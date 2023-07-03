Seven July 4th reasons to believe democracy may just stick around

Sometime between hot dogs, fireworks and watching the kids slosh across the lawn on the Slip N Slide, take a beat and remember why there's a celebration on the fourth day of July.

Governments are establish to protect people's rights and those governments draw their just power from the consent of the governed. So wrote some slave owners back in 1776. It was kind of a big deal.

It’s an idea that’s not as popular in some circles as it used to be. One party – OK, the Republican Party – has decided God has given them the right to run things, no matter what the election results might be. If they lose elections, the elections must be corrupt.

Laws, therefore, must be changed to make sure that party doesn't lose. It's the only way, as they tell it, to save democracy.

Until the Republican Party rights itself, every election is going to be paramount and every day must be the Fourth of July. Americans are defending the operating system, not deciding on social media apps.

Right now, they probably feel there's no reason they should. The GOP is leading in the 2024 generic congressional ballot and Donald Trump is typically beating President Joe Biden in polls. So, y'know, the fascists are coming! The fascists are coming!

However, there’s a bunch of good news that went by in the last week or two and I figured I’d take this holiday week to lay out why this little devil thinks democracy is on firmer footing than it’s been on since before the golden escalator.

Yes, we should pull against Republicans. Don't feel bad for them. No one forced the Republicans to promise to hardwire the voters out of the democratic process. No one held a knife to their throat. They just kinda fell for their own three-step plan: Win once, change the rules and "win" forever, no matter what voters want.

Plus, Arizona is out there waiting ...

1. SCOTUS Part I

History will score a split decision for the U.S. Supreme Court’s final week of June 2023. On the one hand, the justices decided Harvard’s enrollment includes an unconstitutionally high number of students from a historically dispossessed community. Repeat: Unconstitutionally high. Also, the justices ruled that "no gays allowed" signs are OK on certain business shingles.

So how did they rescue a week like that kind of week and turn it into a moral draw? By refusing to go absolutely meshuggah. It doesn't seem like much but consider the alternative.

The case was Moore v. Harper and Republican plaintiffs in North Carolina were arguing the constitutional provision giving legislatures the power to set the time, manner and place of elections” should be interpreted to mean those lawmakers can do whatever the hell they want. Elections came two Supreme Court votes from becoming lawless.

Chief Justice John Roberts had previously been a vote for anarchy. He wrote the dissent in Arizona Legislature v. Independent Redistricting Commission and declared legislatures alone had the right to decide redistricting and no one else had a say.

He seems to have taken a step back and took Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett with him, as the court ruled 6-3 to toss the wannabe "independent state legislature" doctrine out on its ass.

The idea behind the ISL could allow Donald Trump to win the election in 2024, no matter the will of the people. Say Joe Biden wins the same states he won four years ago, Republican Legislatures in Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona could overrule their voters and declare Trump the winner in those states. The electoral votes college would then score 272-266 to His Orangeness.

Legislative majorities decisions were final and could not be over ruled. So a candidate could be declared a winner, even if they weren't on the ballot.

It got three Supreme Court votes.

Legislatures could not have followed the legend of Caligula's apochryphal posting of his horse in the Roman Senate. However, lawmakers could choose someone who thinks they're a horse.

The country didn’t just dodge a bullet here, it missed a passing asteroid.

2. Voters are worried about high concepts

Let's not completely underestimate voters. That's the Beltway media's job.

The national political press loves to treat voters west of the Hudson River as if we only care about the distance between our plates and our mouths. Elitist ideas like freedom and democracy are just too complicated for us to truly understand.

Yeah, well, come to Tucson, boys and girls.

As I pointed out in a long column a couple months ago, Republican strongholds proved in 2022 to be ready to ditch their party label to vote for the candidate eager to save rather than destroy democracy.

Equally important, Republicans who present themselves as “normal” still do well here. U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani won in Tucson’s red suburban enclaves. Those voters, however, were ready to turn on candidates like Blake Masters, Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. Announce you are unwilling to accept the voters’ will and swing voters will notice.

The idea isn’t to make sure Republicans never win again. The priority is getting Republicans to accept losing so when they win, we don’t have to fear the establishment of a regime that would make Vladimir Putin proud.

We want Ciscomanis to win so long as Ciscomanis do their constitutional duty and not whatever Trump orders under threat of primary. Start exercising your backbone, Juan. You are going to need it.

Otherwise, Arizona voters have a fate in store.

My favorite factoid of 2022: Secretary of State Adrian Fontes beat Mark Finchem in Saddlebrooke. I have a hard time believing a Democrat could win anything in the retirement community near Oracle.

Throw in that the seniors-only subdivision was a part of the Legislative district that elected Finchem to the House of Representatives and it compounds a well-deserved electoral injury.

3. Money, money, money, MONEY!

It's hard to argue that a strong economy is the best friend an incumbent president can have.

And there, the news for Joe Biden just keeps getting better.

The last week of June saw inflation coming down, home sales and durable goods’ orders going up and the economy growing faster than expected. Throw in strong consumer confidence and people are starting to get bullish.

The president has even picked up the term “Bidenomics” to describe these conditions.

Here’s a news story that no one is covering: it’s starting to look like tight monetary policy coupled with strong fiscal stimulus is a great way to ward off recessions.

Give the consumers money and shut off Wall Street’s free cash from the Federal Reserve, and let demand drive things. It’s completely different than simply lavishing love on the rich and hoping for the rain to trickle down.

This sure doesn't look like a recession and some economic leaders are starting to talk investors out of the gloom.

Ronald Reagan's was losing to Walter Mondale in early 1984. Yet he rode higher unemployment and higher inflation than Biden has right now to a 49-state victory and 525 electoral votes.

People worried about the Gipper's age, too. A strong economy can take years off a president. It's better than Botox.

4. Worst Case Scenario probably not fatal

Let’s say the worst happens in 2024 and Trump squeaks into the White House.

Don’t go fleeing the country because another election will be two years away.

Nothing matters to midterms like voters approval of the party in the White House and midterms are when voters largely decide who runs state governments.

Nothing will do more in Arizona to re-elect Katie Hobbs and finally flip the Legislature Democratic than another two years of Donald Trump Unleashed playing on a loop in the White House.

The framers set up a system where authoritarian takeovers require taking over 50 state governments in addition to the “Deep State” in the nation’s capital.

5. From the party that brought us the Iraq War

Even if Trump wins he’s far too undisciplined to “systemize” Trumpism across governmental platforms. He wouldn’t put down the remote control long enough.

These aren’t policy people. If they were policy people, they’d have gotten the Iraq War right. I would love to say the last policy they didn’t completely duff was Medicare Part D, the prescription drug program for seniors. That’s not true. The last policy they actually got right was Obamacare. That was Mitt Romney’s idea. Since, the GOP has declared it an Islamofascist communist plot.

Even guys like Florida’s Ron DeSantis have shown themselves capable of grabbing headlines with totalitarian zeal. He just ends up losing more than he’s winning when courts overturn laws, charges against his voter-fraud targets get dropped and Mickey Mouse’s empire strikes back.

The modern right is still great at branding and repeating a message. They just fail on the follow through.

6. Courts again

I'm assuming the courts don't throw in with the plot.

And the courts seem to be telling the GOP: "We're not throwing in with the plot."

Democrats need to win five seats to take back the U.S. House in 2024.

The Roberts court may looks to be in the process of handing them just that.

Not only did they dis the ridiculous "independent state Legislature doctrine," justices have recently held that Alabama’s redistricting violated the Voting Rights Act and failed to give African Americans a second minority-majority congressional district.

Louisiana’s redistricting looks to be heading in the same direction. Identical cases are now moving through the courts in Georgia and Texas that will likely add five minority-majority seats in Congress and take away five white districts.

Those seats would give Democrats the five seats they need to take control of the house, meaning the Republican majority would have to pick up the remaining 430 districts to hold control.

Again, Republicans put themselves into this position by deciding the whole “consent of the governed” thing was a quaint relic of a simpler time.

7. Demo Leviathon

God! They can be annoying. They whine. They bitch. Everything’s not happening fast enough. They want to be put in charge right now because they're the bestest generation ever and they've inherited nothing but hell across the land.

They will tell you on the Internet, which they inherited (OK, they may have a point).

But God Bless Gen Z. They are arriving like reserves in Alexander the Great’s Army on a Persian plain. And they are involving themselves in politics at a young age, which will put them in a good position to lead later.

In 2016, Gen Z accounted for 2 percent of the electorate. In 2020, they were 7.5 percent. In 2024, expectations are their numbers will rise to 13 percent. Yeah, 8 million more of them may be voting in 2024 and they are breaking three to one away from the Fasco-curious. That’s as many as six million more net votes for Biden and I’m not even accounting for older Trump-centric demographics losing voters.

Together with Millennials, younger voters are a freaking freight train.

In Arizona, voters younger than 45 years old are breaking 65-32 to the party fighting to save democracy.

And we are supposed to roll our eyes at the next generation and vice versa. It probably happened in the stone age, when Erg, Jr., told Erg, Sr., "Oh my God dad. I can't believe you are still using clovis points" only to have dad respond "You're drumming isn't music."

7. Arizona, up to the challenge

But remember, it’s up to us.

The University of Virginia's Center for Politics has named Arizona as one of just four states that will determine the winner of the 2024 election.

What the hell happened to my red state? I remember when Arizona wasn’t even in the discussion. We were a presidential afterthought.

My Poli Sci 102 professor talked about how all any Arizonan would be lucky to a presidential candidate’s waving arm outside of an airplane passing overhead. The state was just too reliably Republican to ever matter to the Republican map.

On new Sentinel journalist Jim Nintzel’s old podcast, I mocked the idea that Hillary Clinton could win the state in 2016. I knew the state was changing but slowly. Democrats would probably have to wait until 2028 to have a real shot.

Then came Trump and the state began to turn.

In 2022, no other state was so besieged by election deniers at the top of the ballot basically daring Republican voters to throw in with the libtards.

From Sahuarita to Saddlebrooke, enough Republicans did just that to hand Democrats had their best election night sine the 1940s.

This state, more than any other, is changing on the very question of democracy because the GOP is demanding we vote for the alternative. Republicans might want to try a Plan B because voters here are proving ourselves to be the Defenders of the Faith, if not outright Protectors of the Realm.

Arizonans are again some of the most important Americans who ever lived. We get to decide if a party promising to wreck democracy belongs in power.

So we should own it, act like it and take pride in it.