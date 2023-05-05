TucsonSentinel.com
Hellertoon: Pollsters beware
Hellertoon: Pollsters beware

Joe Heller
Those who conduct political polls are often critiqued and criticized, and even attacked — on social media, at least.

They should praise cell phones and texts (even if so many people find their incessant queries a bit pestersome). Pollsters are lucky, in a time when our nation's subways and driveways and doorsteps are more dangerous every day, that they don't have to knock on doors to solicit opinions very often. Ask the wrong question at the wrong house, and who knows what might go down.

Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.

