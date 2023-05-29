TucsonSentinel.com
Amphi to discuss grading, '90s retro sell-off during only local gov't meeting this week.
The Tucson agenda

Amphi to discuss grading, '90s retro sell-off during only local gov't meeting this week.

Blake Morlock
  • This is a VCR (video cassette recorder) like the one Amphitheater Unified School District's Governing Board will vote to sell in a week where there is just one, rather dull, local public meeting.
    This is a VCR (video cassette recorder) like the one Amphitheater Unified School District's Governing Board will vote to sell in a week where there is just one, rather dull, local public meeting.

It's summertime and the meetings are easing.

Tucson-area elected leaders will hold just one public meeting this week, when the Amphitheater Unified School District Governing Board will discuss an update to how the district uses testing to place students in grades.

Of course, the administration plans to give a presentation, but the details of it are not included in the agenda. Basically the idea is use testing to uniformly assess each student's progress through up the grades. After the initial discussion, the board members will vote on updating the policy at a later date.

Also, the district wants approval sell some history.

By history, I mean two Apple iMacs and a VCR – that's a video cassette recorder, kids. See in the days before Twitter, there were these things called "videos" and one could rent them at a place called a "store." The deal was you'd go home and put the video into the VCR and push play. Once done, the viewer would kick themselves for six days forgetting to take the video back and racking up $30 in late fees on a $4 movie rental.

There were also things called "desktops." They're like big iPhones but – get this – you didn't type with your thumbs.

No word on whether agents Molder or Scully will be up for sale at a future sale to fully return us to the 1990s. How about that Terrell Davis, huh? 

County supervisors meet (usually) every first and third week of a given month on Tuesday or Wednesday. School boards typically gather the second and fourth Tuesday or Wednesday. Next week is the fifth Tuesday and Wednesday of May and a day after Memorial Day. 

Everyone is taking the week off except Amphi school board members, who are certain to meet so that I have at least one thing I have to write about or face the wrath. Thanks guys.

Blake Morlock is an award-winning columnist, who worked in daily journalism for nearly 20 years and is the former communications director for the Pima County Democratic Party.


The Tucson agenda

Public meeting this week

Amphitheater Unified School District Governing Board

The Tucson agenda

Public meeting this week

Amphitheater Unified School District Governing Board

