We're hiring: Sentinel IDEA reporter is a community watchdog

The Tucson Sentinel is accepting applications for a new fulltime journalist, who will be digging into government accountability and social issues in Southern Arizona as our Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity and Access reporter.

Our next IDEA reporter will be watchdogging local government, business and industry, and activist groups, with reports on ethnicity, race, poverty and changing demographics, with an eye to telling stories that would otherwise go untold while holding civic leaders accountable, parsing data and telling respectful stories about those often overlooked by other media.

The ability to speak and write in Spanish and English is important, and we prefer candidates who have photography experience.

Why work at the Sentinel? We're small but fearless. Our stories inspire new ways of thinking, and sometimes quick reversals by politicians. Working in our newsroom means you can have an impact. We're not a traditional newspaper, but we have deep respect for the time-honored principles of our craft. We're nonpartisan, and work to report the truth rather than provide a platform for talking points.

We're seeking an innovative and entrepreneurial reporter, with rock-solid skills and creative, collaborative ideas that just might break the mold.

Skills & experience

Demonstrated knowledge of current events, local politics/government developments and social/cultural trends

Crisp, concise and insightful writing

Ability to interview in ways that are prepared and penetrating but caring and conversational

Enterprise reporting experiences that show inventive approaches to the news

Accuracy and completeness in reporting

Ability to perform under deadline pressure

Willingness to learn new techniques and technologies

Bilingual (English/Spanish) interviewing and writing/translation abilities

Photo/video experience

Public records, data & investigative reporting skills

Passion for learning new things and placing them in context

Salary & benefits

Salary: $33-39,000 depending on experience and demonstrated skills

Flexible working hours, in a work-from-home environment that facilitates frequent team interaction and assistance

Paid time off, including annual vacation, PTO, and paid professional development time, including conference trips

Other employer investments in individual and team development and training

Employer contributions to optional health and dental insurance

401k retirement contributions

Eligibility for potential performance bonus/profit-sharing contributions

Questions? Contact Editor & Publisher Dylan Smith.

We are looking for people who are self-motivated, detail-oriented, curious, reliable and organized. Be ready to contribute your ideas and energy to our award-winning team.

Our new hire will build on the foundation laid by the Sentinel's pioneering IDEA reporter, Bennito L. Kelty, who won numerous awards for his bilingual work. The intersectional beat will approach public policy stories with a view toward explaining the needs and challenges of the powerless, rather than just the opinions and decisions of the powerful.

The work of our journalists is often featured by other regional and national publications, and we collaborate with other outlets on investigative and enterprise projects.

"My time with @TucsonSentinel and @Report4America was the best newsroom experience I ever had & I’m proud of it!," Kelty recently tweeted.

About the Sentinel

The Tucson Sentinel is a nonprofit independent newsroom that informs Southern Arizonans about the community challenges and unique culture of our Borderlands: "A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson."

Founded in 2010, the Sentinel is the only locally owned and operated source for watchdog reporting focused squarely on our community — our award-winning newsroom is supported by people who back our mission of deep, authentic journalism that reflects Southern Arizona.

We're dedicated to reflecting the experiences of residents who are often ignored by "traditional" media — immigrants, Latin community members with deep roots, other people of color, the working class, LGBTQ+ residents, Native residents, and more.

We choose to focus deeply on things that matter, especially those issues that affect those who don't otherwise have a full say in how public decisions affect their lives. In contrast with other outlets, we go where they ain't — only increasingly, they're not anywhere.

Among the founders of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, the Sentinel was a national finalist for Publisher of the Year in 2019, along with being a finalist for Best Breaking News Coverage and Technology Innovation. The Arizona Press Club has named senior reporter Paul Ingram the Community Journalist of the Year, Bennito L. Kelty the top Spanish-language community reporter, Blake Morlock the top opinion columnist for small publications, Josh Pearson the best community sports photographer, and many more awards. Sentinel Editor Dylan Smith has been recognized with the Press Club's Sledgehammer Award for exposing wrongdoing by government officials.

In addition to the Sentinel's national involvement in LION Publishers and the Institute for Nonprofit News, Smith is a member of the Rebuild Local News coalition steering group, and the Sentinel recently joined the prestigious Global Investigative Journalism Network — one of the few local U.S. news outlets to be a member. Smith also serves as a member of the national Ethics and Professional Standards Committee of the Society of Professional Journalists.

We have plenty of other connections — and we encourage our reporters to build their own networks, both locally throughout the industry. We've worked with Report for America, the Google News Initiative, Facebook Journalism Project, the Water Desk, the Fund for Investigative Journalism, the Knight Foundation, the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, Columbia Journalism School, the National Summit on Plagiarism and Fabrication, Democracy Day, Today's Students - Tomorrow's America, the University of Arizona, League of Women Voters, and many more.

The Sentinel is built on the idea that accurate, relevant and respectful local news and information helps residents fully engage in civic life, make informed decisions and better understand, critique and celebrate our diverse and challenging community.

Our work has been praised by multiple mayors of Tucson, the chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, a Republican sheriff and Prof. Noam Chomsky. And we've been blasted by some of those same politicians, and denied access to GOP debates. Because we're about the facts, and truth.

Read more about What we stand for.

Apply

Please fill out this form, and upload your resume and cover letter, to be considered for this position. Candidates will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Diversity & equity at the Tucson Sentinel

We are an equal-opportunity employer.

The Tucson Sentinel values and celebrates the unique personal qualities, skills and knowledge each of our employees, fellows, interns and volunteers brings to our inclusive newsroom.

The Sentinel:

is committed to a diverse workforce and a respectful, inclusive and caring working environment.

provides equal employment, advancement and learning opportunities to all employees and applicants.

will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any type on the basis of age, ancestry, color, physical or mental disability, marital status, national origin, race, religious creed or faith, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

All decisions regarding employment, advancement and learning opportunities are based on merit, qualifications and business needs. We encourage applicants from diverse backgrounds and underrepresented communities. We conceive of diversity as reflecting not just legally mandated categories, but also class and income levels, geographic backgrounds, life experiences, levels of formal education, and more.