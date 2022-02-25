sticky zone 56764
Hellertoon: Putin's just taking back what's his, right?

Apologists for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are downplaying the invasion of Ukraine by repeating the propaganda line that the neighboring nation was once part of Russia. Would that thinking justify an invasion of Alaska, too?

Editorial cartoonist Joe Heller worked for the Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1985-2013, and has won numerous awards for his work, which is published in more than 350 news outlets around the country.

tofumagoo
Feb 27, 2022, 7:29 pm
I just hope that the receipt for our 1867 purchase of Alaska is still in U.S. archives and that the former guy didn’t get his hands on it and flush it down the toilet.

