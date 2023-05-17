Short circuit: Tucson voters rebel against TEP deal, now it's time to get to work

OK, Tucson. Ya stuck it to The Man. Now what?

Prop. 412 — an election that would have allowed Tucson Electric Power the continued right to access public rights of way for repairs — died a sputtering, sparkly death Tuesday. All sides have until 2026 to come up with a new deal or else....

What voters rejected, in case they didn't know, was a franchise agreement. The nays had it by a 55-45 margin. Just 62,000 voters cast ballots. More than 88,000 voted in the last city election and just short of 100,000 voted in the 2019 mayoral election. So it wasn't a question that inspired turnout. That I will give them.

"Franchise agreements" are poorly named. Utility companies aren't fast food joints. The term "access agreement" would be more accurate. Private utility corporations use public rights of way to run their infrastructure — power lines, gas pipes, cable and Internet lines. That way they just need one deal with a government and get to use those public properties for the bulk of their delivery systems.

Say the power goes out or a transmission line is old and needs replacing. The utility needs access to its buried hardware, or to replace poles. Franchise agreements let them do that in return for a fee and some concessions — which are limited by state law.

Yeah, it's as action-packed as a "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie without the raccoons.

They are largely pro-forma agreements and I'm dubious of why they should even be up for a vote because the details of the deal are dry and technical. Arizona law and the City Charter (essentially Tucson's constitution) requires the vote though, and are unfortunately silent on what happens if one of these elections fail. That's fine. They never do. Voters typically say "sure, whatever," and vote yes... until Tuesday.

Every once in a while, Tucson votes like it just gulped down eight shots of Cuervo and has something to tell the world that's really important.

Voters here got similarly ornery in the late 1990s, when voters repeatedly rejected the Central Arizona Project's allocation of H 2 O to Tucson Water. At least then, the water had a nasty way of rusting stainless steel. And lately, Pima County can't get a bond passed to save its Thornydale.

This time, doom came on the wings of Republican opposition to ever doing anything about climate change, along with anti-establishment lefties.

So what happens now?

Well, Devilish readers, if you read in this space just a few weeks ago, you would know that the city and TEP will take another whack at an election. The franchise agreement voters were asked to extend won't expire until 2026. So this cranky rejection was a freebee.

Vote against it again and things could get tricky fast because there's a risk that the electric provider won't have the kind of access it needs to, say, quickly restore power blackouts that accompany our monsoons.

Reasons for the 'no'

I can see this "nay" as a Tucson protest against inflation, immigration, abortion crackdowns, a woke agenda, rising fascism, drag queens, pandemics and Vladimir Putin. It's been a crazy few years and the whole country is in a mood.

Yeah, that's great and all until the power goes out after five and TEP customers start screaming "Whaddayamean, you can't get a permit to do work on Speedway to restore my Roku until the morning? Franchise agreement? What's that?"

Councilman Steve Kozachik came out against the deal for an interesting reason. He wanted TEP not pass the franchise fee on to ratepayers. He wanted the company to eat it. He represents Midtown neighborhoods where the company plans to run underground utility lines, if they're funded by a new agreement.

"It's clear the community expects more from the utility than just charging us to comply with our ordinances. I will continue to demand TEP adheres to our undergrounding (regulations) on scenic and gateway corridors but they need to dip into shareholder earnings and also commit to real identifiable decarbonization work," Kozachik told the Sentinel on Tuesday night. "25 years is a generation's worth of climate change. It's a new day for electric providers all over the country. I look forward to partnering with TEP and modeling that reality."

Koz certainly isn't bowing to the supposed Sam Hughes elite who don't want massive power lines running nearby.

I must forever do penance for, in a prior life, referring to this man as a Tea Party extremist. What was wrong with me?

I love the sentiment but am aware of how things work in Arizona. For every nifty progressive move, there's a right-wing response to thwart the path to justice.

Also, I would love to think Kozachik's opposition killed Prop. 412. I would love even more to believe 34,000 Tucsonans who rejected the ballot question know who Steve Kozachik is or what he does.

I actually have my own explanation, that's a bit more mundane, for the ballot measure's failure.

A more likely reason

Registered voters get an election guide. They look to those guides to see what they are voting on and who says "this is good idea" and who disses it as "garbage."

This time, all voters got was a 20-page legal agreement without further explanation. So all the tort lawyers voted yes and everyone else voted no.

I've been watching Arizona politics for 30 years and I can tell you that when voters don't understand a ballot proposition, they reject it.

Let's open the election guide a random page and start reading the first passage that pops up to see what Tucson voters had to go on when deciding whether to bubble in "yes" or "no."

"Section 13: RELIABILITY OF UTILITY SERVICE

b) Reporting and Access. "The Company shall report in advance to the City any plans to include technological advances relating to communications systems, such as fiber optics, which may utilize Facilities already in place for the transmission of communication signals, which Facilities may be installed by the Company for its use, the use of the City or for use of others as the Company may license. The City may use said Facilities if it reaches a prior agreement with Company regarding consideration for the use of said Facilities. In no event, shall the City's use impair the Company's ability to use its own Facilities. Upon request of the City, the Company will provide a detailed report fort the use of of such communications systems subject to protecting confidential information. Nothing contained herein shall be construed to authorize the company to engage in communications activities for sale or lease nor shall this Agreement be construed as a franchise or license for said telecommunications activities within the City."

Oh ...

... that.

Looks great on a bumpersticker, eh?

The language drones on and on in perfectly fine legalese but less-than-compelling political communication.

Next time, TEP, get five people around a kitchen table and have them submit a "yes" argument to the City Elections Department.

Absence of adamance

Not too long ago, a reader on Facebook asked me to come up with an argument in favor of Prop. 412.

My instinct was to say "it's a freaking franchise agreement. Who cares?"

The truth is I couldn't come up with a more compelling argument than "state law doesn't allow franchise agreements to be used for much more than charging a fee and governing how manhole covers are accessed and where cherrypickers can park." The city used to use these deals to stretch utilities on a rack and gain concessions. Big business went to the Legislature, which obediently passed laws limiting what local government could extract.

I explained this and the reader thanked me and voted with Kozachik.

I've long ago given up the moral imperative on social media. If I'm going to find it again, it's not going to be for a franchise agreement.

That's just it. Nobody is adamantly in favor, but a lot of people are adamantly opposed to anything Mayor Regina Romero wants done and anything that's seen as a sweetheart deal with a major corporation. A whole lotta other people just got confused.

I explained the ins and outs of franchise agreements but oddly (and stay with me, now) my column isn't mandatory. Believe it or not.

Councilman Paul Cunningham had a pretty good take, which was essentially, it's not great but it's better than the current deal and what are you going to do? Y'know?

With ya, boss.

Careful what we wish for

However, the Right and the Left should both be careful about what they celebrate today.

A deal needs to get done and receive voter approval. Let me ask you this, Republicans. Do you think the next deal will get less climate-centric? The path to winning popular support in Tucson does not run through Fox News studios or local Michael Savage wannabes.

On the other hand, if progressives say no again, the city may be forced to just give the utility a broad permit to access electrical equipment without gaining any concessions.

Come the first big monsoon without a franchise agreement in place, Tucsonans are going to demand all do whatever it takes to get their lights lit again.

If Kozachik gets TEP to eat the franchise tax, the company could just go to the Republican-controlled Arizona Corporation Commission and ask for a rate increase. The ACC allows utilities to recover costs and this would be an increase in costs forced on it by Tucson progressives. It would take a while but that's just a higher rate increase to recover back taxes that TEP was forced to absorb.

Hey, I'd love if we could use these deals to force utilities to go further with clean energy than short-term profits deem desirable.

The law doesn't let governments push business that far.

If progressives win control of the Legislature at the same time they hold the governor's office, they can change that law. Until then, the law is the law.

The Koz is right on this point: The work starts now. Get involved. Become an expert. Learn a thing or two about how electrical grids work and what's required to let them operate.

The rebels have had their fun and stuck it to The Man (or in Romero's case, The Woman). Now both sides have to come up with a deal that works. Working for everyone isn't likely an option.