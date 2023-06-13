Budgets rain across school districts in Tucson area

It's raining budgets all over Southern Arizona this week, as elected officials gather to get their tax-and-spending plans in place ahead of looming deadlines.

This week, Tucson, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde and Catalina Foothills school district governing boards are taking action to set their budgets, along with the elected board overseeing Pima Community College.

We're talking about proposed budgets. If approved, they will set spending limits for fiscal year 2023-24

The final budgets must be approved by July 15 and are accompanied by public hearings. Public hearings are also required for setting the tax levy and "Truth in Taxation" purposes.

The Pima College board will hold a public hearing Wednesday on their proposed $367 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

It includes some "Truth in Taxation" trickiness.

See, PCC's primary property tax rate is supposed to go down from $1.2878 per $100 of assessed valuation to $1.2802 per C-note in assessed valuation. That means for every $100 of a piece of property's taxable value, PCC will tax just south of $1.29. Add those $100 chunks together, and that's Pima's tax bill.

OK, so taxes are going down, right?

Sure, in normal reality that's a tax cut. We live in Arizona. Physical and basic laws of taxes don't apply.

Underlying property tax values are increasing by 5.1 percent. So the "neutral tax rate" required to maintain funding is $1.2429. Any tax rate above the neutral rate is considered a tax increase under the state's truth in taxation laws because it's bringing in more revenue.

So Pima also has to hold a public hearing, which is also scheduled for Wednesday.

What I find fascinating about the logic that says "any increase in taxes paid, regardless of the tax rate, is a tax hike" is that it undercuts the entire supply-side hypothesis (and this state loves its supply-side economics) that argues lowering taxes increases revenue. Not true, apparently. Any increase in revenue is a tax increase.

So the Legislature has been raising taxes all these years and not cutting them?

At some point Democrats are going to call the GOP's bluff on taxes. Someone like U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should propose Medicare for All and $10 trillion for climate justice. When asked how she would pay for it, she should say "well, our colleagues on the Right have convinced us the best way to raise revenue is to cut taxes. So we're going to do that. A massive tax cut to pay for massive new spending."

I asked that once during a sit down interview with an Arizona House speaker and I swear to God his right eyeball popped out.

What's adorable about the notice for the July 11 Truth-in-Taxation hearing is that the state requires specific language on these notices. The language was drafted from a bygone day when the tax effect on a $100,000 house seemed applicable. Now a hundred grand in most of Arizona will buy the house hunter probably one-half of a storage unit.

PCC's budget this year is basically akin to the current year's. The district is having to raise salaries, just like every other county, town, city and school district in the region.

That's what happens when 11 million jobs remain unfilled.

TUSD moves on spending limits

The public will get a whack at TUSD's proposed budget of $371.4 million in operations and another $38.7 million in capital.

School board members already held a budget study session last week.

The budget includes additional funding from the state and focuses on raises for employees.

It also includes a $48 million ending balance on the current fiscal year. The plan is to spend $39 million boosting salaries and incentives for teachers and support personnel. State increases in public school spending give the governing board another

Tax rates will remain the same and public hearing is scheduled for July 11.

The district will also vote Tuesday on whether to approve a teacher evaluation system.

The matrix weights the following categories: 3 percent self-reflection; 10 percent, student evaluations, 20 percent academic growth and 67 percent using the Danielson Method.

Established by Charlotte Danielson, described by Education Week as a teacher evaluation guru in the 1990s, that's an observation-based evaluation with a whole set of criteria she laid out in her book, "The Framework for Teaching: The Evaluation Instrument."

Minor changes

The Catalina Foothills Unified School District's budget includes $46.9 million for operations and $13.4 in unrestricted capital.

It includes a bunch of minor changes Finance Director Lisa Taetle laid out in great statistical detail that have minor meaning in the English language (Line 6 Carry Forward decreased by $4,959 due to a slight decrease in the prior year’s Revenue Control Limit ... Line 9 Instructional Improvement (IIF) 2024 carry forward increased due to adjustments made to the IIF budget."

However, hats off to CFUSD for taking the time to try to make their budget readable to someone without an MBA.

The big increase here is $2.3 million in salary increases. It's either that or a Tyrannosaurus Rex eating a Triceratops – as I wrote, blurry.

Administrators at the Flowing Wells Unified School District will submit to their proposed budgets for governing board review Tuesday as well.

The $42 million operations budget includes more money for raises and 19 percent increase in funding for student support, instructional staff and 26 percent more money for special education under the category of general services.

The sum of both increases amounts to $140,000. So the changes look bigger than they represent in actual money.

This is another way of saying the budget doesn't include any big changes from the current fiscal year.

The Tanque Verde Unified School District board will vote to establish a spending limit on a budget that runs $18.1 million in maintenance and operations.

The fiscal year 2023-24 spending plan includes very little in the way of changes. And by few changes, I mean few changes.

The district submits a 30-line form to the Arizona Department of Education (there are other documents in the formal delivery) outlining in broad strokes the budgets changes from the current fiscal year. Of the 30 lines, 21 come in at 0.0 percent change.

The biggest hike is under the column of "general administration salaries and benefits," which is increasing 22 percent to just under a $500,000 in fiscal year 2024.

Calling a bond election

Voters in the Sahuarita Unified School District may get a chance to vote on whether to issue a $50 million bond initiative to finance school renovations.

The school board will vote to set a bond election later this year. Details are slow in coming.

Bond issues are tied to secondary property taxes and I'm still trying to track down what it means for taxpayers. District spokeswoman Amber Woods wrote in an email that taxes will not increase but how the district plans to achieve that remains opaque.

Don't get me wrong. It's highly doable. The district may be looking at retiring old bonds, that would bring the secondary tax rate down unless the district holds it steady by seeking permission to issue new bonds.

Governments issue bonds to buyers who loan up-front money for projects in return for interest payments.

The district today has a secondary property tax rate of $1.5316 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is devoted to bonds.

The board could also cut the primary property taxes by the amount the bond would hike secondary property taxes. The problem there is that cutting the primary tax will limit the key funding stream that pays for district operations.

Overall, school taxes on Sahuarita property run $7.1594, which includes the primary tax.

Vail pride

Congratulations from Agendaland to Acacia Elementary School in the Vail Unified School District.

That K-5 school met its goals for 2022-23 in that:

84 percent of first-grade students achieved mastery in reading this school year surpassing the goal of 80 percent.

83 percent of kindergartners reached oral reading fluency this past year. Yeah, I have to google "oral reading fluency." BRB.

Oral reading fluency means that students can read connected words easily and with expression (insert sports reporter joke here).

The goal was 80 percent.

Fifth-grade teachers managed to reach their goal of 75 percent of fifth graders reached reading mastery based on district standards.

The school board will get an update on goals from Acacia, Corona Foothills Middle School and Andrada Polytechnic High School. The latter two are playing for suspense, releasing only the goals established rather than announcing thresholds met.

Not to be outdone, the governing board will vote to approve its own standards for the upcoming year. This is a heavily Vail School District thing to do. It's a long-time high-performing district that's more than a little into itself.

Model integrity and be authentic.

Be the leader you want others to be.

Communicate with one another (together or separately, publicly or privately) in an honest, open, and professional manner.

Strive to avoid surprising board members and administrators at public meetings.

Listen for understanding.

Weigh in, express opinion. Vote conscience. Then be united and support the majority vote.

Because kids. Consider the primary mission of education and ask "how will it affect children?"

Be present, approachable and neighborly

Be visionary

Comply with and enforce Arizona state law and board policies

Celebrate success!

Be united and support the majority vote? Ehhhhhh. I don't know if that's how elected representation works.

Don't surprise fellow board members at meetings? I'd buy popcorn to see how Pima County Supervisors Matt Heinz or Steve Christy would react to this idea on their board (let alone unite behind the majority).

It's fine to comply with state law and board policies but I would also throw in the Arizona Constitution specifically.

Sweating the small stuff

The Amphitheater Unified School District Governing Board will meet for the second time in two weeks to conduct quite a bit of routine business.

It will vote on its own internally designed system of deciding mastery criteria for English Language Arts.

The system of measure will be imposed over five years. It will begin with educators trying to understand the priorities and needs of the district. By year five, the goal is to have all that figured out and adopting the methods for determining student progress.

The board will vote on 12 contracts to do fix-it work on schools throughout the district. The jobs include roof inspections, weatherization and a new boiler at Painted Sky Elementary School. The Arizona School Facilities Governing Board found the winning firms qualified to do the work.

The amount of the contracts aren't disclosed but the facilities board is picking up the tab.