county will vote on accepting a $30 million federal grant to establish a "middle-mile fiber optic ring" around Tucson's urban core.

Middle-Mile networks connect local networks to national ones and the U.S. Department of Commerce has a $1 billion grant program to help establish them.

They improve the reach of broadband to rural stretches, y'know, like Dove Mountain. Where the great unwashed live in McMansions surrounding golf courses.

I kid. This is good news for the Tucson area, even if the five-year local cost will run $13 million, though $3.8 million of that will be "in-kind."

Once completed, the network will serve a third of Pima County residents, helping many of the 10 percent who still have no broadband access. Without it, with more new houses being built on the edge of the urban footprint, even more Pima County residents could be e-deprived than now.

Yeah, the program can help spur future growth because future developers will be able to link up to national systems. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? It doesn't exactly encourage infill.

Bureaucracy to democracy

A proposed change to county personnel policy would make it easier for public employees to run for office. Under the proposed change, employees seeking election could remain on the job and be paid all the while.

The current policy requires any county worker running for office be placed on administrative leave for up to 8 months and if they are running for a paid position (county supervisor pays pretty well) they would have to forego their salary.

County Administrator Jan Lesher said the change conforms with broader policy that allows employees to participate in partisan politics so long as that work doesn't interfere with their jobs.

Don't hold breath waiting for the private sector to do this, which makes me wonder if the new move gives public sector workers a leg up on the competition come election time. On the other hand, representative government should include some people who punch a clock and it doesn't hurt that county workers are familiar with public policy.

Back in 2008, Pima County established the Elections Integrity Commission as part of a weird backlash against George W. Bush's 2004 victory in Ohio. Local Democrats got worked up and decided the 2006 Regional Transportation Authority election was cooked.

It lead to a bunch of complaints and a bunch of concerns even about that year's general election, which witnessed Democrats winning big. No matter. The commission was formed and must submit a report following elections.

The report is in and the verdict has come down. All is well.

The report is padded with photos and some bumper stickers but concludes the county held successful 2022 primary and general elections with a new voting center system. I'm sure that will soothe all concerned.

Now I have to go to the emergency room because of the damage done by the eye roll the previous sentence caused.

Yeah, this commission is a relic of a previous paranoia as new election fraud conspiracies have taken root among the other party's ranks.

Human error is not a vast conspiracy. Any candidate who lost by 50 votes may have been robbed or maybe they were only that close because of a counting error.

Homes and their absence

Lesher will also provide her umpteenth update on the county efforts to fight homelessness.

A Community and Workforce Development program helps people who can't avoid eviction but don't fit the profile for traditional shelter help. The people in this program get connected to services that can help them and of the 825 people who have taken part, 90 percent have found more stable housing conditions.

In all, the county has experienced a 300 percent increase in the number of people without homes of their own or shelter of any kind.

One project that could help a teeny tiny bit is under siege by neighbors in an old-school rezoning battle. So the supes are going to party like it's 1995.

Developers are proposing 210 apartments and 100 single family homes on the old Quail Canyon golf course, in the area of North Oracle Road and West Rudasill.

The proposed project requires a rezoning from single-family homes only to a higher-density specific plan.

The neighbors are in no way amused. More than a dozen wrote letters to the County Development Services Department protesting the project.

It's about what would be expected. Not. In. My. Back. Yard. There will be traffic, there will be people, there will be lighting. There will be noise and there will be disturbance to the riparian habitat that existing neighbors value.

It's not like Oracle and Rudasill is far beyond the urban footprint.

On the other hand, no developer has a right to a rezoning. That's true of UIP Quail Canyon. They're asking for a favor, they better get a favor in return. There's no affordable housing component in the developers application, although such a requirement was brought up a few times during public meetings. None appear to have been extracted by county staff or the Planning and Zoning Commission, which recommended approval.

That kind of makes sense because rezonings are bounced off of general plan guidelines.

Pima County imperative for years was preservation of key desert landscapes. The housing crisis is just a couple years old.

The law would seem to allow it but Arizona lawmakers don't approve comprehensible legislation.

Any new housing – even at the top of the market – would free up space as renters moved up and left their existing apartments vacant.

Too thick to be sliced

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is plenty miffed that Lesher and the supervisors are painting his budget as being far in the red. He sent a letter to the board dated Monday, saying he'll be present at the meeting Tuesday to explain how he'd be well in the black if the board hadn't change his proposed budget around.

Instead of being level, the supervisors "placed me in a $4.4 million hole before the fiscal year even started."

While thanking the board for raises for corrections officers and retention benefits for deputies, the elected Democrat wrote "today as we reconcile those numbers and the correlation between deficit and unfunded board actions, I simply ask: am I over budget, or am I underfunded?"

Ssshhhhh ... the library is talking

Because I have a feeling some people are going to care more than they should...

Pima County is adjusting its policies about what can be posted on its library bulletin boards.

Sorry, no more personal communications or business opportunities will be allowed.

However, the new policy would allow notices from the Library Foundation and the government. So, y'know: Deep State.

You gotta love librarians.

They are updating the Pima County Public Library District's e-commerce policy to clean up some stuff. I can't help but think there are editors at work who can't sleep knowing the policy's language uses the word "capability" when "service" works better. Yes, that's one of the changes.

The same person is asking "No ability to swipe a card will be provided at the library branches" change to "library computers are not equipped with card swipe machines." I would have gone with "card readers" but that is better writing, otherwise.

Wild freaking West

Meanwhile, we are getting into the budget stragglers.

Near as I can tell, it's the Wild West when it comes to following budget laws.

Take the Amphitheater Unified School District, which is planning to study and act on its budget. Study and act? Is there a public hearing as is required for even tentative budgets?

According to state law, tentative budgets are supposed to be posted. With most governments, people are lucky to find the final budget somewhere online in a corner of a web site and you better have an accounting degree because they're all just numbers without explanation.

Budget law is one of those where the state says this is what you have to do but doesn't include consequences if no one does it.

But hey, let's pass budgets a few weeks into the fiscal year and make them retroactive. I'm not ... I don't ... I mean ... how?

Several local school districts are going down to the wire to get their budgets completed on time.

The Tucson Unified School District's Governing Board will vote on approving its $747 million budget.

The operating portion of the budget comes in at $371 million and it includes $39 million to improve salaries. That's the big addition this year.

The budget also projects a $48 million cash balance at the end of the year.

TUSD is also trying to sell some land and it's not going particularly well.

The district has a developer ready to buy the 61-acre parcel on Cardinal and Valencia but it's running into all sorts of problems. T & K Development has found radon problems, issues with water access and struck unexpected bedrock, which will always mess with a project.

So the developer is asking the school board to approve a 150-day time extension to execute the sale, which the board will consider at its Tuesday meeting.

The school board will vote on working with Grand Canyon University to provide nursing students a chance to gain experience in TUSD schools. This will also save the district from having to pay the going rate for a nurse, which runs – eh – $12.5 million a year with a $5 million signing bonus and box seats at Phoenix Suns' games. I exaggerate but not much.

Hey, I got an idea kids. If your district administrators can pass a budget after the start of the year, you should wait to take your finals until after you get your grades.

Just getting started ...

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors is well behind the curve and is just now getting around to approving its fiscal year 2023-24 tentative budget, which establishes the maximum spending limit of $141 million.

The Tanque Verde Unified School District Governing Board will vote on their budget after a public hearing.

It's has an absolutely adorable little budget of $23 million, which will boost teacher compensation by 9 percent.

And back to Vail, where the school board will vote to approve its $152 million budget during its meeting Tuesday. And yes, it follows a public hearing.

The budget includes 4-percent raises for teachers in the budget on top of a 3-percent raise already provided earlier this year.