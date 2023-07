Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

New U.S. citizens sworn in during Independence Day ceremony at Saguaro National Park A group of new U.S. citizens from multiple different countries took the Oath of Allegiance at a naturalization ceremony at Saguaro National Park West on July 4. Jeff Conn, acting superintendent of the park, said there was nothing more American than that. Read more»

Patriotic playlist: Songs for July 4th Here's a selection of some of the best songs about what American independence means, from Linda Ronstadt singing the National Anthem, to Springsteen and Petty and Funkadelic and the Beastie Boys. Is that freedom rock? Turn it up and celebrate, and sound off in the comments about your favorites. Read more»

Seven July 4th reasons to believe democracy may just stick around Happy Declaration of Independence Day. After a week of good news on the democracy front, I figured I’d take this holiday week to lay out why this little devil thinks democracy is on firmer footing than it’s been on since before the golden escalator. Read more»