The rise of Dark Sleepy: Biden rolls, McCarthy caves, Ciscomani might have to save us all

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy promised his party he'd play hardball during negotiations with Joe Biden over the debt ceiling. So what's with all the Nerf?

McCarthy and his GOP have taken the country to the brink of default on the national debt by holding the debt ceiling hostage. But they got their butts kicked all the way down Pennsylvania Avenue by a president they call old and decrepit.

They caved. Knuckled under. They declared victory, went home without the trophy and at the front door, their right flank greeted them all geeked up at DEFCON 1.

The deal the Republican House originally passed was a radical bit of revanchism. It capped federal spending at 2022 levels, before the Inflation Reduction Act started adding to the budget. And it did it while increasing defense spending and earned benefits like Social Security.

They wanted a $1.8 trillion increase on the debt ceiling through March in exchange for cutting the size of government, while increasing spending on what the government does. So that meant 100 percent of the cuts had to come out of 15 percent of the budget. Education, infrastructure, the social safety net, new climate programs, old housing programs and the national parks would have been cut to the bone.

If Democrats didn't like it, they could let the country default, blow up the global economy as the electorate blamed President Joe Biden because "it happened on his watch." That strategy could have worked had Republicans just hugged Biden through negotiations, eventual default and market crash before stepping to a microphone and saying "Biden is too old to do the job," or just admit "both parties failed."

Voters might blame both sides, but in those cases they take out frustration on the president and his party.

The deal McCarthy negotiated with Biden runs two years and lifts the debt ceiling $4 trillion. It doesn't really cut spending. It holds non-defense, non-discretionary (the aforementioned social programs and infrastructure) to 2023 levels in 2024. Then spending on them goes up 1 percent in 2025. Then the cap disappears.

There are some additional work requirements for social programs, which probably would have been part of a budget deal both parties would negotiate later in the year. But homeless people can now get food stamps. That's a plus. The compromise eliminates a single year of the 10-year, $80 billion plan to add customer service agents to the Internal Revenue Service agents and enforce tax laws on big corporations and billionaires. The other nine remain.

Love it or hate it, the deal is done. Now McCarthy has to pass it in time to turn his pledges into law by June 5.

The deal is done

People like deals. They want compromise. They got one. Now they expect Congress to do their job. What people don't want is to lose their jobs because Republican nihilists throw a temper tantrum.

McCarthy is no longer holding a grenade and embracing Biden. He's pulled the pin and will hold it on the House floor.

Meanwhile Donald Trump isn't happy. The crazies in his party aren't happy. MAGA Twitter is straight up pissed. When was the last time the GOP stood up to its angry base?

Now they must. Time is ticking down to June 5. There's no time to start all over.

McCarthy vouched for this deal. He's set the vote for Wednesday and declared 95 percent of his caucus will vote aye. History tells us not to be so sure.

Hell, some Republicans are trying to kill this deal in the Rules Committee. Just three Republicans on that 15-member committee can kill the whole shebang. Two say they will try. That would make social media happy but wreck the party before voters. People would blame Biden for a failure in general terms not specific GOP actions they can watch unfold on their iPhones.

Republicans will face enormous pressure from their base to burn the country down. If the right side of the aisle starts to cascade with nays, McCarthy will panic. Then things could go a few ways:

House Republicans might just renege on the deal altogether and try to pass their own bill and tell Democratic Senate and White House to take it or preside over a recession. Sorry, that would be throwing the grenade at the people live on TV. Not even Chuck Todd could "both sides" the ensuing wreckage.

McCarthy negotiated the deal expecting who in his caucus would vote aye. If he miscalculated, he'll have to rely on more progressive Democrats. All bills' substance reflect the people who vote for them. If he has to win a more progressive bloc than he thought to secure passage, the deal may have to be watered down further. Hell, Democrats like Tucson's own Raul Grijalva could start making demands of their own, like an assault weapons ban.

There's a chance that McCarthy could see his speakership slip away and and just freeze. He could decide to withhold the bill for a vote altogether. Congressional Republicans follow a rule that blocks any bipartisan legislation from being voted on unless half his caucus supports it.

Then the bomb goes off in his hands on live TV.

Jose and Joanna Voter might be right to ask "why did I lose my job and my house when Kevin McCarthy won't allow a vote on his own deal just because the insurrectionists hate it?"

McCarthy alone would be responsible for the next great recession. He'd be the embodiment of every Wall Street banker who crashed the economy in 2008.

Lost of course in all the furious sound is that Republicans won a mandate for nothing in 2022. Everyone knows Republicans found the results to be a true bummer. Unlike 1994 and 2010, there was no Red Tide that could be used to justify a rewrite of the social contract.

Honorable discharge

The Wednesday vote could turn into such a mess that U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani would be forced to enter, stage right.

To pry the McCarthy's deal out of his (or the freaking Rules Committee's) hands, 218 members can sign a discharge petition and force the vote to the floor. All 213 Democrats have already signed one. There are 18 Biden districts represented by Republicans who are primed to sign on. Ciscomani is one of them.

The Southern Arizona congressman has an awful lot of retirees in his district who rely on their 401ks and the markets that lift them. If those markets start heading from 33,000 toward 15,000, he'd face too much pressure to buckle.

I remember talking to U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords right after she flip-flopped on the Toxic Asset Relief Program in 2008. She'd been a "no" on the banking bailout because her voters screamed at her not to vote for it. Then she watched the stock market crater and Green Valley's collective wealth evaporate. She was depressed because she thought the vote would cost her her seat. She took it anyway to protect her constituents, even if they didn't know they needed protecting.

This time, they'd know.

If he's forced to sign then the Republicans would get... nothing. The discharge petition Democrats have signed lifts the debt ceiling with no concessions but that would be better for Republicans than the grenade going off in their own hands. If a discharge petition happens, we'd watch the GOP morph into Ridley Scott's aliens and stabbing each other with their tails.

The rise of Dark Sleepy

Dare I say, Republicans asked for negotiations from Sleepy Joe Biden and they got Dark Sleepy, a legislative dungeon master, with skills honed over 50 years in Washington. Clearly, McCarthy was not willing to throw the economy over a cliff and the White House team sniffed that out in no time.

The president delayed negotiations and jammed the R's, denying them time. Then he kept projecting sunny optimism, while Republicans were forced to match the can-do attitude.

With time running out this weekend, reports of a deal started leaking to the press. That's when Republicans were cooked. They lost all capacity to walk out if the public started expecting a compromise was close at hand. It would be obvious, Republicans killed the negotiations. Biden could hold firm and force Republicans to chase the final points.

In a classic "you-touched-it last" maneuver, Biden pushed the McCarthy center stage to wave the deal around. McCarthy was no longer hugging Biden toward armageddon. He was declaring "peace in our time" with the cameras on and the explosive in his hand.

How many times does Biden have to pull a rabbit out of his hat before he's judged young enough to perform a rabbit-extraction?

Deep Blue couldn't have done any better at chess than Biden did here.

The Left? Meh ...

What about U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva? He gets to enjoy being in the hardline flank of the minority. Passing this thing isn't his job. He can stay pure, vote no and enjoy the benefits of final passage.

Why do they have to support the deal? They didn't want this clusterdoodle in the first place. No one blamed Paul Gosar for the failure to pass voting rights.

Some Democrats aren't happy about the work requirements and other elements of the deal. They've been pushing for Biden to invoke the 14th Amendment. No plan that relies on the current Supreme Court to side with Democrats is an answer for anything.

I've been watching the whole debate pretty closely and at no point did Democrats say "next time we just control one house of Congress, maybe we'll use the debt ceiling to force Republicans to raise taxes on the rich, codify Roe v. Wade or ban assault weapons. I mean, if this is the new game now, why not?

Republicans are tying policy to avoiding default. Why can't Democrats? It's an awful way to run government but a point comes when the adult party has to practice some deterrence.

Why?

The only way this deal makes sense is if House GOP leadership remains spooked by Jan. 6. McCarthy may not be buying the premise of his rank-and-file about Biden taking the blame.

Political types swear by the truism that voters won't reach back two years to blame a party for bad behavior. Well, the 2021 insurrection thwarted big Republican dreams in 2022.

Voters are increasingly seeing the Republican Party as extremist and crazy. They don't see people like Ciscomani that way but that won't last if he starts acting extremist and crazy.

Voters are sick of the chaos and since Donald Trump arrived on the political landscape, politics has been nothing but chaos. Public opinion research must exist showing the Party of Chaos would be blamed for more chaos.

Otherwise, this tempest in a teapot holding a grenade makes as much sense as the idea of a teapot holding explosives. But here we are.

Juan, you might have to save your party from themselves and us from it. You campaigned for this job.