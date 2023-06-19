Impact of Donovan Durband on Downtown Tucson will live on in perpetuity

Every successful large city boasts a thriving and inviting downtown core. The energy and vibrancy that exists in urban settings emanates out to the wider community, inviting visitors into the core who support local businesses and nonprofits, along with the arts and cultural expressions of the locale. In Tucson, Donovan Durband has been a key player in making our Downtown a destination people seek out on a worldwide basis. We lost Donovan two Saturdays ago, but his impact will live on in perpetuity.

Donovan has been an active part of the Tucson revitalization for decades. It was during his time as director of the Downtown Tucson Alliance that he began developing relationships that would serve him well throughout his career.

Downtown to Donovan meant the urban core, but also 4th Avenue, Main Gate and the West Side development. The entire entertainment district has been the beneficiary of his passion and work. His early work included the renovation of the historic Fox Theatre, an entertainment venue that continues to attract international talent and visitors coming from across town, and from across the country.

When I was first elected in 2009, Donovan was one of my first hires. I brought him onto the Ward 6 staff because of his clear passion for continuing the renewal of Downtown. One of his first efforts was the resumption of 2nd Saturdays Downtown. Without his advocacy that monthly event would not have been restored. Literally tens of thousands of visitors have enjoyed the food, music, arts and sense of community the event has brought to us since it restarted.

Last weekend it was great to see the Fox, Screening Room and Rialto Theatre honor Donovan with messages to, and about him on their marquees. And the 2nd Saturday organizing committee dedicated the Scott Street soundstage to Donovan. All of those accolades were well deserved, and they came from the hearts of the local merchants.

Much of the work Donovan did was done behind the scenes.

It was through his dedication and advocacy that the city of Tucson was placed on the International Festival and Events list. Tucson is one of the 50 cities worldwide to receive that honor. Think for a moment of our festivals: All Souls Procession, Tucson Meet Yourself, 4th Avenue Street Fair, Festival of Lights, Dillinger Days, and so many more. Those make us Tucson, and Donovan introduced the world to Tucson through his work as president of the Festival and Events Association of Tucson and Southern Arizona. Achieving our spot on the list of international festival cities was a fitting cap to his hard work.

Any remembrance of Donovan would not be complete without shining a light on his role as a loving husband to his wife Erin. Their 30-plus year marriage was filled with mutual support, lots of travel, lots of laughter and lots of love. The two were clearly meant to be together. There will forever be a hole in Erin’s heart that was filled by Donovan’s daily presence.

This Saturday, June 24, the community will join at the Fox Theatre for a memorial celebration of Donovan’s life. I am grateful to the Fox staff, and to the Flores family for their help in organizing the event. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and the program will begin at noon. You will see a slideshow of Donovan at the various stages of his life. You’ll hear music playing of some of Donovan’s favorite songs. And most importantly you’ll hear from speakers who knew, worked with and respected Donovan for the contributions he has made to our community. Please join us in that celebration – which is the key word. Erin wants this to be a fun, upbeat recollection of Donvan Durband and his work. In the emotion of the moment that will be a tough assignment.