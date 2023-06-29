Veteran local journalist Jim Nintzel joins Tucson Sentinel staff

Longtime local journalist Jim Nintzel, who worked as a reporter and editor at the Tucson Weekly for more than three decades before stepping down last year, is joining the Tucson Sentinel staff to serve as the Government & Political Impact reporter.

Beginning in July, he'll become the local independent nonprofit newsroom's designated watchdog over state and federal government issues as they impact the residents of Southern Arizona. Nintzel will also join the rest of the Sentinel staff in keeping our readers abreast of the latest ducks, dips, dives and dodges of area political candidates and bureaucrats.

"I've long admired what Editor and Publisher Dylan Smith and the small-but-mighty team have done at the Sentinel over the last decade and I'm thrilled to return to writing about Arizona politics," said Nintzel, who was also a regular on Arizona Public Media's "Reporters Roundtable."

The Sentinel staff is eager to get to work alongside the respected scribe, with whom they were competing for scoops not that long ago.

"Nintzel's an institution in this town — his accounts of political shenanigans and government missteps are among the journalism classics in Tucson," said Smith. "His reporting has helped so many people, including me, know more about this place we call home. We feel more connected when Jim explains how certain things are put together, and we're proud he's going to bring that ability to tell a story with deep context to the Sentinel's newsroom."

His beat will include enterprise and trend stories about discussions and decisions in Phoenix and Washington, D.C., always through the lens of what it means to Tucson and Pima County.

"One of the best observers of Tucson’s comings and goings is back," said senior reporter Paul Ingram. "Nintzel has a serious breadth of knowledge about Southern Arizona, and the skinny on local politics."

"I've known Jim for 30 years, since we were both young punk reporters," said Blake Morlock, author of the Sentinel's "What the Devil won't tell you" and "Tucson Agenda" columns. "He's one of the best news guys around and a great writer. I'm glad he's back in the game."

Nintzel's return will help fill some of the increasing gaps in Tucson's news ecosystem.

"We've seen too many cuts by chain-run news outlets, and people leaving journalism because they just can't bear to watch any more of the slash-and-burn corporate tactics," said Sentinel Co-Publisher Maria Coxon-Smith. "Bringing Jim Nintzel back to readers is a tremendous opportunity for the Sentinel's growing newsroom, and a great result for our community."

"We already had a great team of watchdogs, but Jim digging into the desert dirt means even more people had better look out," she said.

While corporate media in Tucson — controlled by massive out-of-state corporations that often pull far more in profits from our town than they spend on reporting on it — have kept up a years-long pattern of cutting staff and dialing back on journalism, the Sentinel's steadily expanding our work. Instead of cutting, we're reinvesting in local news with the help of our small business supporters and members of the Watchdog Club.

"With all the cuts to local journalism by rapacious corporate overlords, nonprofit newsrooms like the Sentinel are more vital than ever. It's the future of real reporting for our community," Nintzel said.

The new Government & Political Impact reporter position is backed in part by the nonprofit Report for America, a project which supports reporters in newsrooms throughout the nation. Since its launch in 2007, Report for America has placed more than 600 journalists in newsrooms nationwide, including three at the Sentinel.

"Report for America is thrilled that Jim Nintzel is joining the staff of the Tucson Sentinel," said RFA Director of Corps Excellence Terri Hayt. "With his decades of extensive reporting about Tucson's politics and business, Jim will be able to continue to provide in-depth journalism that serves this community and Southern Arizona."

Nintzel is just one of two Arizona journalists tapped to become a Report for America corps member this year. He joins the program's select cohort of experienced reporters, in part because of his demonstrated ability to help work with the early-career journalists, interns and graduate fellows who spend time honing their craft at the Sentinel.

Hayt, who is a former managing editor of the Arizona Daily Star, noted that Nintzel "has served as a mentor to many young journalists."

"RFA is happy to help support Jim, the Tucson Sentinel and the Tucson community," she said.

Under the RFA program, local readers and community members must also contribute a significant portion of a corps member's salary.

"There's a reason we've seen such deep cuts in all of the for-profit newsrooms," Nintzel said. "Good journalism costs money. The chains would rather reap profits. So if you believe in the importance of local reporting on the Tucson City Council, state lawmakers and members of Congress — or if you've ever just wanted to buy me a beer — please support the Sentinel's mission."

Nintzel landed his first job in the journalism business while he was still attending Alice Vail Junior High, delivering the much-missed Tucson Citizen to his neighbors. He would read the paper while folding his stack before setting out on his bike for his route.

"I was hooked on newspapers at an early age," he said. "It was really a dream come true to work not only in journalism in this town, but alongside so many of the reporters whose work I admired when I was just a pup."

In his career at the Weekly, Nintzel won more than 50 statewide and national journalism awards for his coverage of politics, government, science and other feature writing. He was named a journalist of the year multiple times by the Arizona Press Club and Arizona Newspaper Association.

Nintzel has appeared on ABC, CBS, CNN and other national networks, as well as serving as the Friday host of AZPM's "Arizona Illustrated." After a shake-up at AZPM, he then hosted his own "Zona Politics" interview program, broadcast on various channels. He has also been an adjunct journalism instructor at the University of Arizona, teaching the core Reporting Public Affairs course for more than 15 years.

"Whether you're a native Tucsonan like me, or a newcomer who has only run across a story or two from Jim Nintzel, you understand the deep commitment he has to this place and our people," said Coxon-Smith. "Jim gets Tucson, and we're all the better for it."

Nintzel joined the Weekly after graduating from the University of Arizona with a creative writing degree in 1989, starting his career running errands for the advertising department. Within a few years, he was working as a reporter for the paper.

"I did a lot of different jobs at the Weekly, including leading the newsroom for the last five years I worked there," Nintzel said. "But nothing was as fascinating and fun as covering Arizona politics. I'm grateful to Dylan and Maria and the Sentinel staff and Report for America — and all of those folks who support the Sentinel — for the opportunity to get back to work. I'm looking forward to picking up my notebook again."

Last July, following yet another sale to a out-of-town chain owner, Nintzel left the Weekly — a move that caused founder Doug Biggers, who sold the publication two decades ago, to say, "For all intents and purposes, the Tucson Weekly has finally lost its soul."

"Since last year, Jim demurred and said 'shucks' and put off again and again any sort of 'leaving journalism' gathering," Smith said. "We never got the opportunity to toast his many contributions to local reporting — but now we can get together to celebrate his 'Unretirement Party' instead."

Look for details about that event soon.

Nintzel spent the last year telling people he was finally going to clean out his garage. Instead, he spent some time traveling with his wife, Jennifer, and their two daughters, Olivia and Izzy — including a soggy roadtrip through California's atmospheric river in January, two trips to Disneyland and multiple excursions to Flagstaff, where his wife's pioneer family still owns a cabin. Earlier this month, he took his first swim in the chilly Colorado River during a rafting expedition from Glen Canyon Dam to Lees Ferry.

"Arizona is such a beautiful state but our politics can sometimes get much too ugly," Nintzel said. "I'm looking forward to writing about how decisions made by those in power — everywhere from Downtown Tucson to the 9th floor at the state Capitol complex to the halls of D.C.'s Capitol Hill — affect our lives here in Southern Arizona."

"People can sometimes think that politics is abstract — a game for cable TV pundits and whomever comes up with those terrible commercials," he said. "But what it really is, is concrete. How government decisions get made have a serious impact on how we live our lives. Does my kid's school have a roof that's solid, and enough books? Is my street full of potholes? Is that bridge safe? What are my taxes paying for?"

"Politics is how the insiders decide what happens. It's how we decide what our community priorities should be," Nintzel said. "And journalism is how we get the answers, and have enough information to make real decisions about who and what to support. What should my taxes pay for? Who's going to spend that money right?"

"I'm back with a notebook and phone and keyboard, and ready to help find out some answers," he said.

Support Jim Nintzel's Government & Political Impact reporting!

You can support Jim's work here in Tucson — and the Sentinel's project of building an authentically local new way of reporting on and representing Southern Arizona — by becoming a member of the Watchdog Club.

The Sentinel's newest journalist will have a portion of his fulltime salary covered by funding from Report for America, but the remainder must be paid with financial contributions from readers like you, to our independent nonprofit newsroom. You can become a member of the Watchdog Club, and help fund this new reporting position, our bilingual IDEA & Community Values desk, and all of the Sentinel's vital independent journalism.

Tucson Sentinel's independent nonprofit newsroom learns from and informs Southern Arizonans about the community challenges and unique culture of our Borderlands.

Through watchdog reporting, local commentary and expert analysis, the Sentinel inspires residents to be meaningfully engaged with our community, promotes transparency and understanding, seeks solutions that empower, and holds the powerful accountable.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time: $10/mo. Cub Reporter

$15/mo. Printer's Devil

$20/mo. Stringer

$40/mo. Correspondent

$50/mo. Senior Correspondent

Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card: $5,000 Newshound

$2,500 Trusted Source

$1,000 Copy Desk Chief

$500 Correspondent

$250 Stringer

$100 Printer's Devil

$50 Cub reporter

$25 Informed Source

$10 Dear Reader

Enter your own amount (below)



Right here, you can become a member of our WATCHDOG CLUB group of supporters — with a variety of donation options — and you'll get:

Special members-only email updates

Invitations to member coffees and happy hours with Sentinel journalists

Advance notice and special tickets for Tucson Sentinel events

Invitations to special VIP donor events

TucsonSentinel.com's mission-driven nonprofit reporting available for everyone to read

The knowledge that you're helping the Sentinel report the most accurate news about meaningful events in Southern Arizona

Being picked to host yet another Report for America corps member is "a great honor for our local nonprofit newsroom, and a humbling affirmation of the quality of journalism that the entire Sentinel staff is providing our community ," Smith. "It's also a testament to the way our readers and community leaders have stepped up to support the Sentinel's reporting."

About Report for America

The privately organized Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, is a two-year program (with an option for three) that delivers a wide range of benefits to its corps of journalists placed in local newsrooms. Beyond paying a portion of the journalists' salaries, it provides ongoing training and mentoring by leading journalists, peer networking, and memberships to select professional organizations. To help connect corps members to their communities, they are required to undertake a service project, which often includes students in journalism-related activities. Sentinel reporters Bianca Morales and Bennito L. Kelty have been working with local high-school students as part of their RFA service project.

The other publication in the state to be awarded a new RFA position this year was the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting. The Arizona Republic has also joined the Sentinel in hosting new corp members in previous years.

"Beyond talented reporters and photojournalists, we actively sought out individuals who see journalism as a calling, who want to make a difference within their communities," said Earl Johnson, vice president of recruitment and alumni engagement at Report for America.

RFA's program "promotes collaborative investment in local journalism, increasing the chances of sustaining watchdog community reporting, for the community, by the community," the group said.

WHY SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS RIGHT NOW?

With the challenges we face as a community, and the heated partisan rhetoric about which set of "facts" to believe, there's never been a more urgent need for independent, transparent and vigilant local reporting. Give today to invest in the Tucson Sentinel's award-winning authentically local news for 2023 and beyond.

With the challenges we face as a community, and the heated partisan rhetoric about which set of "facts" to believe, there's never been a more urgent need for independent, transparent and vigilant local reporting. And sadly, chain media outlets run by companies headquartered thousands of miles away have demonstrated that they're not going to invest more in our town. They're just going to continue to cut.

You may not know that there are hundreds of journalists who are no longer reporting, right here in Tucson, compared to just more than a decade ago. There are only about half as many newspaper journalists across this country than there were 10 years ago. Layoffs and shutdowns at chain newspapers and TV stations mean there are many fewer watchdogs looking out for us. Across the U.S., there are tens of thousands of reporters who've been laid off — many just this year alone. Even as our community is growing, our press is shrinking dramatically.

That's why it's even more important to have journalism here that's invested in the success and future of this community.

And it's why we have big plans to expand our reach, deepen our reporting, and increase the impact of authentically local news this year and next — but we need help from the community right now.

We know an informed community is important to you, and that you understand the consequences when watchdogs lose their teeth and are muzzled. We can't make wise decisions as a community without having solid, relevant information. That requires a healthy press — and that requires readers who recognize the value we deliver in making everyone in this town a little bit smarter.

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you, your neighbors and everyone else in Southern Arizona independent news without the spin.

Please help us keep real local news alive and growing in Tucson — we can't do this work without your help. Donate today.

Thanks for reading, and for your support of quality, nonprofit, nonpartisan local reporting!

gracias,

Dylan Smith & Maria Coxon-Smith

Editor & Publisher | Co-Publisher

Tucson Sentinel