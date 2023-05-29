Previous Slide ◀︎ Next Slide ▶︎

National Weather Service issues heat warning for Pima County The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning in Pima County and the surrounding area continuing through June 27, warning of temperatures up to 113 degrees, as Tucson opens cooling centers to meet the need for respite from high temperatures. Read more»

Las Milpitas community garden invites public to create nature-themed art A small community garden on Tucson's West Side will be the site of a series of art workshops, with the public invited to create work inspired by the plants growing there, and the shifts of the four seasons over the next year. Read more»

Coronado Forest finalizes new Santa Catalina trail plan A new trail plan in the Santa Catalina Ranger District of Coronado National Forest means closing some old trails, opening new ones and more parking. It's hoped the plans will help rangers deal with increased post-pandemic footfall. Read more»

Arizona lifts recall on marijuana products after no contamination confirmed The Arizona Department of Health Services has lifted a voluntary recall of marijuana products first announced on July 14, after no contamination with aspergillus or salmonella was found after retesting. Read more»

Hobbs executive order bars Az county attorneys from prosecuting abortion providers Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order this week that preemptively blocks county attorneys across the state from trying to prosecute abortion providers by requiring any cases involving abortion law violations to be referred solely to the Arizona Attorney General’s office. Read more»