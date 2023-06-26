Amphi school board to discuss math curriculum

This week, school districts are meeting and what do you know? The Amphitheater Unified School District will be talking math and science curriculum.

School board agendas are typically devoted to policies (usually changes forced by the Arizona Legislature), structured to discuss mundane matters like payrolls or what are the new charges for school facilities. So it’s good to see a school board take a deep dive into what is being taught.

Gotta warn you, though. This isn’t a Grisham read. There are no zombies. Some district parents can breathe a big sigh of relief that Jackie Robinson is not so much as mentioned.

Amphi teachers have updated curriculum in Math and STEM/Science fields at elementary and secondary schools. So they established systemic approaches to this left-brained curricula.

Elementary math programs are designed to help students meet “benchmark” and “mastery” standards throughout their time in the district. Mastery is the goal and benchmarks help teachers measure student progress.

The curriculum would also include “every-day check ins” to assess progress at the end of each lesson.

Then they talk quarter-by-quarter “spiraling focus,” which adds a third dimension to students progress. Spiraling focus involves teaching students topics that translate to other topics and serve as important building blocks to improve a subject’s understanding.

Once Amphi turns to secondary math, the focus stops spiraling and makes a bee line for the wisdom of the Arizona Department of Education.

The goal of the curriculum upgrade is to figure out what the state wants in general terms, topics it will emphasize and how to mesh this work with demands out of Phoenix.

Ugh. God. What could go wrong?

A report to the board insists Amphi Math Coordinator Polly Kimminau is working to maintain personalized instruction and will work with faculty to help some students move through the curriculum more quickly.

On the science side, again the district is still working to meet state updates in science education. The focus here is around three thrusts: “Science & Engineering Practices, Cross-Cutting Concepts and Core Ideas.”

The state updated standards in 2018 and the district has changed accordingly.

District Science/STEM coordinator Pam Vandivort wants the board to know her people are on it.

They’re received updated training and described district goals for students in clear language.

Old-person alert: There is something called a “Maker Space” that fosters collaboration on problem solving. Back when, we just called that “pushing our desks together.”

Now it’s a trans-dimensional intellectual field that allows for post-pubescent mind melds and Eurekas. I joke, but collaboration is the way of the future in education, so this makes sense.

The report concludes with an unmistakable warning that teachers are going to want more money.

According to the report to the board, “Secondary schools will focus their continued curriculum work to support the resources described in this narrative item.”

Now, to the budget.

Amphi administrators are requesting an operations budget of $111 million for fiscal year 2023-24.

The biggest change is in capital expenses. The district will get another $2 million for instructional investment and another $800,000 in administration capital projects.

The money comes from a state increase in K-12 funding in its budget for the coming fiscal year (Saturday).

The budget also calls for a $350,000 increase in “Adjacent Ways” and they did it just to make me look bad during the next three years.

I’ve been describing the secondary property tax as a category of funds that are voter-approved and not up to the discretion of elected leaders. I’ve been trying not to “on-the-other-hand” these pieces death.

So basically, what I wrote is true. On the other hand, there are a couple exceptions. Adjacent Ways is a special taxing district, which is run by the school board and is used to pay for sidewalks, utilities and minor roadwork within a quarter block of a school property.

The projects tend to be very small and the district can opt to raise secondary rates for this highly limited purpose.

Surplus sales and budget proposals

The Catalina Unified School District's Governing Board will vote on adopting its fiscal year 2024 budget after holding a public hearing.

The big change is $2.7 million for raises. That's on a $46.1 million operating budget.

I feel the need to point out that the district is back to holding calls to the audience again, after a few turned into tirades against transgender students.

There's also no money in the budget for green, sexy chocolate with green candy coating. It doesn't mean no M & M's will be bought. It's just not a line item.

The governing board will also vote on putting up for sale a Chevy Van, a Ford Pickup and a Hobart Slicer (among other vehicular ephemera).

It will approve the 2023-24 fees schedule for extracurricular activities charged to students from grades 4 to 12.

The new schedule is exactly the same as the one from 2022-23.

Maybe this is where inflation truly begins to ebb.

Apparently, COVID-19 is still a thing ... yes? No? Maybe? For budgetary purposes?

That's what the Vail Unified School District's administrators say about a reason its operations budget increased $17 million for fiscal year 2024.

The district is still spending its coronavirus relief money and has experienced an increase in enrollment, which combine to give it a $9 million surplus from the current fiscal year (until Saturday) that will be spent next year.

The district will also get $3.8 million in state money for "Results-Based Funding" the district had not received in the past.

Teachers, classified staff, contracted staff and administrators will all receive a 4 percent raise as part of the budget.

Vail is still in the opening "proposed budget" stage, meaning the governing board will be asked to approve an overall spending limit of $152.5 million, largely driven by $130.5 million in operations.

The board will also vote on high school literature texts, including two that are self-help "go-get-em" non-fiction books about how to succeed. Life coach Tim Grover's "Unstoppable: From Good to Great to Unstoppable" is taken from his work with the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Then there's "You Owe You: Ignite Your Power, Your Purpose and Your Why," written by Eric Thomas declaring that no one is a victim.

Cuz ... y'know ... cultural Marxist indoctrination.

For the record: Nobody has a "why" anymore than anyone has a "when." It's redundant with "purpose" but has that TedTalk juju that sells books today. If anyone asks in conversation "what's your why?" just tell them "however" and walk away.

The Flowing Wells Unified School District Governing Board will vote to adopt three new textbooks: "American Government: Stories of a Nation" for the Advanced Placement U.S. History course; Temas: AP Spanish Language and Culture; and Core: Introduction to Basic Construction Skills. All were up for a 60-day review so Parents for Liberty can make sure that kids aren't being indoctrinated or groomed with tales of ... I don't know ... house framing?

The board will also vote on updating a series of new regulations to conform with state requirements. The administration says the new policies clarify existing practices that already comply with state law.

The policies involve administering medicine to children, text books being available for public review and that kids with disabilities can attend commencement if they fulfill graduation requirements.

Titanic purchase

Down in Sahuarita, it appears Pima County is buying the Titan Missile Museum.

The Sahuarita Town Council will vote to enter into an agreement with the county to allow for the purchase. When a county buys property in an incorporated community, the relevant council must agree to the deal.

The museum sits on site 571-7 of the old Titan Missile Field decommissioned in 1984 and is run by the Tucson Air Museum Foundation, the Arizona Aerospace Foundation. The foundation subleases the land from Pima County, which leases it from the U.S. Air Force.

It's part of the whole Pima Air and Space Museum/Arizona Aviation Hall of Fame/Titan Missile Museum commemorative system of southern Arizona's place in aviation culture.

"Times are different today. It's not as simple as it once was." Yeah, right. Thank God some of us grew up only facing the perpetual prospect of nuclear extermination followed by radiation poisoning followed by nuclear winter. It's not like we had to deal with mean people on Twitter.

I'm curious to see how this deal goes down.

Also, the council will vote to adopt its $112 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

Again, when we think Sahuarita budgets, think surplus. It's $51 million of the total spending. Now part of the reason for the town holding the Godzilla of fund balances has to do with state spending limits, which are weird.

The state can wildly constrict a town or city spending limit, depending on when a town was incorporated and how it grows. Cottonwood has a spending limit of about $70 million. Sahuarita's is right about $62 million. Cottonwood is much much smaller.

However, the town council is free to ask voters to spend the money but hasn't. The council also has a policy of holding up to one half of its budget for surplus. That's almost a year's worth of spending should the bottom drop out of the economy.

The Rio Nuevo Governing Board will discuss a pair of new projects: The Indian Post Trading Company and the downtown Hilton property.

And let's give kudos to the the Rio Nuevo people for finally printing up an agenda that describes, even vaguely, the actions the board will consider at its Tuesday meeting. They've been going with the rather vague "the board will vote on any damned action it decides to take on this project."

They're getting more transparent, even publishing their budget on their website.

The former Indian Post Trading Company stands empty and the interior has been largely gutted and the Rio Nuevo Multipurpose Facilities District Governing Board has taken requests for proposals on revamping the building. The deadline for submissions has come and gone and the board will decide the immediate fate of the property at East Congress and Scott Avenue.

The Hilton Hotel at Cathedral Square has been in the process of renovation since 2019. The owners of what is described on the agenda as "a well-known bakery" is in talks with the board about moving into the hotel.

The budget isn't exactly specific, but doing a series of redevelopment projects requires some flexibility because that's how deals get done.

It's not like the district will have a lot to work with, at least that's what they are projecting.

The board anticipates having $12.9 million in cash at the start of the fiscal year and expects to spend $12 million.

Rio Nuevo's biggest expenses are $150,000 for lobbyists and $600,000 for lawyers. The district will also spend $8.9 million on bonds issued in 2019. It doesn't leave a bunch left over.