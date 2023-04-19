Oro Valley taps Ohio regional sanitation chief as new town manager

The Oro Valley Town Council has hired Ohio solid waste boss Jeff Wilkins to serve as the Tucson suburb's new chief executive.

The council voted approved his contract during Tuesday's regular meeting.

The new town manager comes to Southern Arizona after a tenure as director of administration and treasurer of the Central Ohio Sanitation District, which serves multiple communities in the greater Columbus area. Before that, he was the Kendall County manager in central Illinois.

His starting salary will be $200,012.80 plus another $10,000 per year in deferred compensation toward retirement . Wilkins also got a $25,000 signing bonus. A prorated amount would have to be paid back if he leaves early or is fired for cause.

The council and Wilkins agreed to a deal that expires July 1, 2025.

Larry Dorr, the other finalist for the position, had served as the deputy city manager and CFO of Westminster, Colo.

Wilkins will replace Mary Jacobs, who resigned in September. Then deputy town manager Chris Cornelison was tapped as her interim replacement while the council conducted a national search.