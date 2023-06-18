Davis: Security funding will protect Tucson Jewish Museum & other local nonprofits amid spike in threats

The Jewish Community Relations Council for Tucson & Southern Arizona, along with our interfaith friends and neighbors, applauds the recent passage of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program Fund in the Arizona state budget.

In passing this provision, Arizona lawmakers recognized the local implications of national trends. According to the Anti-Defamation League’s most recent audit, 3,697 antisemitic incidents were reported in the U.S. last year, marking a 36% increase from the year before. This is the largest number since ADL began tracking such incidents in 1979, and the third time in the past five years that the year-end total has broken previous records.

The ADL report is only the tip of the iceberg, as many of these incidents go unreported.

Since 2004, nonprofit organizations around the country, including dozens in our local community, have benefited from federal nonprofit security grants, administered through the Department of Homeland Security. The program provides support for security enhancements and initiatives, including planning and training, to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of attack due to their mission, identity, or beliefs. Over the past fiscal year, organizations around the country received $250.1 million for target hardening and other physical security improvements.

That number is large, but the need still outstrips available funds. In 2021, more than 3,000 applicants requested approximately $400 million, creating a $200 million gap between requests and financial support.

Additionally, the federal program does not grant these funds up front, and the reimbursement process can be onerous or simply out of reach for organizations with limited resources. The new state program, signed into law last month by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, will help lower those barriers, providing $5 million in grant funding for security improvements in small- and medium-size nonprofits and houses of worship throughout the state. Monies will be allocated at $1 million a year over five years: organizations, agencies, and congregations who are at risk of violence because of their beliefs or mission are eligible for up to $100,000 annually.

Tucson Jewish Museum and Holocaust Center (home to the JCRC for Tucson & Southern Arizona) and our next-door neighbor, Prince Chapel AME Church, are just two of the local organizations who stand to benefit from this program. We are both nonprofit organizations with small staffs and limited budgets, and have each experienced acts of vandalism in the last year, necessitating expensive repairs. We anticipate that additional security measures, made possible by these state grants, will help create safer campuses, safer neighborhoods, and safer community.

This state measure, sponsored by Sen. David Gowan (R-LD 19), received overwhelming bipartisan support, and the passage of the bill was an exercise in collaboration and coalition building. Coordinated efforts by Rabbi Bonnie Sharfman, spiritual leader of Congregation Kehillah in Scottsdale; Rev. Katie Sexton-Wood, executive director of the Arizona Faith Network; and my JCRC colleague in Phoenix, Paul Rockower, speak to the interfaith and intercultural importance of these resources. Support from the Center for Jewish Philanthropy (Phoenix) and Jewish Philanthropies for Southern Arizona also contributed to the initiative’s success.

Just last week, in his preface to the new U.S. National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism, President Joe Biden said, “Perpetrators of hate aim to upend our most cherished values… Protecting the Jewish community from antisemitism is essential to our broader fight against all forms of hate, bigotry, and bias—and to our broader vision of a thriving, inclusive, and diverse democracy.”

That this initiative points to cross-community solidarity, interagency collaboration, and collective action as tactics to combat hate is encouraging.

Antisemitism is often referred to as “the oldest hatred” and it is appalling that American Jews still experience this existential threat. But even while our conversations around security in the Jewish community occur through the lens of antisemitism, we must engage with hate-based and identity-based violence as a community-wide concern. This grant program, and the bipartisan, interfaith collaboration that made it possible, is one step toward broader cooperation.