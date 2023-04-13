Rex Scott: Schools owe a special duty to trans kids, who are too often taught to despise themselves

Pima County Supervisor Rex Scott was elected in 2020 to represent District 1 on the Board of Supervisors. He was a teacher and administrator in local public schools from 1991-2019.

Back in 1988, I was serving as a city councilman in Athens, Ohio. My colleagues and I were approached by the gay and lesbian student association from Ohio University and were asked to add sexual orientation as a protected category in the city’s anti-discrimination laws, which covered the areas of employment, housing and public accommodations.

I agreed to sponsor the necessary ordinance — which we passed, only to see it vetoed by the mayor. We overrode her veto, but a coalition of local churches put the ordinance before the voters and it was repealed. A few years later, a different coalition of churches put the matter back in front of voters and the ordinance was reinstated.

Three years later, I moved to Pima County and began my career as a teacher and administrator in our public schools, which lasted until my retirement in 2019.

During that time, I encountered many LGBTQ+ students. Many times, these students were ostracized or bullied by their peers. Some of them were kicked out of their homes by their parents. Others struggled with substance abuse and mental illness, both of which are sadly common within the LGBTQ+ student population, much more so than amongst their peers.

I was also heartened countless times by how many LGBTQ+ students found success in academics, athletics and the fine arts.

As time passed, it seemed that fewer LGBTQ+ students had to fear negative peer relationships as the ranks of their straight allies increased. I went to middle and high school in the '70s and '80s and can’t imagine my peers ever being as accepting, kind and tolerant as kids are these days.

All of these experiences came to mind when I heard about a meeting of the Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board earlier this month. It was attended by numerous people, many who didn’t live in the district, and they used the segment of the meeting devoted to public comments to criticize board members for their anti-discrimination policies. They made false claims about these policies and their effects. LGBTQ+ students and their parents were alarmed and offended by this unwarranted attack on their school district and its policies.

My wife and I live in the Catalina Foothills School District and we are both career educators. Our grown children attended school in a different Pima County public school district when we lived in another part of the county, but we have heard nothing but good things about the quality of education in Catalina Foothills. Last year, two Governing Board incumbents and a new candidate aligned with them were all elected to their posts by large margins, pointing to parent and resident satisfaction with the district.

All of the Catalina Foothills School District lies within the district I represent on the Board of Supervisors, so when I heard that LGBTQ+ students and their parents would be attending the April 11 governing board meeting to speak out against what had been said at the last meeting, I decided to attend to lend my support.

When I arrived, I was pleasantly surprised to see the board room filled primarily with students, parents and other concerned community members who support the district’s policies.

The board president called students to speak first. Their courage, intellect and poise were extraordinary. Not only were LGBTQ+ students in their numbers, but so were several straight allies.

Parents were called on next. Many of them were the mothers and fathers of students who had spoken previously. Several of them spoke with profound emotion about the gratitude they felt for the nurturing environment their children had found in the district’s schools.

Those of us who are district residents were called on next. This is some of what I said when it was my turn to speak:

I was listening to a radio interview the other day with a trans person and they said, “We are taught very early on to despise ourselves.” There is no need to recite for this board the sad and daunting statistics about what life is often like for our LGBTQ+ youth. That one statement sums things up tragically well. Every child wants and deserves to feel connected to their school, to know that there are adults at their school who care for them, and to see that all children at their school are treated with equal dignity. There is no rote pattern to follow to enable a child to feel those essential connections to their school. What works for one may not work for another. For most of our history, we did nothing to help LGBTQ+ youth have those connections. It is neither my right nor my intent to judge the motivations of anyone else, but I will say that every adult owes every child the right to feel protected and cherished. If we do anything less, we are harming these kids. We must show that we have learned from a painful past that “otherizing” any child is dangerous, shameful and wrong. I trust this board to ensure that our schools are caring, safe havens for all our kids. I trust this board to recognize that honoring the rights of each one of our students is a sacred charge. And, as leaders, I trust this board to recognize that you owe a special duty to children and teenagers who for too long have felt that what they are most likely to be taught is to despise themselves.

As I drove home from the meeting, it was with feelings of both pride and hopefulness. I thought back to 1988 and some of the hurtful and misguided rhetoric that was a sad part of the public debate in Athens back then.

Those attitudes are still in evidence today, but what I heard from the students and parents who spoke to their district leaders about the importance of their schools being safe, supportive places for all learners caused me to take heart in the progress we have made.

I am very proud to represent the residents of Catalina Foothills School District, a place that protects and cherishes all the students entrusted to them.