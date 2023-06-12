Let local Republicans indulge themselves in front of Pima Supes

So I made the mistake of dialing into the Pima County Board of Supervisors' public discussion about putting a time limit on the "call to the audience" portion of regular meetings.

Supervisor Rex Scott came up with the idea to make board meetings more in line with other public meetings in limiting the time members of the public have to speak about what's on their minds.

Problems started during the pandemic, when pro-virus Republicans demanded zero inconvenience as a million people died nationally from COVID-19. Two million should have died if it meant they could drink a cup of coffee in public without a feather-weight cloth mask, they seemed to argue.

Supervisor Matt Heinz took issue with that and got loud and proud about his contention that county government should work to save lives. That didn't go over with the horse de-wormer types.

Shirley Requard, a local nurse and aunt you've blocked on Twitter, got suspended from board meetings for a month after accusing Heinz of grooming kids. Heinz had been on a cruise and beamed into a meeting remotely when a man appeared in-frame behind the Democrat, accidentally walking into the room in a swimming suit. Requard spoke at subsequent meetings lobbing charges that the person was not yet 18. In fact, he was 24 years old.

I guess that's all the proof Requard needed to suggest Heinz was a predator.

Good Lord, really? The voices in her head are that loud?

After that dustup, Scott decided to suggest time limits on the call to the audience and this week voted on the matter. I watched the proceedings and now barely possess the ability to feed myself, the discussion got so stupid.

Requard demanded the supervisors follow the law. Then she invoked the Indiana state constitution, which has about as much control over Pima County business as the ingredients on a box of Lucky Charms.

"You are instructed by we, the people, to take immediate notice and to show in the U.S.'s multiple constitutions where you are given the authority to restrain or restrict the people's time frame conduct the business of the people to redress grievances with their officers during any and all public meetings," Requard demanded.

Well, Article II of the Arizona Constitution establishes the right to free speech: "Every person may freely speak, write, and publish on all subjects, being responsible for the abuse of that right."

Clearly, the Constitution establishes a limit on the right, as all rights have limits. Article 4 of the Arizona Constitution confers the legislative authority on the state House and Senate.

And they passed the Arizona Open Meeting law, which states:

"A public body may make an open call to the public during a public meeting, subject to reasonable time, place and manner restrictions, to allow individuals to address the public body on any issue within the jurisdiction of the public body."

Subject to reasonable time, manner and place restrictions ... see, subject to restrictions.

And the board doesn't even have to hold a call to the audience at all. The law reads that they "may" do it, not that they "shall."

Amphitheater Unified School District restricts the call to the audience at governing board meetings to 45 minutes, Tucson Unified School District restricts it to 30 minutes and Catalina Foothills Unified School District has eliminated them altogether for the time being. Sahurita's USD limits the calls to 20 minutes.

Clearly government has the power but that doesn't mean the power should be deployed. Before I get to that, I have to cut loose a bit.

Something else stuck in my craw. I'm not shocked the speakers preached ignorance, showcased hypocrisy or invoked homophobia. I'm dumbfounded that the speakers all left before the board voted 3-2 to impose the limits. They couldn't be bothered to watch the vote?

Performance measures

In my darkest hours of fearing for our democracy, it helps to remember that the people who seem eager to kill it are far more interested in performance than execution.

Nationally, there was just a debt ceiling debate that gave Republicans very little after taking the whole economy hostage.

In the Legislature, Republicans seem only interested in passing "message" bills they know Gov. Katie Hobbs will veto. The point isn't that she vetoed more than 100 bills. It's that the Legislature wasted time passing 100 bills knowing Hobbs would veto.

In Tucson, Pima County Republicans were up in arms about voter fraud and election tampering. Yet, when it was time to find Republicans willing to drive to Sells to perform their legal right to monitor ballot casting on the Tohono O'odham Nation, they couldn't be bothered to go serve their paranoia. The county had a bear of a time filling those posts.

Supervisor Steve Christy, the board's Republican, accused the Democrats on Tuesday of violating the open meeting law and piled on Heinz's pandemic frustrations rather than trying to soften the proposed change. A reasonable suggestion about extending it might have gained traction.

Alas, he knows his voters elect him to give voice to the Republican base and his base wants a show that never ends. He's usually able to walk the line while remaining on Earth One.

I suppose their pre-occupation with performance art should hearten folks who favor pluralistic democracy. It makes them less dangerous, maybe. On the other hand, it shows just how full of it they are and that fetish was on full display at the board hearing on Tuesday.

The hypocrisy! It burns!

Speaker after speaker took the opportunity to air their grievances.

Board meeting gadfly Roger Score protested a three-minute time limit but needed less time than that to make that case, complain about "animal penthouses," invent a "free houses for the homeless" program, take a stand for the Confederate flag, declare himself an "ally" to "LGBTQYZ people," and discuss who should not be allowed to reproduce.

They were ignorant of the law and the facts. The hypocrisy was blood-curdling.

It was free-speech this, free speech that from the party that celebrates book-banning.

This was about freedom. As one speaker put it: "My motto is Democrats are everywhere but they should not be in charge of anything anywhere ever."

Oh, I get it. Government must understand the people are its boss – but only some of the people. Only the right kind of people count and all others should be irrelevant and ignored.

Another speaker made a point of explaining that he wore a Tuskegee Airmen hat (in reference to the African American fighter squadron that escorted bombers during World War II) because that was his choice. He also declared that he deleted any reference on his phone's calendar to LGBTQ because that's his choice.

"When you tell people that they have to accept something that they don’t believe in morally, you are taking away that choice."

OK, Tex, that's an argument for the supervisors protecting the public from your homophobia and not your right to profess it. Why should I have to accept your hatred and by extension allow you a forum to voice it?

We are a democracy

My favorite, though, and the one I've been dying to address, was put forth by failed Vail Unified School District candidate Anastasia Tsatsakis, when she said "To most people who still don't get it, we have a constitutional republic and not a democracy. I'm tired of saying it."

Not as tired as I am of hearing it.

This constitutional republic draws its just powers from the consent of the governed – all of them – in the form of democracy. Democracy is how the republic decides who is in charge. It's why progressives don't run Oklahoma and why Tsatsakis is not on a school board in Vail.

She needs to decide what side she is on.

Does she believe that all the people have the same access to power and the powerful and that those who govern are responsible to the people? Or does Scott serve as her lord and master, who decides what is good for her in an un-democratic republic?

Oh God, they're right ... we are a democracy

Know what kills me? What really pisses me off? I'm just ... Arrrrrrggg.

I can't believe I'm going to type it. I kind of agree with Requard and Tsatsakis (at least I think I agree with Tsatsakis).

We do live in a democracy and the real price of freedom is that we are forced to endure arguments that make our skin twitch as well as those that challenge us with intellectual honesty.

Let 'em talk. I know, they can talk now for two to three minutes at a stretch. Let them ramble, I guess is what I mean.

Rex Scott is a good public servant and smart guy whose heart is in the right place trying to protect the public from the modern Right's vicious rhetoric. But Rex, buddy, freedom and democracy are messy, obnoxious and sometimes offensive.

If supervisors have to spend two or three hours every two weeks listening to speech that offends them and their voters, well, them's the breaks.

I get that there are limits in other districts and I'm increasingly not liking those either. The very fact that people are using them frequently and for long periods says they are opposing policies. Wouldn't that suggest the people deserve more time?

Scott made the argument that Pima County Republican Party Chairman Dave Smith orchestrates these events to be disruptive.

I mean, yeah... that's his job. He's a leader of the opposition. We shouldn't be shocked that he's, well, leading the opposition.

I would think a better use of his time might be identifying and registering voters ahead of the city elections but the local GOP has been in a vegetative state for so long that he might see the value in just breathing some life into it.

Democrats should be free to organize call to the audience in places like Mohave and Cochise counties. And Republicans who run those counties shouldn't govern by saying "Oh, our political opposition is coordinating an effort to address us. Can't have that."

Democrats should think in terms of Republicans having control and passing measures that ignite their outrage. Would they want more or less time to voice those concerns?

Pima County's right wing is 40 percent of voters and has zero power. So maybe let them register their gripes. If it takes too long, it takes too long. I'm not sure how long "too long" is when we are talking about the right to address elected leaders.

A five-hour ad for Team Donkey

I want to suggest something, though, to Smith. Careful what you wish for.

Maybe, just maybe, local Republicans have no power because they can't shut up with their hatred and hypocrisy long enough to think of a productive policy measure. All they want to do is complain about people who aren't in their crew. That's the vast majority of Pima County voters.

Maybe, just consider it, when neighborhood Republicans get up and offend the sensibilities of the community, they are doing Democrats a favor.

Limit them? If Scott were truly a Machiavellian genius, he'd just point the camera at the procession of speakers and tell them to rant straight into the lens. Though, that might end up as an illegal five-hour ad for the Pima County Democratic Party.

Republicans are losing their grips on Vail and Sahuarita. The "crazy" is kinda why.

Just because they are hateful, just because they are hypocritical, just because they are spouting dangerous ideas, doesn't mean they don't have a place in our democracy. The rest of us having to endure it, is the real price of freedom.

Yes, Anastasia, it's called democracy. Everyone counts. Even you. And I know you don't think the same for me and others like me.