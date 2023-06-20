The end is nigh: Pima Supes clear decks with 93-item meeting

It ought to be a holiday because God knows it comes with vacation time.

I'm referring to the end of the fiscal year, and the holiday that elected leaders take once they've gotten their budgets tucked in for the year.

Prior to that, there are contracts to get out the door. Oh boy, are there decks to clear.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors typically holds meetings with 35 to 45 items to vote on, not counting the consent agenda or the addendum. That's a lot for a local governing body doing business as usual.

This week, it's 93. The supes have 93 pieces of business to get done before they don the swimmies and paint their noses in zinc oxide preparing to paddle through water adjacent to some beach. Aside: Water, dear Tucsonans, is what happens when two hydrogen atoms bond to a single oxygen atom and create Dasani.

None of these agenda elements are a big deal. I pored over them and found no contract for Lesher Industries or car dealerships involving Steve Christy.

This is both year-end and business that must be done ahead of the new fiscal year, which starts on July 1. This storm of contracts, spending and accepting of grants brings up another important point during budget season.

Appropriations.

What the board is doing now is appropriating money it has budgeted. So Visit Tucson, under state law, gets half the county's bed tax revenues because the organization serves as the county's official tourism promoter. They get $1.5 million to start the 2023-24 fiscal year. The county will also vote to accept a MacArthur Foundation grant of $70,000 to address racial disparities in the Pima County Jail.

A budget is a shopping list. Appropriations are the receipt for the grocery bill. It's what is actually spent. Even though money is budgeted, elected leaders must then vote to actually spend every dime that goes out the metaphorical door. Sometimes, the board can use its appropriations power to withhold money from departments run by elected leaders like the sheriff or county attorney.

When that happens, it's because someone started a pissing match with the board and quickly learns the supes write the checks. No ifs, ands or buts.

About all the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors does during a given meeting is approve appropriations.

Also, there's this thing called "vacations." Once governing bodies get their budget out the door, they like to take time off. The Tucson City Council and Pima County Board of Supervisors won't meet again until July 11, foregoing their typical meeting on the first Tuesday of the month because that falls on July 4. The Pima Community College District Governing Board is flat-out done for the summer and won't gather again for a regular meeting until Sept. 13. Marana and Oro Valley have no meetings scheduled in July (though that doesn't mean they won't gather at some point).

So yeah, there's some short-timer syndrome.

Mark my words: Pima County supervisors will try to fly through their massive agenda. And then Republican Steve Christy will try to pull out about a dozen spending proposals to interrogate.

That's fine. Every good board or council has at least one person who is going to say, "Hey, what's that all about?" It keeps the staff on their toes.

So, yeah, county supes will approve their $1.8 billion budget.

Minor changes were made to the tentative budget, which set the overall spending limit.

The Green Valley Justice Court – that pirate ship down near Elephant Head run by former Republican supervisor and current troublemaker Ray Carroll and former Democratic constables Joe Ferguson and Kristin Randall – will get an extra $60,000 to deal with rising caseloads.

Another $30,000 has been given to the Office of Emergency Management. County Administrator Jan Lesher took $90,000 out of the county's fund to offset projected inflation.

Sheriff over budget

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos' department wound up fiscal year 2022-23 about $3 million over budget.

What happened? The on-the-record explanation Lesher is accepting without fuss or muss is that staffing shortages required deputies to work overtime. Building and maintenance costs increased because of inflation and so did food costs at the Pima County Jail.

Heinz has right idea about patronage

A bit of a dispute is cropping up between the county and Supervisor Matt Heinz, regarding who gets what in terms of funding to build affordable housing.

A regional commission charged with addressing the housing shortfall recommended giving contracts to the Southwest Nonprofit Housing Corporation and Family Housing Resources. Heinz took up the cause of the Pima County Land Trust and longtime advocacy organization Casa Maria. He calls his plan a way to spread the contract over the four highest-scoring proposals.

Lesher is sticking with the commission's decision to award the contracts to just the top two applicants to build 107 units and rehab 96 more at a total cost of $2.6 million.

On the one hand, Heinz shouldn't be doing this kind of patronage. On the other hand, he should absolutely be involved in trying to shoot Casa Maria some cash.

The folks who run the soup kitchen are worth some good, old-fashioned spoils.

The staff there could be making a lot more money doing other things but instead devote their time to helping people on the business end of capitalism. Casa Maria's leader Brian Flagg has made a career as a highly effective (and barely compensated) lobbyist and rabble-rouser. Americans for Prosperity would be smart to at least tempt him with $5 million a year and a private jet.

Having vouched, I really need Casa Maria's peeps to remain un-indicted.

Oooh. Aaaah.

And then there are fireworks. July 4 is two weeks away so 'tis the season for oohing and ahhhing.

Applications are for the 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road, set for June 30 at 8:50 p.m.; Tucson Speedway, on 11955 S. Harrison Road, to start at 9 p.m., July 2; Tucson Country Club, 2950 N. Camino Principal, set for 9 p.m., July 4; Westin La Paloma, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive, scheduled to start at 9 p.m., July 4; Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. Saint Andrews Drive, July 4 at 9 p.m., and Ajo/Gibson Volunteer Fire Department show is slated for 7 p.m., July 4 at the Freeport Slag Dump, 400 Taladro Ave., in Ajo.

Marana, Oro Valley and South Tucson budgets

The Oro Valley and Marana town councils will vote to adopt their final budgets as well. Both include a healthy fund balance, as Oro Valley starts with $87 million unspent from fiscal year 2023. Marana, meanwhile, starts with a whopping $207 million in the bank.

Both are impressive figures considering Oro Valley plans on spending $148.5 million next year and Marana's budget limit is set at $336 million – more than $100 million more than the current year.

Marana is spending part of that expenditure on capital projects, the biggest of which is a $60 million "Multigenerational Community and Aquatics Center." Overall, Marana is spending an extra $84.1 million on capital. A water fee increase has helped boost the total enterprise funds by $12.8 million.

Oro Valley's budget is just $700,000 more than what the town spent last year. The town is taking a more conservative economic outlook to the revenues during the year ahead. Oro Valley was also without a permanent town manager as the staff and council worked out its budget.

South Tucson's tentative budget calls for a 3 percent increase in the city sales tax, which is expected to generate another $116,623 for the town. I mean, if you are going to raise taxes, might as well raise a bit more than that on a $6.8 million city budget.

South Tucson's sales tax is currently at 5 percent but with a 3 percent increase (not three percentage points), it would be pegged at 5.015 percent in 2024.

This move makes sense. South Tucson covers just 1 square mile and businesses can set up outside the city limit and still be plenty close to city residents. Chasing away business will worry city leaders. Tucson surrounds South Tucson and the city's tax is just 2.6 percent.

The city's spending package moves around very little compared to this year. The biggest new expenditure is scheduled to be $221,000 in upgrades to dispatch and radio.

The South Tucson council will vote Tuesday on approval of the city's tentative budget, which establishes a spending limit.

Give them a little bit of credit

The city of Nogales will vote to increase the lowest pay scale to $15.04 per hour, which works out to $31,295. The raise would take effect July 1.

It's the same-old, same-old in local government these days. They're having trouble getting workers and need to pay more money.

The council will also be asked to adopt a credit card policy that reads like it should have been adopted 30 years ago.

If approved, council members can use city credit cards when acting on city business and all expenses must be presented for approval at regular meetings. Each expenditure on city plastic would have to be supported by receipts.

Any expense not supported by proper background material or not for city-specific purposes will be paid by the individual council member.

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors will vote to accept its new public safety pension system's unfunded liability.

Local governments in Arizona pay into a state Public Safety Pension Retirement System fund run out of Phoenix. A board oversees how the fund is invested and to build wealth in the system to help pay out future liabilities.

While the fund itself is centralized, each city, town or county must pay in at an amount equal to what will one day come out in the form of pension payments.

The county should have enough of its money in the system to fund 100 percent of future payments and right now Santa Cruz County has 90 percent. That's not half bad. The fund as a whole was down below 50 percent a few years ago.

The county now must spend $296,026 a year for twenty years to make up that 10 percentage point shortfall. Again, good job Santa Cruz County. The city of Tucson is having to spend tens of millions annually to make reach get its "100 percent funded stamp."

I type that metaphorically. No such stamp exists.