Posted Feb 28, 2022, 6:49 pm
The national flower of Ukraine might be the sunflower — and the story of a grandmother instructing Russian soldiers to carry seeds in their pockets, so they can fertilize them when they die, is ominous enough. But the Russian bear has more to worry about than grandmothers. (Even those who are taking shooting lessons this week.)
Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?