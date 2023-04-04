I finished today’s cartoon just in time to make the Trump rally. I thought I made a mistake in the lettering, thought I fixed it but only really messed it up, then fixed that, and ran down to the Trump arraignment.

And ya know, I have worked these trains like a musician. I have gotten on the trains without knowing what I’m doing and have basically gotten off right where I needed to be each time. I did that today at the court house. And right after I got there, one of my clients emailed to tell me I misspelled “Lesley.” AAARGH!!!!

So I found a spot to sit down with the sun hitting my screen, fixed the mistake, uploaded it from my iPad to my Surface Pro so I could make the files in Photoshop, and emailed them all to my clients and informed them there was a mistake in the previous version. And that took about 20 minutes because I got crappy WiFi outside the court house. But wouldn’t it had been funny if MTG herself looked over my shoulder just as I was editing the cartoon. This probably isn’t the first time someone’s drawn her green.