Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for NATO countries to institute a "no-fly zone" over his embattled nation. He addressed the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, invoking memories of the Pearl Harbor and 9/11 attacks to evoke sympathy as Russian rockets continue to batter Ukraine.

"We need you right now," he said in the virtual speech to lawmakers, who — along with other Western leaders — are wary of directly engaging Russian forces. Enforcing a no-fly zone would require attacking not just aircraft, but missile launchers on the ground — potentially those placed within Russian borders.

