Amphi to discuss grading, '90s retro sell-off during only local gov't meeting this week.

It's summertime and the meetings are easing.

Tucson-area elected leaders will hold just one public meeting this week, when the Amphitheater Unified School District Governing Board will discuss an update to how the district uses testing to place students in grades.

Of course, the administration plans to give a presentation, but the details of it are not included in the agenda. Basically the idea is use testing to uniformly assess each student's progress through up the grades. After the initial discussion, the board members will vote on updating the policy at a later date.

Also, the district wants approval sell some history.

By history, I mean two Apple iMacs and a VCR – that's a video cassette recorder, kids. See in the days before Twitter, there were these things called "videos" and one could rent them at a place called a "store." The deal was you'd go home and put the video into the VCR and push play. Once done, the viewer would kick themselves for six days forgetting to take the video back and racking up $30 in late fees on a $4 movie rental.

There were also things called "desktops." They're like big iPhones but – get this – you didn't type with your thumbs.

No word on whether agents Molder or Scully will be up for sale at a future sale to fully return us to the 1990s. How about that Terrell Davis, huh?

County supervisors meet (usually) every first and third week of a given month on Tuesday or Wednesday. School boards typically gather the second and fourth Tuesday or Wednesday. Next week is the fifth Tuesday and Wednesday of May and a day after Memorial Day.

Everyone is taking the week off except Amphi school board members, who are certain to meet so that I have at least one thing I have to write about or face the wrath. Thanks guys.