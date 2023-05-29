TucsonSentinel.com
Hellertoon: Memorial Day
opinion

Hellertoon: Memorial Day

Joe Heller
Hellertoon

While you're firing up the grill and reaching for a cold one on Monday afternoon. take a moment or two to remember why so many people are able to take a long weekend. Memorial Day is more than a fun day off — it's a time to remember the lives lost by those in service to the United States, in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines.

Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.

