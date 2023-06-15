Sentinel welcomes ace Summer Fellows to Tucson newsroom

Two new reporters are joining the Tucson Sentinel this summer, part of paid summer fellowship programs for post-graduate students in which our local newsroom partners with nationally recognized journalism schools — including Columbia University and City University of New York.

Natalie Robbins is completing a master's degree from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, and Daniel Shailer just graduated with a master's from the Columbia School of Journalism.

Robbins is a Tucson native who graduated from the University of Arizona creative writing program, then worked as a food service professional for several years before taking up journalism.

"I’m thrilled to be back in my hometown honing my craft at the Sentinel this summer," she said.

Robbins has reported extensively about food, restaurants and labor in service industries. Her journalism interests also include digital culture, housing issues and the arts and culture of the Southwest.

Shailer, who is British, was born in Hong Kong and lived in Southeast Asia for a little more than a decade before his family moved back to London. Before journalism he studied English Literature at Cambridge University (the third-oldest operating university in the world), then got his first reporting gig as an opera critic.

Both reporters will be digging into a variety of stories about Tucson and Southern Arizona this summer, from cultural snapshots to watchdog reporting about government and environmental issues.

"We're really excited to have these two amazing early-career reporters working with us, learning from our team, and probably teaching us all a thing or two this summer," said Maria Coxon-Smith, co-publisher of the Sentinel.

"I'm a Tucson native, through and through, and the daughter of an immigrant from the UK," she said. "It'll be interesting to see those sorts of perspectives are reflected in the work of journalists who are taking fresh looks at our community."

Both Robbins and Shailer have been impressed by the Sentinel's mission to celebrate the reasons we all love to live in this place, as well as watchdog the challenges that could make our community even better.

Before graduating with honors in May, Shailer made his beat the waterways of New York City, from sewage leaks to illegal industrial waste dumps.

As well as writing about water, he enjoys marathon swimming. In 2020 he swam across the English Channel and just two weeks ago completed a one-lap swim around the entire island of Manhattan in under 8.5 hours.

"I'm excited to dive into the Rillito for the summer, where the water, at least, is warmer — if not quite so abundant," he joked.

Shailer's summer fellowship at the Sentinel is supported in part by the Institute for Nonprofit News, which partners with Columbia University to place high-achieving master's graduates in nonprofit local newsrooms like ours.

Among other stories, Shailer said he's "keen" to wade into the climate and environmental issues facing Southern Arizona, from wildfires to water scarcity.

"Tucson is unlike anywhere I’ve lived before — from its climate to the unique mix of cultures and people who call it home. To learn from and hopefully serve those communities with my writing is an immense privilege," he said.

Shailer has previously written for Insider, the LA Review of Books, New York Focus, the Leicester (UK) Citizen, Musical Opinion and other outlets, and was a press officer for the UK National Trust.

Robbins comes to reporting about Tucson with a knowing eye.

Before becoming a manager at top restaurants in New York, she worked at local eateries such as Penca, Brooklyn Pizza, and MiAn in Downtown Tucson.

"Pizza-making, waitressing, whiskey distilling... it’s made me love food and beverage but also become fascinated with the politics of labor in this country," said the Tucson High graduate.

"I hope to do some great reporting on Tucson’s fantastic arts and culture scene and whatever else may come my way," she said.

Robbins is a member of CUNY Newmark's J-Corps, which connects top grad students and local nonprofit news outlets with a paid summer journalism fellowship. Her reporting has been published by New York City News Service, and she's volunteered with PEN America as a writing mentor. She was the maitre d' of New York's bustling Great Jones Distilling Co., and earlier worked on the Sonora Review and Worlds of Words at the University of Arizona.

"There was a highly competitive process to determine which of the dozens of candidates would fill these fellowship positions this year," said Sentinel Editor and Publisher Dylan Smith. "We interviewed some really amazing journalists, and we're so happy our top choices are spending their summers with our team."

"These well-rounded folks had their pick of newsrooms to work in, and decided that the Tucson Sentinel was the place to sharpen their skills and whet their appetites for compelling stories," he said. "Please welcome them, and send your hot tips and burning stories ideas their way — and support their work and all the independent local reporting we do at the Sentinel."

Robbins — the daughter of longtime NPR correspondent Ted Robbins, a familiar voice from his years on the air in Tucson — carries her hometown with her: she has a "Tucson" tattoo on her ribcage.

"Once I got struck by lightning in the Casino Del Sol parking lot," she said.

"I think Tucson's the kind of place that leaves a mark on you forever no matter how much time you spend here," she said. "It's a community that deserves a powerful, accountable local media. That's what the Sentinel provides, and I'm very pleased to be part of it."

Shailer agreed that the Tucson Sentinel's established reputation as a national leader in rebuilding local news prompted him to come to Tucson this year.

"The Sentinel is at the forefront of a truly inspiring movement of local, nonprofit newsrooms which is just starting to percolate back in the UK," he said. "I'm thrilled to get the opportunity to learn from the Sentinel's veteran team and the passion they have for informing the local community."

After reporting in Tucson for the summer, Robbins will return to New York to complete her graduate degree. In the fall, Shailer will put his Spanish skills even harder to work as he takes on an internship with the Associated Press in Mexico City.

You can support their work here in Tucson — and the Sentinel's project of building an authentically local new way of reporting on and representing Southern Arizona — by becoming a member of the Watchdog Club.

