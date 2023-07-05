Nogales sales tax revenues surge, shoring up city finances

The City of Nogales isn't exactly swimming in funds, but a report to the city council shows that its ending the year with a healthy cash reserve thanks to booming sales tax revenues and tight spending.

The city council will get a look at its finances through May 31 and the report paints a pretty solid picture. Revenues are over budget and expenditures are under-budget. The city finance team anticipates a $4.9 million surplus on a $25.3 million general fund. The city also has $5.5 million in contingency, just in case the financial roof caves in on the border town.

That's a solid number for year-end cash reserves but it's not exactly Sahuarita, which runs at about 50 percent of the city's budget.

Nogales businesses funneled $1.9 million in sales tax revenues into city coffers and that's $928,000 more than the same month in 2022.

Spending is also coming in less than budgeted, with the city's Parks and Recreation Department paying out through May just 59 percent of its budget for the year.

The city council's own expenses were running at 57 percent of their annual budget through 11 months of the fiscal year.

And yet council credit cards created a bit of a brouhaha earlier this year.

During Wednesday's meeting, council members will get their first crack at enforcing a new credit card policy, which authorizes them to approve their colleagues charges on city plastic.

The new policy came about after Council member Saulo Bonilla started fussing over Mayor Jorge Maldonado city credit card usage.

Bonilla is the council's rabble rouser and every elected body can use one. Although, I'm still not over the bizarre attack on council member Liza Montiel in October. She posted on her Facebook page, asking the community to offer suggestions about how to spend coronavirus relief money.

Bonilla's gripe was the people voted for them and that was their input. Huh? He should meet the Tucson City Council. It gets community input on every policy of any heft whatsoever. Pima County supervisors can't form enough citizens committees. Even the Legislature holds the occasional hearing on legislation.

He got really hostile over something really benign.

In this case, though, a Phoenix auditing firm looked into the matter and issued a report saying the council should tighten up its credit card usage policy.

So now, the council must vote to approve expenses their colleagues ring up. Fair enough.

This being the week of July 4th (and the holiday falling on Tuesday), the Nogales council is the only public body meeting this week in the (highly) greater Tucson area.