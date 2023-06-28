Too devilish for devils: A guide to local government budget process in Arizona

In May of a year too long ago to remember, a certain city reporter woke up at 4 a.m., every morning for two weeks to head down to Flagstaff City Hall to cover budget sessions.

The City Council members all worked day jobs (except for one lounge singer) and would spend three hours a day for 10 working days going over the budget line by line. Five o'clock in the freaking morning.

Ah mine eyes have seen the gory nature of government budgeting and it has been suggested I walk readers through the process. Let's give it a whirl.

As per the column's name, no devil is dorky enough to know all this – or want to know this. Satan, Beelzebub and the Great Deceiver are all looking at me saying "dude, seriously?"

But let's sally forth because a smarter Tucson is a better Tucson, dammit!

The super quick and dirty is this: Every government must annually figure out how much money they can expect to collect, what they need to spend and how elected leaders' priorities can be met so the whole operation isn't just on staff-driven autopilot.

The budget must conform to state expenditure limits and comply with required taxpayer notifications. Tentative budgets are approved establishing a spending cap. Final budgets are approved after a public hearing. The sales tax levy is approved, requiring another opportunity for the public to pound podiums.

The process is designed to be open and public, with multiple steps and opportunities for people to speak up.

Nothing is a plot. No one is colluding behind anyone's back. Except for the part where everything is a plot, with bureaucrats scheming behind the people's collective backs.

Fun with crystal balls

The first question in the the budget process can control all the answers that follow. I'm talking about projecting the amount of money that cities and counties have available. School districts are a bit different and I'll get to that in a second.

When Tucson or Oro Valley come up with their budgets they start by trying to figure out how much they are going to have to spend based on how much revenue they will collect. Sales tax revenues in particular are dependent on the condition of the economy.

To conjure those numbers, local governments must predict the state of the local economy a year on, which can be a nice little excuse to force the conversation one way or another. A government that wants to do a lot of pricey things, can predict a stronger economy to plan for more spending. Governments can also lowball guestimates, plead poverty and hold the line, even as cash comes pouring into government coffers.

This is how Sahuarita and Marana can end up with huge surpluses.

I remember how how Legislative tightwads would make the editorial board rounds in newsrooms across the state to pitch the state budgets. They were woefully off in predicting the collapse of 1997, the crash of 1998 and the financial armageddon of Y2K. They didn't want to spend money on social programs or education so they plead poverty as foretold by a cracked crystal ball. This is how the state fell so far behind in K-12 spending.

So yeah, the fix can be in but not all plots are bad ideas. It's smarter to undershoot estimates because tough cuts are avoided if money doesn't roll in during an economic slowdown. If money does roll in, there's cash available for the successive year's budget.

And so it begins ...

Plans for taxing and spending begin late in the calendar year – seven or eight months before the end of the fiscal year. Sometimes this process is largely staff-driven. The presiding council or school board will find out about the budget when the town manager or school superintendent is ready to present it.

Pima County, for one, has begun front-loading the Board of Supervisors desires/concerns/minor obsessions early in the budget process so all sides are on the same page.

Also, cities and towns put budgets together according to their charters, which are like municipal constitutions. They have more discretion to pursue certain initiatives because they aren't completely under state control.

Counties and school districts are governed by state law. Rules can vary but basically, Truth in Taxation notices have to go out to property owners by Feb. 10 and the state is required to provide each local government with its expenditure limit by April 1.

Meanwhile, governments aren't waiting around. They are getting into the nitty gritty of what makes up a budget.

The big question governments will want to know is the condition of the general fund because that's how elected leaders can pay for their priorities. This is discretionary money that can be spent on anything but is typically reserved for departments like police and parks. No one expects either to operate like a business. At least we better hope the cops aren't acting like a business.

Water and sewer programs do operate like businesses because they run off water and sewer bills, which are hermetically sealed off from the general fund. So they are called enterprise funds. Enterprise funds are boring. Not a dime is available for anything other than running the department. However, general fund dollars are magic, pixie-dust dollars and can go anywhere and do anything so they can be used to shore up shortfalls in enterprise funds.

An important point here. All budgets typically get divided into maintenance and operations and capital investments. It's a distinction without a difference. Budget types will go to great lengths to convince the world around them that capital dollars are ordained by God herself to be different from operations money.

The Tucson City Council years ago decided it was going to build a new city hall out of its surplus general fund capital money. They justified it by saying the money could not be used for programs because it was set aside for capital. Yeah, right. Try again. It went nowhere.

All governments are smart to try to protect capital dollars because they pay for major investments that can save money later. It's cheaper long-term to buy a better air conditioning unit than constantly trying to retool one built during the Reagan era.

Grant funding is also a big part of the budget and administrators must have a decent idea about how many are being chased and the odds of receiving them to properly make room in the budget to spend them.

Finally, there's debt services. I'm going to focus on general obligation bonds. Voters approve them as a way to pay for big capital projects so councils and boards don't get to fool with the secondary property tax rates that finance these bonds.

Here's a full-up geek paragraph:

Departments and divisions within the county present their budgets to higher ups before finally landing on the top executives desk for approval or crossing out. While building up the numbers, governments tend to do either base budgeting or zero-base budgeting. Base budgeting sets a department, division or office's budget at the previous year's amount and then requires additional funds to be justified. Zero-based budgeting requires every dime to be justified as if the department was starting from scratch.

It came from Phoenix

A massive X factor waits in Phoenix to potentially ambush a budget process, especially when times get tough.

The state can kinda screw cities, can really roger counties but can absolutely hose school districts.

Tucson Unified School District got almost two-thirds of its operating budget from the state. If the state cuts school spending or raises it, the districts must adjust. In fact, the state's constitutional spending limit is so low that recent increases in K-12 funding now force the Legislature to vote by supermajority to break that limit. If they don't, state schools have a debt-ceiling-like mess on their hands.

The Legislature can also change how they share sales and income taxes with cities and counties to leave holes in local budgets.

Counties face a different form of limbo as the Legislature works through its budget process. The Legislature likes to "cut spending" by off-loading responsibilities to the counties. Over the years, Pima County has accumulated $112 million in annual cost shifts. The Board of Supervisors now just passes those additional burdens onto taxpayers. It's supposed to be a way to direct anger at state lawmakers for higher local taxes. I'm not sure it works.

Proposed, tentative, final

Local government's chief executives submit a proposed budget between late April and early June. Then elected officials poke and prod before agreeing to a tentative budget.

Tentative budgets set an overall spending cap that includes all funds and all revenues. Elected leaders can add a buck or two here if they cut a buck or two there.

So a city, county, town or school district presents its tentative budget, which gets adopted after a public hearing. Then they submit the final budget, also approved after a public hearing.

Any changes made to the tentative budget must be offset somewhere else. Say a school board approves a tentative budget and then decides to offer after school child care at a cost of $5 million. The final budget must then lose $5 million in spending somewhere else.

This could be as easy as deciding not to go for a couple grants worth $5 million. Or it could require offsetting cuts.

Cities, towns and counties have until June 30 to approve their budget.

School districts must finish by July 15, because they are heavily dependent on state money and the state Legislature has been known to deliver its budget right at the June 30 deadline.

The state sets spending limits for all jurisdictions. Cities and towns don't usually max out but school districts almost always do.

Truth in taxation and other lies

Counties and schools are run by property taxes. Cities and towns tend to be paid for by sales taxes, which will soar during good times and crash during bad. Property taxes are more stable but they leave counties and school districts unable to cash in on milk and honey. Pima County doesn't have a sales tax and everyone but elected Republicans are mad about it. A unanimous vote on the board of supervisors is required to start one and that vote ain't coming so long as the GOP has something to say about it.

In their defense, it would be political suicide to agree to one and then go face Republican primary voters.

There's a third public hearing required on the tax levy. Levies are the total amount the tax brings.

Elected leaders get to play some with the primary property tax rate, while the secondary rate is based on what voters have historically allowed.

By the way, local income taxes are off the table in Arizona. They are forbidden by state law. Any candidate for school board or town council promising to "make the rich pay their fair share" either doesn't know this or doesn't care that they are lying.

We have to deal with the "truth in taxation" hearing as they relate to property taxes. Truth in taxation is one of those names Republicans come up with that sounds reasonable until anyone thinks about it. The GOP is great at this. It's like "abortion on demand" (every human activity is "on demand") or weaponization of government (isn't that how every justice system works?).

The idea is simple but vexing to local government types. If governments get a windfall because of rising property values, they need to tell property owners their taxes are increasing even if the rate stays the same. It has to be placed in legal notices in a newspaper, a press release has to be sent out and the matter must be posted on the website. The law was written before social media, so there's no requirement there and the Legislature hasn't thought to try to update the law.

I guess they are too busy chasing around transgender kids.

Then a public hearing must be held but the government must hold a hearing on the tax levy anyway, and can combine it with the Truth in Taxation hearing but for some reason, not the other way around. That distinction holds absolutely zero difference.

What bugs government are the notices with their tightly controlled wording that calls rising property values a "tax increase."

I found this gem from Safford from a couple years ago, but it perfectly captures how pissy a government can get about Truth in Taxation.

The City of Safford is not raising the property tax rate for its residents. The Truth in Taxation notice that will be presented at the June 13th city council meeting contains language that is required by the state of Arizona. It contains the phrase “raising taxes”. Generally, this phrase is associated with a change in the tax rate. This however is not the case with the language used in the Truth in Taxation notice. The increase identified in the notice refers to an increase in the revenues collected, those revenues are also known as the property tax levy. The amount of increase in the notice, $3,753, is the result of changing valuations of real estate in the City of Safford. It does not represent an increase in the property tax rate ...