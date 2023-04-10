Oro Valley set to hire from 2 finalists for town manager job

The Oro Valley Town Council will hold three special meetings this week, with the aim to hire a town manager six months after Mary Jacobs resigned her post.

Two finalists are vying for the job: Jeff Wilkins of Ohio and Larry Dorr from Colorado.

Wilkins is the former director of administration and treasurer of the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio for about five years.

SWACO, as it is known in the greater-Columbus area, provides solid waste services that part of the world.

Prior to that, he served more than 15 years as county administrator of Kendall County, Ill., a fast-growing county that includes 12 incorporated cities.

For the past three years, Dorr has served as the deputy city manager and chief financial officer for the city of Westminster, Colo. Prior to that, he served approximately 16 years as director of finance and city treasurer for the city of Lakewood.

The candidates will deliver remarks during the Wednesday meeting. Then the Oro Valley residents will be allowed to proffer their thoughts on Wilkins and Dorr.

Wednesday, town council members will interview both candidates and have scheduled a possible vote immediately after the 3 p.m. meeting. If a decision is made, the Thursday meeting will be canceled. Otherwise, the council will meet the next day at 8:30 a.m.

Sahuarita's imagined urban core

Sahuarita wants a downtown. First they vote for Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly. Now they want a downtown. What is up with these hippies and their "15-minute cities" that sound like a lot like Mayfield?

Multiple projects, parcels and planning designations are in play and often used interchangeably. Apparently, this is making life difficult on the town staff. So they want to clarify some what's what.

The Mosaic Quarter, the town center, Parcel 30 and the Catalyst Project are not the same thing.

So the staff wants to give an update and get guidance about what each is.

The "town center" is a geographic stretch south of Sahuarita Road and running from Interstate 19 to South La Villita Road and is the planned target for whatever passes as an urban core in the town.

The Catalyst Project is what planners and community leaders call a possible project that might spur investment.

Parcel 30 is land donated by Freeport MoMoRan, a mining company operating a nearby training site. It's along the Union Pacific Rail Road and has some contamination issues.

Mosaic Quarter is a developer seeking to work with Sahuarita.

Also, the town council will hold a special joint meeting with the planning and zoning commission to discuss, and perhaps approve, changes to the zoning code to allow different types of affordable housing.

The council heard from the public in February about a slew of changes being proposed to update what can be built where.

Sahuarita was incorporated in 1994 out of rural land the county had previously zoned for way out in the middle of nowhere. It's now got about 35,000 people living in tightly packed tract homes but lacks affordable options for some workers in the town.

Two key changes the council will consider involve getting small.

The town staff is recommending, based on public feedback, allowing a more liberal use of tiny homes than originally envisioned. Tiny homes being very small (less than 200-square-foot) houses that are designed to maximize interior space. They're kind of a thing right now.

Also, the council will vote on allowing accessory dwelling units to be built to the same height as the main house. However, members of the community wanted the minimum lot size for these casita-ish guest houses to be increased. So the town staff is proposing they only be allowed on lots of 11,000 square feet or larger. The recommendation had been 8,000 square feet.

By and large, right-of-center Sahuarita is far more tolerant of more affordable housing than midnight blue cities in California.

Meanwhile, the Marana Town Council will hold a special meeting to get an update about the Multi-Generational Community Center and Aquatics Facility. They're about as good at naming stuff as the people who came up with "accessory dwelling unit."

Staff wants the council's ideas on design and opinions on costs and what to do next. Design it and come up with costs? Maybe that's an idea.

Trolling versus teaching

I mock the state Legislature a lot because of actions they take like insisting that all textbooks are up for public review so the more paranoid among us can find the woke plot in algebra and chemistry.

Parents insisted on these rights and yet when schools provide materials for two-week review period, no one shows up. No fit is pitched.

Here's another one that might have thankfully slid by. The Tucson Unified School District Governing Board will vote Tuesday on a new textbook called "Internment."

The district described the book by Samira Ahmed like this: "This proposed supplemental material is set in a near-future in the United States where Muslim Americans are forced into interment camps. This book challenges readers to fight complicit silence that exists in today’s society." It's proposed for grades 9-12.

And nothing from talk radio? Really?

Personally, I think the book is fine. It can happen here. Yet it's just hardly the kind of "Rah! Rah! Murica!" text books some among us would like to limit schools to teaching.

Then again, banning a novel speculating a future is possible where America lives under a dystopian right-wing future sort of proves the author's point.

If conservatives want to spend less school money on administrative costs, then stop giving administrators ridiculous busywork to do.

TUSD will also offer a class at Tucson High School called Ballet Folklorico to explore the relationship between dance and culture.

Now they are just openly mocking state Schools Superintendent Tom Horne, who a decade ago led the fight against teaching the plurality of TUSD students the history of their culture. That was called too divisive. Teaching British history to Latinos is just the American way.

Other schools have been running these classes for years but do people in Phoenix know? If so, their xenophobia has a scattershot quality.

Meanwhile, the governing board on Tuesday will review the 14-step process it takes to approve new textbooks.

Cat Foots the bill for raises

The Catalina Unified School District's Governing Board will vote Tuesday on a pay raise of $4,341 for all certified employees.

Starting salaries would then begin at $50,000 per year and all employees will receive a "step increase." This moves them up a notch on the salary grid that determines who makes what based on experience and the classification of their job.

Also, employees would get $1,000 bonuses for achieving a master's degree, if the degree is in either education or the employee's field of expertise.

What will this cost? The district estimates the budget will take a $1.4 million hit from the new

Superintendent Mary Kamerzell will give the board a rundown of the fiscal year 2023-24 operating budget.

She's playing this one close to he vest for now, as she did not release any material for the public regarding this agenda item.

The board will also vote on whether to hire six architectural firms to design a host of capital investment projects that CatFoot has planned.

The firms are: BWS Architects; Breckenridge Group; DLR Group; Swaim Associates LTD Architects; Kelly Wright Associates; PC Mechanical Engineering and Martin White Griffis Structural Engineers.

Each met the criteria in a request for qualifications that the district posted, soliciting architectural services.

I bring this up as an ongoing effort to teach some of the stuff that comes up in meetings.

Professional contracts typically ask contract hunters to provide their qualifications. So the process is called an RFQ and not a request for proposal, which includes a price companies will offer.

If government hires a law firm for outside work, finding high-quality attorneys supersedes the desire for a cut-rate LawsRUs legal outfit. They'll sign a quality firm and figure out the price later. If the cost becomes a deal-breaker, governments can always go back out with another RFQ.

Expulsion and adaptation

The Tanque Verde Unified School District wants to change its code of conduct.

The big change would require an expulsion hearing for any student selling drugs.

Now, possessing or selling drugs would prompt a hearing that could lead to long-term suspension. The district would also notify law enforcement.

Also, school leaders would be allowed to treat any threats from students as grounds for possible expulsion.

Then there's an update for social media. The code currently just prohibits taking unwanted pictures. The district staff wants to update this for 2023 to include unwanted sharing of pictures. Facebook has only been open to the general public since 2007.

Technological changes keep coming, see? So the Vail Unified School District is asking that governing board to create a committee to figure out how to adapt to changing tech within the community's values.

The call for a committee reads like mission-statement buzzwords. What the district is getting at is filtering the use of new tech through the district's established set of values. I don't want to use terms like proactive or getting ahead of the curve, but yeah, that's what VUSD is doing.

It's how a district might decide in 2007 to ban photo sharing without the consent of the photographed, rather than waiting to 2023.

The Vail school board also will discuss the necessity for building a new elementary school out in Rocking K Ranch. It's a "how," not an "if."

Rocking K was a massive rezoning approved by the Pima County Board of Supervisors in the early 1990s. It was Legendary Land Speculator Don Diamond's final major Pima County rezoning and is in the area of South Houghton Road and Old Spanish Trail.

Somehow, homes started get built out in the last few years, requiring a school.

Construction of the school will likely take two years and the district staff wants to get it done by 2025.

So time's a-wasting.

M-O-U Sunnyside

The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona and Sunnyside Unified School District want to go steady.

Both parties are looking to get a deal in writing that lays out how they will work together and help families of students in need get plugged into the right programs that can help.

So the district's governing board will vote on a memorandum of understanding that lays out what both side's jobs are to make the relationship work. Actually, it's more on the United Way's Family Support Alliance to do the heavy lift to make things work.

There are a bunch of provisions in the deal but the key requirements call on the non-profit group's representatives must show up to meetings regularly and provide detailed results of their efforts on behalf of district's families.

The Marana Unified School District Governing Board will review a state audit of what money goes where in the district.

In 2022, Marana's schools spent 70.8 percent of its operational budget in the classroom, which is interesting but of limited importance.

The Arizona Auditor General by state law must audit the district's to determine what share of the budget goes into teaching students rather than extraneous stuff like cooling classrooms or feeding students. The poorer you are, the bigger share of your income is spent on overhead.

These audits were designed largely to punish districts because the state trails 47 other states in funding for K-12 education.

Still, if the report keeps the state off Marana's back, then good on Marana.

The Amphitheater Unified School District Governing Board will meet for the sole purpose of heading into a private meeting with attorneys to discuss salary negotiations with non-instructional workers and policies involving student discipline.

Then the board will start a meeting that is almost wholly devoted to handing out a bunch of awards and recognitions, which all districts do at the top of their meetings. It's a heck of a way to win votes. Give the electorate's children a prize because they have such amazing parents.

PCC's ongoing struggles with money and salaries

Pima Community College's governing board will hold a study session Monday to discuss budget challenges and a new salary schedule.

These items are only up for discussion and not action.

The two-year college faces ongoing budget problems. They got shrinking enrollment, flat revenue and what the administration calls continuing inefficiencies on the teaching side.

Also, the district's leaders poke at the workforce, calling educators and staff resistant to needed changes.

Omitted from the list of budget troubles is how the state no longer funds Pima or Maricopa community colleges and I will bang that drum until it changes. Also, the college is just getting out from under probationary status of its accreditation.

Sour relations between the administration and PCC's work force put them in hot water with the Chicago-based accreditation firm the Higher Learning Commission. Bad blood remains.

Attracting students into a house where the family is screaming at each other is a challenge anywhere outside of Brooklyn circa 1958 or Boston pretty much anytime.

A proposed pay scale changes would represent the first revisions in 22 years.

Basically, it looks like the college is trying to smooth out variances and streamline the job categories.

Under the plan the board is considering, 121 positions would have lower minimum pay and 224 would have higher maximums. On the flip side, 255 positions would get higher minimum pay and 152 would have higher top pay.