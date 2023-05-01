Tucson City Council to discuss racist language in old neighborhood restrictions

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Vice Mayor Steve Kozachik want to start another process to force the redaction of racially offensive provisions in old covenants, codes and restrictions that govern home owners' association.

The U.S. Supreme Court outlawed the racist provisions of these CC&Rs in the 1940s but the language remains on the books in some old neighborhoods.

Romero and Kozachik want Tucson to follow the lead a bunch of states have taken to get the racial and ethnic language struck from these agreements, which still govern property appearances and stuff like that.

Is it crazy to suggest that these HOA's should maybe review their restrictions to make sure they don't include provisions banning Catholics, Jews and African-Americans.

Yes, kids. These are real and not "fake news" of a plotting "Deep State." My grandparents lived in a neighborhood like that and the house was in the family for a number of years after they died. We passed the old CC&Rs around and read them like they were bizarre runes of another age.

This isn't a particularly involved week of public meetings but there's some interesting stuff happening.

This old house

The Tucson City Council will discuss what to do about vacant and abandoned properties during a study session Tuesday.

In 2009, the Council passed a neighborhood protection ordinance seeking to establish certain standards for property maintenance. An enforcement program started cracking down, paid for with federal grant money.

The Community Development Block Grant program stopped covering the costs of enforcing property maintenance in 2016, but the work continued on a limited basis.

The Council is set to specifically talk about how to deal with one facet of that ordinance — your basic Scooby Doo houses. These are properties where people don't live but maybe once did that have been allowed to kinda fall apart (but still might have fully stocked refrigerators for midnight snacks to feed hungry and semi-literate Great Danes).

The city conducted an audit of their program and powers to do something about private property falling into disarray. The audit finished up in March.

Now the Council will consider new initiatives, such as streamlining the enforcement measures and initiating foreclosure on property left to fester.

If the elected officials agree, city staffers will work on a series of proposals to bring back to the Council.

The Council will also discuss the safety of people taken to the Pima County Jail, after a string of deaths at the facility.

Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz has asked for 20 minutes to discuss the mortality rate at the jail, which is a worthy conversation. It's also a chance to beat up on the county, which the Council does enjoy.

Pima County, meanwhile, has established a "Blue Ribbon Commission" to investigate safety at the jail and, just guessing, ask voters for a bond to build a new, more high-tech jail capable of greater monitoring and more safety.

There are jails that are designed to operate with fewer guards and the Sheriff's Department has seen a drastic fall off in corrections officers since the height of the pandemic.

Water and shelter

I'm burying this a little because it shouldn't be that big of a deal. I mean, the county is just spending $30,000 to help keep people alive. No biggie, right?

Yeah, well, that's money going to Humane Borders ... (sigh) ... for the purpose of providing water ... (lordy) ... in the desert ... (Fox News is stirring) to help migrants survive dehydration. No, they are probably not here legally. They should still live though, right? Party of life?

If this were a human civilization, giving people water in the desert wouldn't be a big deal. Half the country doesn't live in this world. Start up the culture wars. It's not that the city and county don't work together often, even on jail-related issues.

Good for County Administrator Jan Lesher on this humane priority. The county's been supporting these efforts for a generation now; they're not likely to back away from it.

Americans can still argue about border security and immigration, while preventing deaths.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will get an update on efforts to curb homelessness, which includes a rundown of work done with the city at the jail to deliver "wrap-around" services for people just getting out of detention.

Interesting factoid: 20 to 30 percent of the jail's population on any given day are being held for failure to appear warrants. When they get out of jail, if they don't have a place to go, they are given a list of services available to help them get placed.

The county has has established an office near the jail to provide people as part of pretrial services, with a list of agencies that can help.

Apparently, a big part of the homelessness problem involves people in and out of jail for small offenses but having a hard time finding a stable home after release.

All this is good and well, but the problem is bigger than just people in trouble with the criminal justice system. The housing situation and increasing rents reflect the tight housing market. The area needs new rental units.

The county is taking more action, agreeing to deals with local social services agencies to provide housing assistance. In all, the supervisors will vote on whether to award $2.3 million in federal community development grant money issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to social service agencies throughout Pima County.

Supervisor Steve Christy wants county leaders who last week attended the U.S. Senate hearings on border security to give an account of what they learned and said in Washington. Expect some finger-wags from the board's lone Republican about the state of the border.

He's also asking for further updates on what the heck happened with a toxic waste spill on Interstate 10 back in February.

And Christy wants to know what's up with the county's new website. There's a redesign going on and he wants the 4-1-1. As Christy is the only GOP supervisor, he's going to be championing transparency and public information. Go, Steve, go!

And of course, there are fireworks. The board will vote on permits for fireworks for graduation ceremonies at three area Mountain View (May 23), Sabino (May 24) and (May 25) Walden Grove high schools.

They all start at 9 p.m.

Oro Valley will continue a discussion about expanding its school resource officer program to put cops on campuses.

The cost of this program would be $212,000 per officer. It breaks down like this: $92,000 for an officer, including salary and benefits; $87,000 per vehicle; $28,000 in equipment and $5,000 in training.

Meanwhile, Oro Valley police are telling the town council the response times are about 5 minutes for the most serious calls. That is just to the school. Once in the school, it can take another few minutes to find the problem or, let's talk about what we're talking about, the shooter. Otherwise, why are we talking "response times?"

Yep, we are now institutionalizing and operationalizing the assumption that there will be school shootings. Maybe 400 million guns is 100 million too many? Just throwing it out there.

In Marana, the Development Services Department wants the town council to discuss a list of public investment projects and private developments listed on the town's website. Back in a prior day I used to have to do a once a month round-up of "what is that going up there?" People loved it.

Good to see Marana is doing its own thing.

The South Tucson City Council will hold a special study session on the Arizona Open Meeting Law. Nice.

The Nogales City Council will decide whether to approve an ordinance giving the Parks and Recreation Department director more power to establish and enforce curfews.

The new law would create a curfew, prohibiting entry of city parks between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

It would also give the director more discretion to "make such reasonable rules and regulations as are necessary to manage, control, supervise, operate, use, preserve and govern park property, recreational facilities and activities, and may designate hours of operation and opening and closing times of the various parks and recreation department facilities which may be different as to individual parks."

The Nogales council will also vote on an ordinance making new Community Development Director Hector Tapias' appointment a genuine thing.

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors will hold a 10:30 a.m. study session Tuesday to discuss parks maintenance. These study sessions are just an opportunity to provide staff with their thoughts and ideas on certain issues facing a government body. It's also a chance to learn about the ins and outs of government operation.

The board will also vote on a $750,000 contract to improve school emergency communications. Odds are, this spending isn't necessary because transgender kids want to shoot some hoops. Schools everywhere are getting hardened for their battle-born new normal.