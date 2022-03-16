Posted Mar 16, 2022, 12:57 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for NATO countries to institute a "no-fly zone" over his embattled nation. He addressed the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, invoking memories of the Pearl Harbor and 9/11 attacks to evoke sympathy as Russian rockets continue to batter Ukraine.
"We need you right now," he said in the virtual speech to lawmakers, who — along with other Western leaders — are wary of directly engaging Russian forces. Enforcing a no-fly zone would require attacking not just aircraft, but missile launchers on the ground — potentially those placed within Russian borders.
Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.
