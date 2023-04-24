TucsonSentinel.com
Hellertoon: Tucker Carlson ejected from Fox
opinion

Hellertoon: Tucker Carlson ejected from Fox

Joe Heller
Hellertoon

Without even a chance to say "goodbye" to viewers, longtime conservative commentator Tucker Carlson was fired by Fox News in the wake of the $787 million settlement of a defamation lawsuit against the cable giant.

Sued by Dominion Voting Systems over conspiracist lies spread on the cable channel about the 2020 election, Fox settled the case last week just as a jury trial was about to begin.

Sending Carlson — who was among the top Fox employees who publicly repeated those false claims while privately discussing how they were unfounded — to the moon wasn't part of the terms of the settlement, at least as far as what has been disclosed.

As he's been one of the highest-paid TV personalities in the world, it's unlikely Tucker Carlson will be dining on TV dinners anytime soon. But maybe Elon Musk is looking for someone to manage the "blue check" program at Twitter.

Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.

