Hellertoon: Oscar smackdown

Not long before he walked on stage to collect his Best Actor statuette, Will Smith walked on stage at the Academy Awards to swat Chris Rock across the face after a tasteless, punching-down joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition.

Pinkett Smith has alopecia, an auto-immune disorder that among other symptoms causes dramatic hair loss. Rock's crack sparked outrage in Smith, whose confrontation with the comedian briefly derailed the Oscar proceedings and caused an expenditure of billions of electrons worth of social media comments.

Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.

