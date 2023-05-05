Cunningham: New TEP franchise agreement is flawed but necessary

Paul Cunningham represents Ward 2 on the Tucson City Council.

I acknowledge that Tucson Electric Power negotiated with the city in good faith to find ways that the utility could be a better partner with the city of Tucson and help us achieve our climate goals. Many people know I have long been critical of the energy service model that we operate under with TEP. Let’s face it, TEP executives answer to their shareholders, not the citizens of Tucson, and they want to have a 12% rate of return.

Our public utility, Tucson Water, makes 0% profit and it puts the citizens of Tucson first. There has been talk about making TEP into a public utility, and my staff and I have looked into this. The legal, financial and bureaucratic issues proved to be insurmountable. We aren’t equipped to have a public electric utility in the city of Tucson anytime soon.

In 2020, the mayor and City Council established a goal of carbon neutrality by 2030. To that end, we have done things like moving our fleets to electric and alternative fuel. Measures like that are important, but electricity production is the biggest source of carbon emissions.

To that end, Prop. 412 finds a creative solution through the Community Resilience Fee. An immediate effect will be to help the city of Tucson avoid additional high voltage power lines cutting through neighborhoods. More importantly, however, it provides $75 million to address climate change and create new opportunities for renewable energy.

This is why I support the new franchise agreement.

The bottom line is that Proposition 412 would give us the most progressive franchise agreement in the state in terms of funding electric vehicle infrastructure, clean energy resources and heat mitigation efforts.

Keep in mind that there are other practical reasons for a franchise agreement. Currently under the franchise agreement, TEP has to work with us when we do major road projects and accommodate them by moving their lines and equipment.

Without a franchise agreement, these would have to be negotiated for every project. We had a major road project in my ward that was delayed for months because of a lack of an agreement with another utility.

Is this agreement perfect? No, but I believe that it is better than our current agreement.

For example, it includes a review in 10 years. Would I like TEP to be a better partner when it comes to small scale solar power projects? Certainly. Do I wish that TEP wasn’t asking the Arizona Corporation Commission for a 12% rate increase at the same time that they are asking Tucson voters to fund climate action and utility undergrounding? Of course I do. Do I want to spend another three years under a franchise agreement with no provisions for climate action? Heck no. That’s why I stand by my vote to place Prop. 412 on the ballot and I ask Tucson voters to consider voting yes.