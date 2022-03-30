sticky zone 56764
Hellertoon: Putin 'scaling down' attack on Ukraine

While some Ukrainians have employed a martyr strategy of sacrifice in the face of Putin's invasion, the Russian dictator's troops are supposedly "scaling down" their moves around Kyiv — but are they poised for a "matryoshka strategy" of retreating to their nest?

Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.

