Tucson's final city budget will spend big on climate

Two weeks ago it was reported in this space that the City Manager Mike Ortega's 2023-24 budget included $1.5 million from the general fund. That's a snarky paltry sum and just a small part of the story, it turns out.

Ortega's budget wasn't particularly easy to follow. That is the amount in the city's general fund for climate. Not all the measures that would do something about climate were marked as "climate spending." Plus there's federal grant money for climate and a snarky-small amount from the state because it's Arizona.

He must have received an earful because Ortega has now pulled all the funds for climate together and put them under a single heading. The city would spend $1.5 million from the general fund to fight climate change locally but rope in another $79 million across the whole budget to do the job.

Now, let's be clear. About $44 million of the city's climate spending submitted for the upcoming fiscal year was approved by voters in the form of Prop. 407 for parks, Prop. 411 for streets and Regional Transportation Authority funding voters OKed. There's another $5.4 million in COVID relief money, which will go away, and the city has also applied for $20 million in federal grants – $14.8 million of which has been approved.

Ortega's report to the City Council shows that the city is looking for opportunities to boost funding toward the goals established in the city's "Resilient Together Plan." It's not always about saying "Hey, here's a honking new investment in climate."

Call it the "Snake Bridge" approach. When the Broadway underpass was built in the 1990s, a pedestrian walkway was needed so foot traffic could cross over the newly subsumed road. The community wasn't clamoring for a bridge resembling a rattlesnake. Public art was incorporated into a project that was going to get done anyway, so why not give it some local flair.

Now Tucson has an above-road attraction that gives our community more character than a footpath with a chain-link fence.

Simply put, when doing things in general, think climate, specifically.

Why is it Tucson's job to do something about a planetary problem? We have to act locally and act in a hurry because the federal government failed to take any action until recently.

The rest of the budget

Ortega will present his final $2.2 billion budget for approval during the Council's Tuesday regular meeting. He's not submitting one of those nifty budget presentation full of pie charts and general fund breakdowns. It's just the state-required budget form.

He does include a memo, outlining the priorities.

The budget includes a series a whole host of priorities as the city works to spend down down a $150 million surplus during the next few years.

Hiring remains a major concern during the current labor shortage and the budget includes a 3 percent pay hike that will cost $15 million. Police officers received additional raises during the current fiscal year. Police, human resources, business services and information technology remain areas of concern.

The city is also struggling to maintain service levels, despite hiring 206 "full-time equivalents" (staffing a position to do 40 hours a week of work).

Sun Tran bus service will remain at no cost. The city is also looking at ways to provide "alternative responses" to emergency calls. This is the idea behind the atrociously named "Defund the Police" effort. Not every disturbance requires a criminal justice solution.

Housing is also a major concern. And Ortega has pledged the staff will continue to look for chances to buy property to develop housing units and rehabilitate existing homes.

Homing instinct

During the Tuesday study session before the meeting, the Council will again get a rundown of the work done to improve housing opportunities. City staffers, the police department and outside agencies continue to congratulate themselves on the collaboration.

So long as I'm on the topic, Pima County's supervisors are also getting bi-weekly updates on housing issues. This week, the supervisors will again focus on how to stop the jail to encampment pipeline by creating a transition center near the jail with justice navigators to get people newly released from detention in touch with the social services and detox services available to them.

The center near the Pima County Jail is expected to be opened by the end of the week and will be paid for this year by American Rescue Plan funding.

The problem persists as addiction and rising rent prices push more people onto the streets.

Mayor Regina Romero – God bless her – keeps demanding updates at every work session and the city staff is doing what they can with what they got. The county is returning to it regularly as well.

Councilman Paul Cunningham is again asking for an update on the police staffing situation after he pulled his plans for a discussion last month during a jam-packed meeting. Cunningham is asking the city to consider hiring retired officers or paying community volunteers who work alongside police.

They aren't failing to hire for want of salaries.

During its regular meeting, the Council will set the pay scale for city workers. That schedule will pay brand new officer recruits $61,000 and police sergeants $99.000 at the midpoint of their careers. The top "step" for teachers at Tucson Unified School District will be paid $56,000 with a master's degree.

Council member Lane Santa Cruz wants an update on what Tucson is doing about the fentanyl and opioid crisis.

Getting tricky with council raises

During the regular meeting, the Council will vote to put a question about their salaries to voters during the fall city election. Yes, they are asking for another raise after umpteen rejections at the ballot box, the last in 2019.

This time a citizens' commission took a kind of genius change of approach by recommending Council members earn what county supervisors earn. See what they did? Now the question isn't if those loser ne'er do wells should make more money. Now the question is should all loser ne'er-do-wells make the same money. Parity may be the path to finally get this measure approved as the commission reframes the question.

It will be funny if it works because Council members would get a much bigger raise than they have ever sought. In 2019, the idea was to raise salaries from $24,000 to $42,000 and the mayor's pay would have gone from $40,000 per year to $63,000. Under the 2023 proposal, Council members would get a raise to $76,600 in 2024 and $96,600 in 2025. The mayor's salary would be 1.25 times the council's. So Romero would suddenly find herself earning $120,000 in 2025.

Here's something shocking to an Upstate New York native, the Council is also looking to ban ornamental turf, which is another term for grassy lawns. The damage to grass's plight has already been done as very little of it is allowed now in new residential units.

Under the proposed revision to the Uniform Development Code, grass would be banned in any area with a dimension of greater than 8 feet. It would not be allowed contiguous to any paved path or road and not within 10 feet of a road frontage. Exceptions would be for regular recreation activities or for "oases" as prescribed by the ordinance.

I get this idea. It's a desert. It's a drought. Grass sucks up water. We aren't in Minnesota. My apartment complex took out most of the grass on the grounds and the whole place is hotter and the kids are playing on rocks now.

Tucson should take a second and reflect that we don't get grass so farmers can grow cotton in the desert.

Just to bug people while asking for a raise, the Council will vote on reducing speed limits along 90 discreet stretches of road the city has designated "bicycle boulevards."

The new speed limit will be 20 miles per hour on these roadways all around Tucson.

The Council will be voting on a bunch of minor items that may have followed major investments in time.

For instance, the council will approve a new union contract with the Communication Workers of America. The key provisions appear to be allowing lump sum overtime pay (capped at 100 hours) and three times pay on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

The city will also vote to accept a federal grant allowing it to buy 15 new clean-fuel buses at a total cost of $9 million.

Supes gone wild

Individual Pima County supervisors are getting froggy on the board's addendum again, after months of self restraint.

Supervisor Rex Scott is proposing capping the call to the audience portion of the meetings to one hour and allowing each speaker only three minutes to talk. The limit would be two minutes if more than 20 people were scheduled to speak. It would also require speakers to step the podium facing the board and start talking as soon as they are called.

Call to the audience is the part of the meeting where the public is allowed to address the board about any issue not on the agenda and supervisors can only talk back if personally addressed. They are also not allowed to take any substantive action on the issue the public discusses.

Recently, some speakers have been particularly vile toward openly gay Supervisor Matt Heinz.

Supervisor Sharon Bronson submitted a proposal to ban TikTok on all county government tech. She doesn't elaborate further but other governments have been at work banning the social media platform.

Sure. Ban them all. Everyone go out and play. I don't want to hear crap about smoking cigarettes when the rest of society is addicted to on-line interactions that make them feel either a) enraged or b) depressed. Social media now also carries a surgeon general's warning about its health effects.

Human being evolved for 200,000 years to be in-person social and, y'know, move around. Social media turns us inert and paranoid and then we wonder why everyone is so depressed.

Aside from that, though, the idea behind TikTok bans are the very reasonable assumption that the People's Republic of China is using TikTok to gather information about the American people. Would that shock anyone? China deals in surveillance like the U.S. works in salty snack food. It's kind of their thing.

What they would glean from Pima County workers is a bit beyond me but... whatever. The state has banned the app for personal devices. I would hope Pima County sheriff's detectives can use them and they can be used in cases of emergencies, when it's important to connect with people quickly.

Otherwise, I'm not sure that TikTok users are particularly interested in the latest ideas Supervisor Heinz has in mind for changes to the county's merit system rules.

Heinz has a pair of ideas he wants his colleagues to adopt, including a change to those rules.

One would lift the ban on county employees running for office, soliciting funds for others who run for office and allow employees to be involved with local politics so long as they don't disrupt county business.

Also, he has a plan to hand out $2.2 million in awards for local contractors to build affordable housing to rent and own.

Supervisors, after the days of Dan Eckstrom, don't tend to get involved in the nitty gritty of contracts and the bid process. But here comes Heinz.

The board will vote on approving a new landfill fee schedule proposed by Waste Management, the county's commercial solid waste operator.

The fees would vary according to the type, amount and whether they are dropped off at a landfill or transfer station.

Gimme some water

Oro Valley water customers will see a slight increase in their bills if the Town Council approves a new schedule.

Most homes – 87 percent – use 5/8-inch water lines. According to the town, the cost for using a line that size would go up $2.11 and the cost for 10,000 gallons of use would increase 13 cents for the most basic user under the new plan.

The increase follows a water study that showed new rates are required to meet the demands on the system through growth, wear and tear.

In Nogales, the City Council will vote Wednesday to make Police Chief Roy Bermudez the acting city manager.

Edward Dickie left the post in April to take a job in Parker.

Bermudez will continue to act as police chief, but told the Nogales International he intends to offload a bunch of responsibility to his deputy chief.

The city will then vote on its $102 million tentative budget, which is $20 million more than the current year. The bulk of that money comes from $11 million in federal grants for the police department and additional money available from the state's Water Infrastructure Financing Authority. The council wants to be able to spend the money if it comes through and so it must be included in a tentative budget, which sets spending limits for the budget year.

Marana's Town Council will vote Tuesday on whether to spend $147,000 in partnership with Pima County on the Pima Early Education Program.

The money would go to three-to-five year olds in programs at Estes Elementary School.

Marana has another intergovernmental agreement ready for approval that would allow the police department to join up with TPD's Southern Arizona Crime Gun Intelligence Center. The center collects and processes ballistic and other crime-gun (as opposed to gun crime) information that can be used to track down weapons used in criminal activity.

Then on Wednesday, the council will hold a special meeting to discuss public art for the the Multi-Generational Community Center and Aquatic Facility. Not since KFC Yum! Arena replaced Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky., has a public facility been cursed with such a bad name. What are they going to call it for short the MUGECAF?

In the words of many editors: Please fix.

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a new uniform set of rules governing how rezonings are considered in unincorporated parts of the county.

TUSD and MUSD talk budgets

The Tucson Unified School District Governing Board will get a look at the superintendent's proposed budget ahead of setting a tentative budget in June and approving the final budget before July 15.

The budget offered by Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo includes some love from the Arizona Legislature and Gov. Katie Hobbs for public schools. State funding will increase by 12.3 percent at TUSD, which will also get a one-time $13 million lump signed and delivered from Phoenix.

However, the budget assumes a 1.7 percent decrease in student enrollment (key to determining the district's spending limits) and increased funding because teachers are gaining experience. Good news: The district is holding onto experience. Bad news: They are paid for their experience.

The district projects spending $420 million during fiscal year 2023-24. The budget also calls for higher salaries for district support personnel to reflect the reality of the current job market. The budget also prepares the district for life after coronavirus and all the federal funding that came along with it.

Finishing up ongoing school projects and security represent the biggest increases in capital at $5.3 million combined.

People (and by that I mean the state Legislature) can focus too much on the fuzzy concept of classroom funding as a percent of budgets, as if all other spending is "fat." OK, classroom spending would constitute 53 percent of the district's operations budget but student and instructional support make up another 17 percent.Transportation and food service project to eat up 9 percent of the budget. Someone wanna tell me how getting kids to school and keeping them fed have nothing to do with the classroom?

Another 12 percent of the budget would pay for facilities. I guess we could teach kids in washes. Oh, wait. That would be a bad idea.

Administration would equal 8 percent but someone's gotta read through all the books to make sure nothing would offend state Sen. Justine Wadsack and local right-wing talk radio.

Marana Unified School District Governing Board members will also get a rundown of their proposed budget for the next fiscal year. The $113 million operations budget is project to be $9 million higher than the current year. That's largely a function of more state spending and a slight growth in enrollment.

The capital fund increases slightly from $8.4 million to $9.6 million.

The budget calls for a $1.1 million increase in the tax levy for "Adjacent Ways" (a state provision allowing for emergency entrance and exits, utility lines to school boundaries, etc.) but because property values are increasing, rates will not rise to pay for the program.

The board will also vote on a labor agreement between the district and the teacher's union providing a 4 percent increase in salary and retention stipends of up to $1,000 if funds are available.

The teachers agree to changes in district policies on professional development, staff schedules and evaluation methods.

A similar deal with support staff would provide 4 percent raises and continued coverage of the cheapest health plan for single employees that the district provides. This is also a part of the teachers' deal.

The Marana board will also vote to ban charter school students from participating in district athletics. It seems a bit harsh to deny students going to other schools from participating in school sports but that's just me.

Rubric alert!

The Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board will vote to update the criteria it uses to evaluate teachers.

They call it a "rubric" because... of course they do. School districts always use terms like "instrument" when they mean "test."

This one is interesting though. Evaluating teachers is hard and subjective but they have a pretty good system. One class can be great. The next class can be difficult.

The new criteria is presented as a grid. Across the top are the categories ranging from ineffective to highly effective. Down the side, a series of categories are presented for teacher development areas.

The highly effective category describes a go-get-em kinda teacher every school district would want because that person knows what they're doing and how to make kids understand and succeed.

Descriptions of "ineffective" describe teachers who are barely cognizant and may have trouble feeding themselves.

Under the category "identifies and plans for instructional outcomes" a highly effective teacher works like this: "The daily lesson plans intentionally develop students’ ability to guide their own learning and co-create success criteria. Lesson plans promote an equitable classroom culture where students engage in a variety of peer-to-peer collaborative based learning opportunities."

Awesome.

On the other hand, an ineffective teacher's "Learning Targets do not reflect the grade level or standard. They are below or above grade level [sic] standards. Learning Targets are stated only as 'activities.'"

If every teacher hit every "highly effective criteria," Americans would all have jetpacks and flying cars. If the country had nothing but ineffective teachers, we'd all be Oklahoma saying "Thank God for oil" but spelling oil wrong.

The Sunnyside board will also get a slide presentation on school safety that can be best boiled down to a pair of bumper sticker slogans that will be provided the board: "Don't make a school issue a police issue" and "security and safety is not convenient" (forgive their improper use of the singular verb with plural nouns because you get the point).