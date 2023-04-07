TUSD's 'faith-based advisory committee' is ill-advised

A "faith-based advisory committee" that the Tucson Unified School District has under consideration is unnecessary and unconstitutional.

The school district recently attempted to establish a "faith-based advisory committee" with the purpose of allowing religious leaders to weigh in on school district issues. After objections were understandably raised, the district then announced that the committee's formation was being postponed due to concerns that the school district would be "straying from its secular and religiously neutral status." Those concerns should have led to rejection of the proposal. Unfortunately, the announcement went on to indicate that the district is currently discussing next steps for the committee.

The district's creation of, and partnership with, a committee consisting of religious leaders and organizations raises grave First Amendment concerns. It is inappropriate and unconstitutional for the district to create a special partnership with religious leaders. This would demonstrate an unlawful preference for religion and the privileging of religious practitioners.

Our public schools exist to educate, not to indoctrinate.

The Arizona state Constitution emphatically states: "No sectarian instruction shall be imparted in any school or state educational institution that may be established under this Constitution, and no religious or political test or qualification shall ever be required as a condition of admission into any public educational institution" (Article II, Section 7). Yet the district is considering the creation of an advisory committee that essentially requires a religious test to be seated on it.

The entire purpose of a faith-based committee would be to impart religious oversight of our secular public schools, which is improper.

Public schools must accept all-comers and welcome students, parents, teachers and staff of all religions — and no religion. So must any district-sponsored committees. Members of the faith-based community are free to give their feedback and engage with the district in the same ways that all community members and organizations are able to do so. There is no need for a special committee to amplify their voices over all others. If the district is looking for advice, then it should create a "blue ribbon" committee made up of a diversity of experts from various fields that touch on education, and it should have a clear objective in terms of the advice it is seeking.

It is well settled that public schools may not show favoritism toward or coerce belief or participation in religion, as the courts have regularly ruled for 75 years.

"School sponsorship of a religious message is impermissible because it sends the ancillary message to . . . nonadherents 'that they are outsiders, not full members of the political community and an accompanying message to adherents that they are insiders, favored members of the political community,'" to quote the U.S. Supreme Court. Furthermore, it has said that public schools have an obligation to stay separate from religion because "the preservation and transmission of religious beliefs and worship is a responsibility and a choice committed to the private sphere..

Even if the committee includes non-Christians, it will still exclude the nonreligious and send a message favoring religion over nonreligion. The nonreligious are the largest single "denomination" by religious identification today, outnumbering Catholics, Southern Baptists and every other specific religious sect. Nationally, almost a third of all adults are atheists, agnostics or "nothing in particular," according to the Pew Research Center. Thirty-one percent of Pima County adults identify as nonreligious, according to the Public Religion Research Institute. Even more relevant is the fact that more than a third of Generation Z (born after 1995) identifies as religiously unaffiliated, according to the American Survey Center.The Freedom From Religion Foundation is encouraged that the district is listening to the community's concerns, and urges it to go farther and abandon this constitutionally and socially problematic proposal altogether.

If the district indeed realizes the committee is problematic, why is it still considering it at all? The Tucson Unified School District should not form an official relationship with religious groups and provide special privileges and access for them.