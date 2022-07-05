Posted Jul 5, 2022, 2:34 pm
The continued drumbeat of mass shootings in the United States cast a pall over July 4 celebrations, with six people gunned down in Highland Park, Ill., during an Independence Day parade, and more than 200 others killed and 550 wounded in shootings across the country over the weekend.
Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.
