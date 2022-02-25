Posted Feb 25, 2022, 10:41 am
Apologists for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are downplaying the invasion of Ukraine by repeating the propaganda line that the neighboring nation was once part of Russia. Would that thinking justify an invasion of Alaska, too?
I just hope that the receipt for our 1867 purchase of Alaska is still in U.S. archives and that the former guy didn’t get his hands on it and flush it down the toilet.