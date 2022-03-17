Sinema: 'I don't care, just don't move the clocks all the time'

Kyrsten Sinema, a senator from a state where residents don't change their clocks, said Thursday that "I don't care, just don't move the clocks all the time," after cheering as she presided over the passage of a so-called "permanent Daylight Saving Time" measure.

Sinema made the comment at a White House event, speaking to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

As they waited for Vice President Kamala Harris to ceremonially swear in Shalanda Young as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, the pair chatted about the bill, championed by Sen. Marco Rubio, that passed the Senate without dissent this week.

"I don't care, just don't move the clocks all the time," Sinema said to the Louisiana Republican, noting that Arizona has long declined to participate in the biannual exercise.

Sinema was presiding over the Senate as the bill was approved, and was overheard saying "Ooh, I love it" and punctuated the measure's passage with a "Yes!"

Rather than, as touted, permanently switch to Daylight Saving Time across the country, the bill — which still needs to pass the House and be signed by the president to take effect — would shift the country's relationship with time, moving clocks ahead one hour to create more daylight in the late afternoons and evening, year-round. That means that the sun's peak would be an hour later than on standard time.

